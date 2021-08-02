Arvinder Gujral quits Twitter after eight years

Twitter Managing Director, SE Asia, & Sr. Director-Business Development, APAC, Arvinder Gujral has quit the company after an eight-year stint. He had joined Twitter in 2013 as Sr Director-Business Development Asia Pacific. He was given additional responsibility of leading SEA as MD in 2017.



As MD for SE Asia, Gujral took a negative business in 2017 and grew 6X in four years. He launched the service in new markets in SEA besides expanding partnerships in the region with media companies, governments, agencies and clients. SEA grew to become a top 10 revenue and audience market for Twitter in four years. He was also the founding member of Twitter India in 2013 where he helped set up India operations which today has three offices.



"After 8 years it's time to say goodbye to the Blue Bird. From helping set up Twitter India in 2013 and running APAC BD to pivoting the SEA team to become one of the fastest growing revenue and audience markets for Twitter globally it's been an incredible ride," Gujral said in a LinkedIn post.



Gujral is an executive leader with over 22 years of experience in Internet, Media, Telecom, Tech Consulting, and Advertising. Prior to Twitter, he was at Aircel where he launched the brand nationally. Before that, he was in Bay Area (California) for seven years in various roles (mobile/enterprise messaging, tech consulting). He also had a stint in Infosys and FCB Ulka in India.

