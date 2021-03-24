TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for ALTBalaji

Full services digital and social media marketing agency, TheSmallBigIdea, has been awarded the social media duties for ALTBalaji, Balaji Telefilms' subscription-based video-on-demand platform. Within just seven years of operation, the agency has grown from strength to strength on the back of data-driven insights and content backed by their in-house analytics tool ‘ACE’. The addition of ALTBalaji, further leverages the agency’s entertainment portfolio and helps it establish itself as a partner of choice amongst the media and entertainment brands for their social and digital marketing needs.

As a part of the mandate, TheSmallBigIdea will focus on leveraging ALTBalaji’s existing presence on social media platforms to captivate and reach out to newer audiences. In addition to this, the agency will strengthen the brand’s social position through neo-social platforms like Moj, Taka Tak, Chingari, Roposo and through online database platform, IMDb. The mandate includes the agency to focus on conceptualizing and publishing content, and engaging with influencers on social media platforms to create a buzz about their path-breaking shows launching every month.

Speaking on the win, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “The vision is to mimic ALTBalaji’s content gene code on social; that of pushing boundaries. The brand is also very nimble footed, launching path-breaking shows back to back. We at TSBI are very excited to work with the passionate team at ALTBalaji. We share their love for content and data analytics, and we intend to forge a solid association on the back of the same.”

Speaking on awarding the mandate to TheSmallBigIdea, Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Direct Revenue & Analytics, ALTBalaji, said, "ALTBalaji is glad to welcome TSBI on board as their social media strategy and content marketing partner. Their social media strategies, topical creatives, and amplification on social media are insightful and commendable. We believe that TSBI's creative and content approach in social media marketing will help ALTBalaji to address its current and long-term goals of addressing the Metro and Bharat audiences."

In alignment with ALTBalaji’s objective, TheSmallBigIdea through its collaboration with Mayur Jumani, garnered 247K organic views for three of their recently launched shows titled ‘Hello Jee’, ‘Dev DD’ and ‘Bang Baang’. With their data driven strategy and creative communication approach, the campaign led to a significant increase in the brand’s social media positioning.

TheSmallBigIdea is a full services digital marketing agency that provides services such as Social Media Management, Video Content Production, Digital Media Planning & Buying, Social Listening & ORM services, Augmented & Virtual Reality amongst other ancillary marketing services. Recognized for their propriety creative-tech tool ACE, ‘The Small Big Idea’ has enabled brands to arrive at campaign messaging by integrating insights from social sentiments & enterprise data.

