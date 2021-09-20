Netflix India Director-HR Smita Puranesh joins WarnerMedia's HBO Max

Puranesh had an almost 30-month stint at Netflix India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 2:23 PM
Smita

Netflix India Director-HR Smita Puranesh has joined WarnerMedia as Talent Lead, Direct-to-Consumer (HBO Max), APAC. Smita had an almost 30-month stint at Netflix India.

A seasoned HR leader with over two decades of experience, Smita has worked across industries like hospitality, consulting, telecom, ITES and Media and Entertainment. She has worked for companies like Airtel, Genpact, and Star India/Hotstar.

Her experience includes an assignment in China and setting up the People function as Head of HR for Hotstar. She started her career in sales and business development and moved mid-career to the People function at Genpact.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Netflix Appointment HBO Max International Smita Puranesh advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Sugata M.

HBO Max names SonyLIV’s Sugata Mukherjee as Head of Content, India
2 hours ago

Shubhranshu Singh

Shubhranshu Singh to leave Royal Enfield
7 hours ago

sanjay pugalia

Sanjay Pugalia joins Adani Enterprises as CEO and Editor in Chief
1 day ago