CNN appoints Marc Stewart as int’l correspondent in Asia

CNN

CNN has announced the appointment of Marc Stewart as an international correspondent to be based in Asia. He will be responsible for reporting on key stories from the Asia-Pacific region for the network’s television and digital platforms.

“A journalist for more than 25 years, Marc is both highly skilled and passionate about getting to the heart of the story,” said Senior Vice President & Managing Editor APAC, CNN International, Ellana Lee. “We’re delighted to welcome Marc to the CNN family as we continue to strengthen our newsgathering capabilities in this vitally important region.”

Prior to CNN International, Stewart worked for the Wall Street Journal in London. Before that he reported for ABC News in New York.

