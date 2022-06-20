HUL’s Rahul Welde joins Entain as Independent Non-Exec Director

Rahul Welde, who recently moved on from Unilever, has been roped in as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Entain, a London-listed betting and gaming operator, as per media reports. The appointment will take effect from July 1, 2022.

Welde was most recently Executive Vice President of Global Digital Transformation at Unilever where he drove digital strategies for the Unilever brands. He brings over 30 years of experience in the global fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Welde will be a member of the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Committee.

Barry Gibson, Chairman of Entain, said: "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Rahul to Entain. Rahul brings with him exceptional knowledge of customer experience excellence, ecommerce and digital transformation. I am confident that his skills and expertise will further enhance the Board's ability to support and oversee the delivery of our strategy."

