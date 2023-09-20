Avyan Global brings Rahul Welde as partner and advisor
Welde will help the company in international expansion and further forays into digital services
Avyan Global has roped in Rahul Welde as partner and advisor.
London-based Welde has been brought to work on international expansion of the company and make further forays into digital services, stated a press release.
Commenting on the appointment, Vishnu Mohan, founder and chairman of Avyan Global, said, “Rahul is one of the most respected and accomplished marketers in the industry and we are grateful to have him on our board of advisers as we kickstart our international expansion. It's early days but we have big ambitions for Avyan Global.”
Welde said, “I have been following Avyan’s growth trajectory with interest and am excited to be part of their journey. I am impressed by Avyan’s ambitions and game plan to build a compelling proposition. Having known Vishnu for several years, partnering Avyan has been an easy decision.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ipsos India ropes in Shalini Sinha
Sinha will spearhead 2 key verticals-- Brand Health Tracking & Creative Excellence
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 4:09 PM | 3 min read
Ipsos, a custom market research company, has roped in Shalini Sinha to spearhead the two key verticals of Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) in India, with immediate effect.
Sinha will be designated Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) and will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India. Her remit at Ipsos India will be primarily to drive the business in the areas of brand and communications for Ipsos’ global partnership clients and the repertoire of leading home-grown companies and contribute to thought leadership. Her key focus area and priority will also be to leverage the business potential in the southern region of India. She moves from Creativeland Asia Pvt Ltd where she was CEO, Consumer Insights Division and Director, Strategy. Though based in Bengaluru, her mandate is for pan India.
Commenting on Sinha’s appointment, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “Brand Health Tracking and Creative Excellence have both undergone a major renaissance at Ipsos, with new thinking of brand success framework and its key 3 pillars of expectations, context and empathy which clients are extensively adopting to shape expectations, operating from the space of empathy and understanding the role brands play in the lives of consumers (context);it has resonated well with consumers in driving their purchase decisions. Sinha, with her domain expertise and experience will further reinforce Ipsos’s position in brand and communication in India.”
“We have a large portfolio of solutions within brand and communication, which include brand activation tracking, brand equity measurement, creative development, creative assessment, creative in-market, digital DIY solutions and to top it all a spanking new Brand Success Framework for clients to implement new thinking to connect with their core target groups and improve market shares and enhance consumer stickiness,” added Shalini Sinha, Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking & Creative Excellence, Ipsos India.
"I firmly believe that our BHT practice holds immense potential by leveraging Ipsos' robust research methodologies and cutting-edge technologies which are geared to match the pace of consumer and brand evolution today. Furthermore, Ipsos’ CRE practice stands out for its expertise, tailor-made solutions that are designed to address the specific needs of each client, advanced methodologies and actionable recommendations, making it a trusted partner for businesses," added Sinha.
With work experience spanning over two decades, Sinha has worked with leading market research companies, handling both qualitative and quantitative research work for clients across Consumer-Packaged Goods sector, with strategic client work and counsel in brands and communications, extensively, primarily for FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, alcobev, tobacco and lifestyle products.
Sinha is an alumnus of Jaipuria Institute of Management.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gati appoints Palani B as Head-Digital Marketing
Palani holds two-and-half decades of experience spanning across verticals
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Gati Express and Supply Chain has appointed Palani B (Palani Balasundaram) as Head-Digital Marketing, Gati Limited. In this role, Palani will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and managing the overall digital marketing and analytics strategy at GESCPL.
Palani, a Digital Marketing & Analytics Veteran, holds two and half decades of experience spanning across verticals such as Banking, Investments, Real Estate, Education, Fashion, Hospitality, Health, FMCG, Software, Server, Storage & Cloud domains. His diverse skill set includes Digital Operations, Demand Generation, Customer Experience Management (CEM), Customer Data Platform (CDP), Competitive Intelligence, Marketing Automation, and Strategy.
Palani was formerly at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Welcoming Palani B, Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. (GESCPL) said, “Palani's extensive industry knowledge and expertise align with GESCPL's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. His leadership is poised to drive the company’s digital transformation journey, creating a more customer-focused and data-driven approach in the rapidly evolving logistics landscape. We are thrilled to welcome Palani as our new Digital Head, with his exceptional expertise, honed through successful collaborations with global organizations, we are confident that Palani will bring a wealth of experience to our team, driving our digital presence to new heights.”
Commenting on his appointment, Palani B, Head Digital Marketing, Gati Limited said, "I am delighted to be a part of GESCPL, a pioneer in express logistics. I am a firm believer in Collaborative Intelligence and I feel privileged to get an opportunity to collaborate with the team of experts with exceptional calibre at GESCPL. I am looking forward to leveraging each other’s expertise and diverse skill sets to drive strategic brand and marketing Initiatives to build superior customer engagement. We are committed to delivering measurable results for all our stakeholders."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jupiter ropes in Swiggy’s Anuj Rathi as Chief Product & Marketing Officer
Rathi was SVP of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 12:14 PM | 2 min read
Jupiter has roped in Anuj Rathi, ex-SVP of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, as its first Chief Product and Marketing Officer.
He will work closely with founder and CEO Jitendra Gupta in accelerating Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful.
With more than 18 years of experience, the IIT-Kanpur alumnus brings rich experience and insights from his stints at Indian e-commerce startups like Swiggy, Flipkart and corporations like Walmart.
In his last stint at Swiggy, Rathi had led product, marketing, growth, financial services, partnerships and was instrumental in launching industry-first offerings like Swiggy One , Instamart & Gourmet, among many others. At Jupiter Money, he will play a key leadership role in redefining the personal finance experience for Indian consumers.
Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Jupiter said, “On behalf of team Jupiter, I would like to extend our warmest welcome to Anuj. Having someone of Anuj’s pedigree, experience and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to double down on our mission of enabling financial wellness for millions of Indians. We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role for Jupiter’s next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money.”
Speaking about his new role, Anuj said, “India is now expecting delightful customer experiences in many spheres of their lives including their personal finance experience. I resonated deeply with Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful. I'm looking forward to working with Jiten and the team at Jupiter to improve our customers’ relationship with money and financial aspirations.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nielsen names Karthik Rao as CEO
Former CEO David Kenny will now be Executive Chairman
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 7:34 PM | 1 min read
Nielsen has named Karthik Rao as its chief executive officer.
David Kenny, who was the CEO since 2018, will now be the Executive Chairman.
Rao was chief of Nielsen's audience measurement business since the beginning of this year, said media reports.
Prior to this, he was Nielsen's chief operating officer for three years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saurabh Vatsa resigns from Citroen India
Vatsa is the Brand Head of the automobile company
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Saurabh Vatsa has reportedly stepped down as the Brand Head of the automobile company Citroen India. A news report mentioned that Vatsa has tendered his resignation. He was elevated just two years ago to head the brand in India.
Previously, Vatsa served as Senior Director for Marketing Operations and Corporate Communication in India. He joined Citeron in 2018 while the company was setting up its operations in India.
Vatsa holds an MBA with a specialisation in Marketing from the IIM New Delhi. He began his career in the automotive industry with Daewoo Motors India, in the Sales Planning division. He moved to General Motors in 1998 and held various positions in Marketing, Product Planning, Sales and New Business Development.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Clensta on-boards Mamaearth’s Ashish Mishra as Co-founder & Chief Business Officer
Mishra will helm Clensta’s retail and online sales channels and support the International, Institutional and Alternate channels of the personal care brand
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:12 AM | 2 min read
Personal care brand Clensta has announced the addition of industry leader Ashish Mishra to its C-Suite. Ashish comes on board as Clensta’s Co-founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO).
“Ashish brings into his new role, a wealth of experience from a career spanning almost two decades. Ashish headed the General Trade, Modern Trade, HORECA, Institutional, International & Alternate and Salons business at MamaEarth (Honasa Consumer Limited). Ashish has also been associated with market-leading institutions such as Reliance, Tata Group, VLCC, and Russian Medicom through his extensive career, where he has consistently demonstrated his dynamic and result-oriented approach,”
At Clensta, he will head the retail and online sales channels, along with playing a significant role in driving the growth of the International, Institutional, and Alternate channels thereby enhancing the brand’s reach and presence across markets. Ashish’s experience in this industry will be instrumental in driving strategic decisions at the company and will also contribute towards the Company’s growth capital raising initiatives.
“I am excited to be given this opportunity to work closely with Puneet and his talented team. IIT Delhi backed Clensta has already disrupted the personal care space with its customer-centric approach and innovative offerings and I am confident that together, we will scale this brand to greater heights in the years to come.” said Ashish Mishra, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Clensta.
“We are thrilled to have Ashish on board who will add tremendous value to Clensta with his experience as an industry leader for almost 20 years. His rich experience and proven track record of scaling D2C businesses make him an invaluable addition to our team. More than anything, he shares Clensta’s vision to disrupt the personal care landscape in India and across the world through our range of effective, unique and affordable products. Clensta has so far worked on owning the product value chain and with Ashish on board, we are looking at a hockey stick growth by owning the distribution value chain” said Puneet Gupta, Founder, Clensta.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Signpost India appoints Sajesh Raghavan as COO
Before joining Signpost, Raghavan was Business Head for The Hindu Business Line
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:54 AM | 1 min read
Signpost India has announced the appointment of Sajesh Raghavan as Chief Operating Officer.
Before joining Signpost, Raghavan was Business Head for The Hindu Business Line. In the past, he has also worked with organizations such as American Express, Ten Sports, The Indian Express and Tata Teleservices.
Talking about the development, Shripad Ashtekar, Chairman and Managing Director, Signpost India, said, "Sajesh's exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the media realm align perfectly with Signpost India's vision. His knack for blending traditional media strategies with contemporary digital innovations is exactly what we need in these dynamic times. We are confident that with his guidance, Signpost India’s commitment to render visible signs of tomorrow will be bolstered.”
Raghavan shared “I am thrilled to join Signpost India and have the opportunity to work with forward thinking thought leaders like Shripad and Dipankar. Signpost India already has many firsts to its credit and I eagerly anticipate my role in fortifying our enterprise and making a meaningful contribution to the rapidly evolving Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) domain in our country and aiming to enhance brand connections with our consumers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube