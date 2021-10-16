Star set to expand its broadcast offering with 16 new channels between December-January

Star India has disclosed that it will launch 16 new channels across genres and languages in December 2021 and January 2022. The disclosure has been made in the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) filed by the broadcaster to comply with New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.

The new channel launches are in stark contrast to Disney's global strategy of phasing out linear channels as it focusses on growing Disney+. In May this year, The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek had said that the company will shut down 100 TV channels in 2021 as it pivots to a digital-first strategy with Disney+ at the centre of it.

The launch of 16 new channels (7 SD and 9 HD channels) will take the total count to 78 from 62. The new launches include channels like Star Gold Romance, Star Gold Thrills, Jalsha Josh, Pravah Pictures, Star Kirano, Star Movies Select, and Super Hungama (replacing Marvel HQ). The new HD launches include Star Gold 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Disney Channel HD, Star Kirano HD, Pravah Pictures HD, Vijay Super HD, Asianet Movies HD, and Hungama HD.



Star Gold Romance and Star Gold Thrills are Hindi movie channels. The broadcaster already has four movie channels namely Star Gold, Star Gold 2, Star Utsav Movies, and Star Gold Select.



It is also planning to launch Marathi movie channel Pravah Pictures and Pravah Pictures HD. The broadcaster will also launch a second Bengali movie channel, Jalsha Josh, after Jalsha Movies. In English movie genre, the broadcaster will launch Star Movies Select.



Star will also expand into the Odia market with the launch of Star Kirano and Star Kirano HD. In the kids genre, Super Hungama will replace Marvel HQ.



In HD category, it will launch Star Gold 2 HD apart from HD versions of Tamil and Telugu sports channels namely Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD. Also on the anvil are HD kids channels Disney Channel HD and Hungama HD.



The broadcaster will also launch HD versions of its second Tamil GEC Vijay Super and Malayalam movie channel Asianet Movies.



Channels that are slated to launch on December 1 include Star Gold Romance, Star Gold Thrills, Jalsha Josh, Star Gold 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Movies Select, Super Hungama, Disney Channel HD, and Hungama HD.



Pravah Pictures, Pravah Pictures HD, Vijay Super HD, and Asianet Movies HD are expected to launch on December 25. Star Kirano and Star Kirano HD will launch on January 24, 2022

