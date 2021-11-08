Bolo Live ropes in Abhay Singh as its VP, Marketing

Bolo LIVE, India’s first home-grown social live-streaming platform today announced the appointment of Abhay Singh Kumpawat as its Vice President, Marketing to drive the next level of growth for Bolo Live. An IIT Roorkee alumnus, Abhay is a growth specialist for over 7 years and has played an instrumental role in driving early-stage growth and scale for startup brands like Mitron TV and YourQuote.

While his speciality includes Product Marketing, Brand building and the development of transformational strategies for startup brands, Abhay has also co-founded IndiaMeets, an Interest-based discovery platform that strives to connect like-minded people over shared interests based activities; and E-Vogue, a lifestyle e-commerce brand.

In his new role, Abhay is set to lead the entire gamut of Digital, Product, and Brand marketing initiatives for Bolo live and will play an important role in scaling the company's growth in new and existing markets as well as broadening its global reach. “Driving business value through real-time, relevant conversations between the content creators and their fans has never been more challenging yet exciting with the complexity and volume of marketing channels in today’s era", Abhay Singh Kumpawat, Vice President Marketing, Bolo LIVE said while commenting on the new role.

"An exciting market opportunity at the amalgamation of live streaming, microtransactions, and gamification coupled with addressable market size, a profitable business model, the founders’ vision, and the quality of young talent within the team is a great combination at Bolo LIVE. I am excited to take this opportunity and look forward to driving exponential growth at Bolo LIVE as we build the largest platform that democratizes monetization for content creators, Singh added.

Commenting on Abhay's appointment, Varun Saxena - Co-founder and CEO, Bolo LIVE said, “As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that the growth and marketing strategies of the company keeps pace with the evolving business. It is exciting to have Abhay on board as he brings in stellar expertise in the field of Growth and Marketing. He has a clear vision for the future of marketing and innovation and can build a strategic team to execute the vision at Bolo LIVE. Abhay is an all-rounder who also has an entrepreneurial bent and we do foresee that the team and the brand will flourish under his guidance.”

“We are currently ramping up the team aggressively and in the next few weeks will see announcements of prominent hiring across Technology, Product and Marketing roles,” he further added.

Tanmai Paul- Co-founder and CPO, Bolo LIVE said, “Abhay’s appointment is another validation of our commitment and leadership in the industry. As we continue our transformational journey, we are poised for unparalleled growth and innovation. We are confident that Abhay’s vision and in-depth understanding of the consumer internet marketing landscape will translate into the exponential growth of the percentage of power users on the platform”.

Wih a Bachelors in Technology from IIT Roorkee, Abhay has keen interest in Arts & Culture, Civil Rights & Social actions and environment. Abhay is also a LIMCA World Record Holder, International Children's Excellence Fund Scholar, MMCF Scholar and has won an award for Republic Day Honor for Academic Excellence.

Bolo Live has over 1 lakh monthly live streamers on the platform spending close to 120 min daily on the platform, with 18 live streamers already making over a lakh rupee monthly from the platform already; all driven by microtransactions of captive audience base and not fixed payouts from the platform. In addition to India, creators on the platform are witnessing 7% of their earnings happening through the global reach platform has given to them in the Middle East and SouthEast Asia. Bolo Live has raised over 2 million USD in investment to date.

