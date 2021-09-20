Netflix India Director-HR Smita Puranesh joins WarnerMedia's HBO Max

Netflix India Director-HR Smita Puranesh has joined WarnerMedia as Talent Lead, Direct-to-Consumer (HBO Max), APAC. Smita had an almost 30-month stint at Netflix India.



A seasoned HR leader with over two decades of experience, Smita has worked across industries like hospitality, consulting, telecom, ITES and Media and Entertainment. She has worked for companies like Airtel, Genpact, and Star India/Hotstar.

Her experience includes an assignment in China and setting up the People function as Head of HR for Hotstar. She started her career in sales and business development and moved mid-career to the People function at Genpact.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)