Anjana Ghosh moves on from Xotik Frujus

Anjana Ghosh has moved on from beverage company Xotik Frujus as its Chief Executive Officer.
She wrote on LinkedIn: "I have moved on from Xotik Frujus. It was a short stint but an interesting one and of course, a lot of learnings. With enriched experience and energy unlimited I want to move on to put my learnings, experience to its Best use, that is to 'create Consumer Connects'. I am sure I will land onto that opportunity Very soon."
She joined the company a year ago in August 2022. Ghosh was previously Director of Bisleri Internation where she worked for over 16 years.
Pepperfry elevates Ashish Shah to CEO post Ambareesh Murty's demise
The company has secured $23 million in the recent round of funding from existing investors
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
Pepperfry announced the elevation of its co-founder, Ashish Shah, to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ashish, who co-founded the company alongside Ambareesh Murty in 2012, brings with him a wealth of experience spanning two decades in the Indian e-commerce landscape. As the erstwhile COO of the company, heading operations, category management, product and omnichannel Business, Ashish has played a pivotal role in shaping Pepperfry's customer-centric strategy, supply side strengths and operational excellence.
This appointment follows the untimely demise of Ambareesh Murty, Pepperfry's co-founder and former CEO. Under Ambareesh’s leadership, Pepperfry ushered in a transformative era in Indian furniture and home goods online shopping marketplace. It established a platform renowned for its unique blend of quality, affordability, convenience and revolutionising the way Indian consumers shop for furniture.
"Pepperfry remains focused on its mission to provide a wide array of well-designed products to help customers create inspiring and functional living spaces. Pepperfry has always been committed to enhancing the way people create homes, and I am honoured to lead this incredible team of dedicated individuals who share this passion. The best tribute to Ambareesh will be to build on the foundation laid by us and fortify Pepperfry's position as India’s leading furniture and home products company." said Ashish Shah, CEO, Pepperfry.
In the past few months, Pepperfry has undertaken several initiatives that have set the company towards a sustained path to profitability, a milestone that is now within close reach. In a testament to this, the Company has secured $23 million in funding from existing shareholders, including institutional investors and family offices, underscoring their confidence in the company’s vision and strategic plans for future.
The latest round of capital infusion will strengthen Pepperfry’s ability to cater to the evolving needs of its 10 million+ and increasing customer base through a strong omnichannel presence, a robust supply chain and tech driven innovation. The company's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer-centricity will continue under Ashish Shah's leadership. Pepperfry will reiterate its fundamental proposition of variety and leverage its retail footprint of 190+ Studios in over 100 cities.
Pankaj Makkar, MD, Bertelsmann India Investments, an early backer of Pepperfry said, “We've been partners with Pepperfry for nearly a decade now. I've seen the company grow quickly, thanks to the capable leadership of co-founders Ambareesh and Ashish. After Ambareesh's unfortunate and untimely passing, it's only natural that Ashish takes the helm as CEO. He will continue to lead the company towards a promising future, driving excellence across all areas of business and technology.”
AnyMind Group names Riddhi Gupta to lead gaming vertical
Previously, Gupta was leading the gaming vertical at VerSe (Dailyhunt & Josh)
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 10:40 AM | 1 min read
AnyMind Group has announced the appointment of Riddhi Gupta as the Lead of its Gaming Vertical.
Leveraging over 12 years of expertise spanning the digital, television, and radio sectors, Riddhi is poised to assume responsibility for spearheading the company's gaming vertical, injecting a novel perspective into its operations.
Rubeena Singh, Country Manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "India is the world's largest mobile gaming market in terms of App downloads and has successfully produced gaming unicorns like Games24x7, Dream11, MPL etc. We believe there are great synergies between these brands and the services AnyMind India offers. Riddhi's expertise and passion for gaming align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing experiences to these brands.”
On her appointment, Riddhi said, “I am thrilled to join the team and lead the Gaming Vertical. I am excited and looking forward to working with the talented team of AnyMind Group and addressing the needs of these brands by providing them with end to end solutions on mobile and social platforms.”
Rahul Shivshankar to join Network18 as Consulting Editor
Shivshankar will contribute across platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 6:42 PM | 2 min read
Ruchika Mehta joins India Today Group
Mehta has been appointed Editor-At-Large- Luxury & Lifestyle Division, India Today Group, and Editor, Brides Today
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 6:19 PM | 1 min read
Ruchika Mehta has been appointed Editor-At-Large- Luxury & Lifestyle Division, India Today Group, and Editor, Brides Today. She comes with over 25 years of experience in the lifestyle industry.
She was the Editor of HELLO! Magazine in India at the time of its launch, and the 17 years that she was at the helms of the affairs, she turned HELLO! into one of the most sought-after celebrity magazines in the country.
Prior to HELLO! she was the Lifestyle Editor of Indiatimes and Editor, Rouge at the Times of India Group.
She is also credited with being part of the launch team of HT City, a lifestyle supplement of Hindustan Times, and has launched other supplements like ET PANACHE (supplement of Economic Times).
Winner of various awards in excellence in journalism, Ruchika is one of the most creditable names in the lifestyle space.
Khushnooma Kapadia elevated to VP, Marketing at Marriott International
Kapadia was previously the Area Director of Marketing at the organisation
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:32 PM | 1 min read
Khushnooma Kapadia has been elevated to Vice President of Marketing at Marriot International. Kapadia was previously the Area Director of Marketing. She joined the organisation as Marketing Communications Manager in 2004.
She was previously with Good Relations India as its Account Group Head.
Sachin Kataria moves on from Nykaa
Kataria last held the position of Vice President, Nykaa PRO at the company
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:41 AM | 1 min read
Sachin Kataria has moved on from beauty e-retailer Nykaa. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “Yesterday was my last day of a 23-month-long journey at Nykaa. What started off as a casual chat between Vikas Gupta and me culminated into the most amazing 23 months of my work life where along with my team we did wonders”, Kataria said in his LinkedIn post earlier this week.
Kataria last held the position of Vice President, Nykaa PRO at the company, where he was responsible for building an omnichannel commerce and content offering for beauty professionals. As the business head, he led the brand sourcing, sales, content, growth, partnerships, marketing and business development teams.
“I am stepping out to build a wellness-focused consumer brand. For those of you who know me will also know of my passion for wellness & fitness. I hope I can inspire a lot more people to focus on their health through my efforts. If you are passionate about the space - reach out. I am sure we'll find common grounds to work together”, he further added.
Previously, he worked with Unilever, udaan.com, First Principles among others.
Ideacafe appoints Ritesh Chaudhary as Chief Content Officer
This will be Ritesh’s second stint with the company
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 9:58 AM | 2 min read
Ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has appointed Ritesh Chaudhary as its CCO (Chief Content Officer) to head its integrated creative offering.
With more than 18 years of experience, Ritesh is a seasoned creative professional, a photographer, and a visual storyteller. With a unique passion for bringing insights and creative concepts to life, Ritesh believes in creating ideas that connect and inspire consumers.
Having won more than 600+ honours and accolades for his work for some of the world’s leading brands Ritesh commented on his new role saying, “Digital or traditional, advertising is most effective when it is conceptual, impactful, and executed explicitly. I’m dedicated to delivering innovative, technologically driven, and effective creative solutions to drive Ideacafe’s objectives across mediums. Having worked with Nabendu for a significant part of my career, I know that we are aligned on our creative vision. In many ways, for me, this feels like a ghar waapsi.”
Ritesh has worked with agencies like DDB Mudra Group, Milestone Brandcom (Dentsu), The Social Street, Boch & Fernsh. He has worked on top global and Indian brands like ITC, Apple, Skoda, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters, Amazon, Oneplus, Michelin, Maruti, Swiggy, Toyota, Royal Enfield, Tata Motors, McDonald’s, Pernod Ricard, AU Bank, Acko, H&M and Realme among others.
When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya said, “Ritesh has spent a substantial part of his early career with my earlier venture Milestone Brandcom, and I am happy to have him back at ideacafe. I am of the firm belief that creativity, ideas, and an innovative approach to everything we do, will set us apart in an industry that is most conducive to disruptive thoughts, and Ritesh has a proven repertoire of award-winning creative work that positions him uniquely to be an important part of our integrated communication journey. At Ideacafe he will align with the company's overall vision, striking a balance for through-the-line content and communication.”
