Alt Balaji SVP - Marketing, Partnerships & Revenue Divya Dixit steps down
Her last working day at the company will be 31st May, 2022
Divya Dixit, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Partnerships & Revenue of Alt Balaji, has moved on.
She had a 3.9-year-long stint with Alt Balaji as she joined the company in September 2018 as SVP-Marketing.
At Alt Balaji, her last working day will be 31st May, 2022.
She has previously worked with ZEE5, LeEco, Percept, and more.
Dixit has 20+ years’ experience in a mix of business, and building brands across multiple industries including digital, broadcasting, telecom, music & retail.
