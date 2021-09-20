HBO Max names SonyLIV’s Sugata Mukherjee as Head of Content, India

Prior to SonyLiv, he was with Hotstar as Head of Development & Creative and Editor - Hotstar Specials

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has reportedly appointed SonyLIV’s Sugata Mukherjee as Head of Content for India.

Mukherjee will join the video streaming service platform later this month, confirmed sources.



He joined Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) in February 2020 as Head – Original Content, Digital Business

With a career spanning over 15 years, Mukherjee has held key leadership positions across broadcast and digital, creating and curating new content. He was associated with Star TV since 2013 as Vice President, Head of Commissioning where he acquired, incubated and produced new shows for the network. He was eventually elevated as Editor - Content Studio, where he was responsible for content acquisitions, development and strategy. He moved to Hotstar in 2018 where he was leading the content strategy and production for the platform.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)