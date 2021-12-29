Amit Malhotra quits HBO Max as MD for SE Asia, India

Amit Malhotra, HBO Max Managing Director for Southeast Asia and India, has moved on from the WarnerMedia-owned video streaming platform. According to media reports, HBO Max International Head Johannes Larcher will be directly involved in the affairs of Southeast Asia and India markets following Malhotra's exit.



Malhotra had taken charge as MD of HBO Max for Southeast Asia and India in June. He reported to Larcher and was responsible for the rollout and management of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer platform in Southeast Asia. He also had the responsibility for the management of WarnerMedia’s existing OTT streaming service HBO GO.



Under Malhotra’s leadership, WarnerMedia was expected to launch HBO Max in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam in the future. He was also responsible for exploring possible opportunities to launch HBO Max in new and fast-growing Asian streaming markets such as India.



Prior to joining HBO Max, Malhotra was Regional Lead for Disney+ in Southeast Asia, where he was responsible for overseeing the launch and operations of Disney’s streaming services in the region, including Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and Hotstar.



He also led the Content Sales and Distribution division as part of The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) business in South APAC and Middle East, pivoting Disney’s linear business in the region to streaming by working closely with local telcos and MVPDs, creating localized payment strategies and developing deep content studio relationships throughout Southeast Asia.

