Talk of Sunil Lulla's exit sets industry abuzz

News of BARC India CEO Sunil Lulla quitting is doing the rounds in the industry. It is being said that Lulla will be with the ratings body till August-end.

Lulla replaced Partho Dasgupta in October 2019. Dasgupta was arrested by Mumbai Police in December, 2020 for his alleged involvement in TRP scam case.

Lulla too has been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the scam several times.

e4m called and messaged Sunil Lulla for a confirmation, but did not receive any till the filing of this story.

