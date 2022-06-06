Ankett Jain joins Matrix-GroupM as National Revenue Head

Prior to this, Jain was Vice President-Creative Solutions at Pocket FM

Ankitt Jain has joined Matrix-GroupM as National Revenue Head.

He has confirmed his move on LinkedIn, “I am delighted to announce that I have joined Matrix-GroupM as National Revenue Head. Thank you Ashwin for this opportunity. Satyanarayana looking forward to build the INCA and Motion Content business along with you. GroupM Matrix Publicties & Media Pvt Ltd. (WPP)”

Prior to this, Jain was Vice President-Creative Solutions at Pocket FM.

He was also associated with RED FM, Radio Today, Big FM, and more, in the past.

