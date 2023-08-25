Castrol India appoints Rohit Talwar as Vice President & Head of Marketing
The appointment will be effective November 1, 2023
Castrol, a lubricant manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Rohit Talwar as Vice President and Head of Marketing, effective 1 November 2023. Talwar will succeed Jaya Jamrani in this role, who has decided to take a one-year sabbatical.
Talwar will be responsible for steering Castrol's comprehensive marketing strategies to deliver growth and value for our customers and shareholders. He will also join the Castrol India Leadership Team.
Talwar brings with him a wealth of experience, possessing 21 years of proficiency in leading high-performance multicultural teams across various levels and assignments, locally and globally. His distinguished career spans both developed and growth markets within the Castrol group.
Talwar's journey with Castrol India commenced in June 2004 when he joined as a Management Trainee. Over the years, he has made significant contributions to the brand's growth in diverse roles, including Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, and Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager. Mr. Talwar notably served as the Global Brand Manager in the Commercial Vehicles Category, where he played a pivotal role in the development and launch of the internationally acclaimed Castrol VECTON brand.
In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India Limited, where he held prominent positions such as Head of Brand and Communication and Deputy Vice President of Marketing for India.
Since 2019, Talwar has been leading marketing for Castrol Vietnam. In this capacity, he has overseen both B2C and B2B marketing initiatives, driving innovation and delivering substantial business growth in the Vietnamese market.
"Castrol India wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to Jaya Jamrani for her invaluable contributions during her tenure as VP and Head of Marketing. Jamrani has decided to take a well-deserved sabbatical in line bp’s flexible working policy," the comany said.
Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director of Castrol India, states, "Rohit's wealth of experience, unwavering commitment, and exemplary track record within the Castrol family perfectly align with the demands of this role. We are assured that his leadership will further elevate our marketing endeavors and contribute significantly to our continued success."
Talwar conveyed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "I am deeply honored to accept this appointment and eagerly anticipate rejoining the Castrol India team. I look forward to collaborating closely with our exceptionally talented team to propel our marketing initiatives to new heights and further uphold Castrol's legacy of excellence."
Talwar holds a Science degree from the University of Mumbai and an MBA in marketing from ISB, Hyderabad.
Kavindra Mishra elevated as Executive Director & CEO of Shoppers Stop
Prior to this, Mishra was Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop has announced the promotion of Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Homestop, as its Executive Director & CEO, subsequent to the resignation of its Managing Director & CEO, Venu Nair. He has been appointed for a three-year term.
Before joining Shoppers Stop as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop, Kavindra Mishra (Kavi) was working as the Managing Director and CEO of House of Anita Dongre, which has brands like AND, Anita Dongre and Global Desi.
Prior to that, Kavi served as the Managing Director at Pepe Jeans India for a period of 6 years and managed the transition of company from a JV to a 100% subsidiary of Pepe Jeans Global. Kavi was instrumental in making Pepe Jeans as an aspirational and profitable denim brand.
Kavi was a co-founder in Zovi.Com, a start-up funded by Tiger Global & Saif Partners. Economic Times has recognised him with the Inspiring CEO Award 2022 within the retail and lifestyle segment.
The Chairman of the Company, BS Nagesh said, “I am delighted that Mr. Kavindra Mishra, has been promoted as the Executive Director and CEO of the Company. In the last five months he has taken over the charge of Homestop and the commercial part of the Shoppers Stop business. His skills as a Business Leader, strategic expertise and overall understanding of the retail industry is an excellent fit for leading the Company as its CEO and setting high standards. Under his leadership and guidance, I am confident about the future growth of the company.”
Venu Nair has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons, to enable him to spend more time with his family and explore other options.
BS Nagesh, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company will handhold during the transition period. He will also mentor and coach the Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer.
Tinder’s Taru Kapoor moves on after 8-yr stint
Kapoor was the platform’s General Manager for South and South East Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 9:23 AM | 1 min read
Taru Kapoor, Tinder's General Manager for South and South East Asia, has decided to move on.
She has been with the company for eight years.
Kapoor was elevated as General Manager for South Asia and Turkey in 2018 and was given the additional responsibility for South East Asia in 2022.
In a post on LinkedIn, she spoke of her journey with the company.
"After eight incredible years at Tinder and Match Group, it is time to say goodbye. As I wrap up over the coming days and weeks, my heart is filled with gratitude, pride and an absolute sense of amazement at the wonderful adventure. I worked along side some amazing people from across the world and learnt how to lead and how to build campaigns, brands, businesses and teams."
Uber names Arnab Kumar as Director of Business Development for India and South Asia
Arnab has previously served as Program Director at NITI Aayog
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Uber has announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar as Director of Business Development for India and South Asia.
Arnab joins Uber with over 17 years of experience in technology and financial services. Arnab’s professional journey includes building the India operations for Coinbase and leading India fintech investments and strategic initiatives for Prosus (formerly known as Naspers). Arnab has previously served as Program Director at NITI Aayog where he contributed to the development of emerging technology initiatives including Aarogya Setu, India’s COVID contact tracing app. Arnab has also worked as an investment banker for Deutsche Bank in Singapore and New York. Arnab is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and Indian School of Business Hyderabad and is a CFA charterholder.
Commenting on the appointment, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to have Arnab join our leadership team to strengthen Uber’s presence and ensure Uber’s ongoing success in India and South Asia. He has a strong track record of working across financial services and technology sectors. During his work at NITI Aayog he delivered impact and change at scale. Under his leadership, our business development team will continue to be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities.”
“I am excited to join Uber, which has transformed the way people move while creating earning opportunities for millions of people in India and across the region. India and South Asia present tremendous growth potential and I look forward to joining forces with the incredibly talented team at Uber and supporting the company’s growth ambitions in this important region.” said Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia
Arnab’s appointment comes as the company completes a decade of operations in India and is focused on growing sustainable mobility options. With a partnership approach to different stakeholders in the value chain like EV fleets, financiers, EV infrastructure providers and government bodies, Uber has been at the forefront of EV transition in India. Earlier this year, in the largest EV commitment yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India, Tata Motors agreed to supply 25,000 EVs to fleets on the Uber platform.
TechWish Group onboards G Ravindran Reddy as Vice President - Marketing
Reddy will be responsible for Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces, part of TechWish Group
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
G Ravindran Reddy has been appointed as Vice President of Marketing (CMO) for the group company of Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces, both prominent players in the luxury home automation and specialty paints sector respectively. This move comes as a part of his association with TechWish Group, headquartered in Washington DC, USA.
He confirmed the news to BW Marketing World.
Reddy comes with a wealth of experience and has taken charge of his new position to drive strategic marketing initiatives for Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces.
Hogar Controls specialises in luxury home automation, while Super Surfaces specialty is in paints and painting solutions, catering to the luxury house segment.
With the objective of strengthening the companies' market presence and reach, Reddy's appointment is hovered to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the forefront. His extensive background in marketing and his commitment to driving growth aligns well with the aspirations of Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces as they embark on their journey of further penetration in the Indian market and global expansion.
Furthermore, with this move, Reddy has relocated his base to his hometown, Hyderabad, which aligns with his commitment to the company's objectives and his desire to contribute effectively to their growth plans.
This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone for both TechWish Group and the companies under its umbrella.
KlugKlug onboards Hemang Mehta as Country Manager for India
Mehta was most recently Head of Agency Relationships at Network 18 Media & Investments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
KlugKlug has appointed Hemang Mehta as its Country Manager for India.
Mehta will play a pivotal role in driving KlugKlug's growth and expansion within the Indian market and be responsible for Sales & GTM Strategy
Mehta brings an impressive track record in the media and marketing industry. He most recently served as the Head of Agency Relationships at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd from May 2018 to August 2023.
Prior to that, he has also represented organisations like Exponential (now VDX.tv), India Today Digital and Rediff.com. His expertise spans various domains including digital media sales, mobile marketing, media planning, and buying, social media marketing, and more.
Hemang Mehta expressed his enthusiasm about joining KlugKlug, saying, "I am thrilled to be a part of KlugKlug, a forward-thinking platform that is reshaping the influencer marketing landscape. As much as I look forward to collaborating with the exuberant team at KlugKlug, I am super excited to interact with the brands to deliver powerful data-backed Influencer solutions that will guarantee business outcomes."
Commenting on the appointment, Kalyan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of KlugKlug, stated, "We are excited to welcome Hemang Mehta to our team as the Country Manager for India. His extensive experience in digital media sales and marketing will be instrumental in driving our efforts to provide influencer marketing solutions to our clients. We believe Hemang's leadership will be key in scaling our operations and expanding our reach within the Indian market."
Vipin Unni joins Sun TV Network as Head of Strategy - Malayalam and Telugu Cluster
Prior to this, Unni was the Head of Marketing and Communications at Star TV Network
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 11:18 AM | 1 min read
Vipin Unni has joined Sun TV Network as Head of Strategy for the Malayalam and Telugu Cluster. Unni made the announcement via a LinkedIn post. In his new role, he will drive Programming and Communications at the organization and build a stronger brand presence amongst the Malayalam and Telugu entertainment audience.
“A new Beginning, as I take up the responsibility with Sun TV Network Limited as Head of Strategy for Malayalam and Telugu Cluster driving Programming and Communications!”, he said in his LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, Unni was the Head of Marketing and Communications at Star TV Network where he led the marketing team for StarMaa.
In the past, Unni has worked with Attitude Plus Management Consulting, Airtel and Reliance Infocomm Limited.
OMD appoints Dileep Raj Singh as Head of Digital for APAC
Singh will report to Charlotte Lee, CEO of OMD APAC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 10:49 AM | 3 min read
OMD has added a Head of Digital (HOD) to its Asia Pacific (APAC) regional leadership team with the hiring of Dileep Raj Singh.
Singh is a digital native and brings with him a wealth of experience across product, media agency and client side in APAC, North America and the United Kingdom. His last 10 years have been spent building diverse digital marketing teams covering areas like performance marketing, digital media planning, ad/martech, product marketing, branding and measurement.
As HOD, he will accelerate OMD’s digital leadership agenda, rooted in helping clients address their business challenges and digital ambitions. He will be supporting OMD’s local teams in APAC on operational excellence, and digital transformation frameworks and roadmaps; and the development and implementation of our digital leadership agenda. He will also be working hand in hand with both our regional and global networks to initiate complementary workstreams for our clients in APAC.
“We will continue to invest and win in digital as part of our wider goal to be our clients’ most trusted business transformation partner,” said Charlotte Lee, CEO of OMD APAC.
“It is our global ambition to continue our leadership position in digital, data and technology. In line with this ambition, we are excited to have Singh come on board the OMD APAC leadership team. His background of agency, in-house and start-up experience position him perfectly to understand and address our clients’ business needs,” added Lee.
“Digital media and access to our audience, as we know it, is changing quite rapidly around us. This puts most of us in a delicate but remarkable position, a position from which we can shape and contribute to conversations about the next evolution of digital media. As we embark on this journey, I want to leverage the strength of the OMD network – people, technology, data, tools and platforms – to help our clients pivot and navigate through all the new and evolved possibilities in digital media. With this, I aim to position OMD as an unrivaled partner for our current and future clients; to dominate and succeed in this incredibly competitive and multifarious digital realm,” said Singh.
Singh will report to Lee, and work closely with the team including Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), David McCallen, and Chief Client Officer (CCO), Sadhan Mishra, to drive and support APAC local markets as well as regional clients on digital, data and technology needs.
Mishra was promoted to CCO of OMD APAC recently in June 2023. He will continue to be CEO of OMD Singapore, a position he was promoted into last August. Mishra has been with OMD for over 13 years and in his concurrent new role as CCO, he will focus on key client relationships, understanding their business needs and ensuring we remain a critical partner on their transformation journeys.
McCallen was elevated to the role of CSO of OMD APAC in April 2022, and was previously the CSO of OMD New Zealand for five years where he helped the agency to attain the top place in the market for new business, overall billings and award wins. Since starting in the APAC role, his focus has been on connecting and elevating strategic best practices across the region, building capabilities across a range of strategic outputs, and supporting new business growth both regionally and locally.
