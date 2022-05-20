Alt Balaji SVP - Marketing, Partnerships & Revenue Divya Dixit steps down

Her last working day at the company will be 31st May, 2022

Divya Dixit, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Partnerships & Revenue of Alt Balaji, has moved on.

She had a 3.9-year-long stint with Alt Balaji as she joined the company in September 2018 as SVP-Marketing.

She has previously worked with ZEE5, LeEco, Percept, and more.

Dixit has 20+ years’ experience in a mix of business, and building brands across multiple industries including digital, broadcasting, telecom, music & retail.

