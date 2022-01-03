Disney Star names George Cherian as Head of Corp Comm and CSR

Disney Star today announced the appointment of George Cherian as Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the market. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing all strategic communications and CSR efforts for the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) business in the country which includes television network, streaming platform and studios. George will report to K. Madhavan, Country Manager and President, The Walt Disney Company and Star India and will join the India Leadership Team that drives Disney Star businesses in the country.

"We are at an exciting juncture of our growth story and strongly believe that communication is one of the key drivers in establishing a brand’s stature. As the country’s leading media, entertainment and digital network, we have a strong and compelling story to tell. We are delighted to welcome George to the Disney Star team to help us communicate our vision, strategy and commitment to the Indian market, and to the various external stakeholders,” said K. Madhavan.

“The combination of an industry that is on the cusp of exponential growth and a brand that is trusted and respected by millions of people the world over, could not have made for a more convincing case for me to join Disney Star. I look forward to the opportunity of building the Disney Star brands in India and working with some of the most talented professionals in this industry,” said George.

George brings to bear over 25 years of experience as a financial journalist and a communications professional. In his previous role as Director and Head of Group Communications for the Deutsche Bank Group in India, he led all brand and communications activities for the bank’s various businesses in the country. He previously headed Communications for Barclays in the Asia Pacific region. As a journalist, George was a part of the founding teams of Bloomberg TV India and ET NOW and prior to this, he worked with The Economic Times.

