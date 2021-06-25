Technology has enabled businesses to service & cater to hyper-segmented needs: Rahul Welde

What's happening in the consumer world? What's the impact of that disruption on businesses? What's happening in the channels world and really how the channels are getting disrupted, whether they’re communication channels whether they're commerce channels, or indeed, any other form of dialogue. What is the impact of all of this on commercials? These are some of the questions, Rahul Welde - EVP Digital Transformation & Digital Business, Unilever answered through his session at eTechManch

“We look at all of this from the lens of technology. Technology has been on an acceleration curve for the last several years and it is in the last two specifically after the pandemic that it had, a virtual take off for many different aspects. So I think the first and most profound impact on consumers lives in the last few years has been really technology and what it's done to those lives is just amazing,” he said.

According to Welde, technology has enabled through a multitude of different interventions to be able to service and cater to hyper segmented needs.

“If you were to button it down, it's really down to two fundamental things which is how consumers are interacting and spending their time on media and very broadly, the way consumers are engaging with commerce and transactions. And if you look at what's happening in the entire space of disruption, when it comes to channels of communication, channels of dialogue, no doubt that those have transformed very dramatically in the last few years, and indeed continue to transform even now as we go forward,” Welde said.

Welde said it's not just disruptions that change things but it is actually the technology that is transforming the way people communicate and the way they consume content.

“One of the biggest impacts on consumers lives has been about the area of communication and area of content consumption and as a consequence of which all of us are consuming by and large, much more content than we've ever had. Therefore, for us from a business standpoint, from a marketing standpoint, to be able to actually tap into that vast reservoir of content, bringing it to life and producing great stuff in a creative manner, is a very important challenge and opportunity. And the second point about channels is about the channels of transaction because it's not only about e-commerce in the consumer goods space, but it is transactions and commerce everywhere. So the channels through which we were engaging with consumers and having the transactions have changed dramatically. The most obvious one is, of course, e-commerce and transactions in the digital sense of whether it is digital banking and FinTech, whether it is educational technology, or any other form of transaction interface has been disrupted in a very, very significant way,” he said.

He said when it comes to disruptions it is important for us to recognize that this it not only in the marketing landscape or in the communication landscape but also in the supply chain where disruption is playing is a big role. Welde spoke about how technology helped the gig economy and the emergence of a number of platforms like Ola, Uber, Zomato, Swiggy, etc that gave employment opportunities to people across board.

He mentioned that the channel landscape is also changing dramatically be it transactions and commerce or consumption of media.

“These really mean that businesses have an imperative to understand all these dimensions very well and to be able to create responsive systems and responsive changes, which is what we call Designed for Disruption,” he said.

“In the designing of the new systems, we have to continually think of what is it that we can do to actually serve the consumers and customers better. By all means that has to be the number one objective,” he added.

Welde also said that data and information plays a very important role in this kind of designing of new business systems. “We should leverage data to make sure that we find pretty much that one great idea which can actually help to serve the underserved,” he said.

“The second part, which relates to the idea of communication channels, content channels, or indeed, commerce channels, is the space of creativity and especially as it relates to content, creativity has to be put right at the front and center of the thinking.

One must make sure he said that are actually able to creatively break the clutter and design new channels of commerce for the new channels of transactions. The other important area for businesses as Welde pointed out is they address the value chain dynamics, so that the value exchange and costs are managed in a fashion where they still drive profitable growth.

“If we tend to think of designing for disruption, there are many lenses to look at it from. What is important over here is, again, managing a paradox where on one hand, in order to design for disruption, and because the change the world is so fast, all of us have to be extremely agile, nimble, fast, fleet-footed, goes without saying that, you know, we have to be absolutely on top of the game by being fast. But even as we're being fast, we have to manage the paradox of also being thoughtful and also be planning and understanding and applying the science to a very different level,” he said.

According to Welde, one of the most important aspects which are coming to life in the last few years and will perhaps gain more and more prominence as we go ahead is what is summed up by many great leaders as a learning culture. “The ability of both the individual and the organization to learn and to continuously, therefore, iterate out of that learning and improve it to be able to continuously improve, by far is the most sort of important aspect of culture, which we are seeing in all new age, great organizations, and promoting that learning culture, in the context of technology in the context of disruption is absolutely the number one sort of a dimension,” he said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)