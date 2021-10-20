Axis Bank appoints Anoop Manohar as Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to this, Manohar was the Marketing Director (Frontline) - ASP Pacific West (Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea) at the Coca Cola Company)

Axis Bank has appointed Anoop Manohar as Chief Marketing Officer.

Manohar has joined Axis Bank from The Coca-Cola Company where he handled the marketing duties of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Papua New Guinea from Jakarta, Indonesia. He was associated with the company for nearly a decade.

He also worked at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) where he was the Drug Channel Project Lead. At PepsiCo, he was the Sales Manager.

Manohar takes over the responsibility from Asha Kharga, who moved on from the bank in March this year.

