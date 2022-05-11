Batjuban Nongbet quits Amazon Prime Video to rejoin Voot as VP

Batjuban's stint at Amazon Prime Video lasted for eight months

Updated: May 11, 2022 8:34 AM  | 1 min read
Batjuban Nongbet

Amazon Prime Video's Batjuban Nongbet has rejoined Viacom18-owned Voot as Vice President & Head of Growth & Innovation, Partnerships & Revenue Strategy. 

Batjuban's stint at Amazon Prime Video lasted for eight months. He was managing IN Living Room Devices Partnerships for Amazon Prime Video.

Prior to Amazon Prime Video, Batjuban was Vice President & Head Partnerships, Studio & Brand Solutions at Voot. He had a long innings at Viacom18 having joined the organisation in April 2008 as Associate Director.

A Marketing, Sales & Business Development professional with over 15 years of work experience, Batjuban has worked across OTT, Media & Entertainment, BFI & Pharma.

 

