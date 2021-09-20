HBO Max names SonyLIV’s Sugata Mukherjee as Head of Content, India

Prior to SonyLiv, he was with Hotstar as Head of Development & Creative and Editor - Hotstar Specials

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 2:59 PM
Sugata M.

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has reportedly appointed SonyLIV’s Sugata Mukherjee as Head of Content for India.

Mukherjee will join the video streaming service platform later this month, confirmed sources.

He joined Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) in February 2020 as Head – Original Content, Digital Business

With a career spanning over 15 years, Mukherjee has held key leadership positions across broadcast and digital, creating and curating new content. He was associated with Star TV since 2013 as Vice President, Head of Commissioning where he acquired, incubated and produced new shows for the network. He was eventually elevated as Editor - Content Studio, where he was responsible for content acquisitions, development and strategy. He moved to Hotstar in 2018 where he was leading the content strategy and production for the platform.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Hotstar Appointment SonyLIV HBO Max International Sugata Mukherjee advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Smita

Netflix India Director-HR Smita Puranesh joins WarnerMedia's HBO Max
3 hours ago

Shubhranshu Singh

Shubhranshu Singh to leave Royal Enfield
7 hours ago

sanjay pugalia

Sanjay Pugalia joins Adani Enterprises as CEO and Editor in Chief
1 day ago