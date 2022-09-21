CavinKare’s Amlan Pati joins Samsung as Senior Professional - Product Marketing

Amlan Pati has joined Samsung Electronics India as Senior Professional Product Marketing for their flagship mobile business as per his LinkedIn update.



“Glad to join the Samsung family. Will be working on the flagship smartphones product range. Excited to contribute and bring best-in-class product experiences for all."

In his previous stint, he was heading E-Commerce and Digital Marketing for CavinKare, the FMCG major. He was instrumental in launching the D2C business and the first D2C brand Buds and Berries for CavinKare.



Prior to CavinKare, he was associated with realme as the Digital and Media Buy Director and was responsible for content, social media, digital marketing media, ATL media, sponsorships, and brand marketing. He played a pivotal role in building the new tech brand in India.



Pati has also been associated with Panasonic as Product Marketing Manager and Digital & E-commerce lead.

