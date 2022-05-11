Batjuban Nongbet quits Amazon Prime Video to rejoin Voot as VP
Batjuban's stint at Amazon Prime Video lasted for eight months
Amazon Prime Video's Batjuban Nongbet has rejoined Viacom18-owned Voot as Vice President & Head of Growth & Innovation, Partnerships & Revenue Strategy.
Batjuban's stint at Amazon Prime Video lasted for eight months. He was managing IN Living Room Devices Partnerships for Amazon Prime Video.
Prior to Amazon Prime Video, Batjuban was Vice President & Head Partnerships, Studio & Brand Solutions at Voot. He had a long innings at Viacom18 having joined the organisation in April 2008 as Associate Director.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube