Mirum India wins digital mandate for Jeeru of Xotik Frujus

Mirum India, a full-service digital agency from the WPP Group, has won the digital mandate for Jeeru, India’s favourite jeera masala drink, from the house of Xotik Frujus. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Jeeru is a refreshing drink with a unique taste tailored for Indian tastebuds. Mirum India is tasked with building the brand Jeeru on digital and subsequently drive online sales. As part of this mandate, the agency will provide social media management and online reputation management services for the brand. The agency will also help craft trade communication for Xotik Frujus. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Mumbai office.

Speaking on the win, Rajeev Sehgal, Chairman of Xotik Frujus Pvt. Ltd. says, "We are thrilled to work with Mirum, as they are well-known in this space for delivering digital innovations and solutions. We hope this partnership will strengthen our presence in the market and help the brand grow digitally. We are excited to have them on this journey with us and look forward to doing some splendid work together."

Commenting on the account win, Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said, “Jeeru has created a niche for itself in a market dominated by the cola giants. It is a great Indian success story, and we are excited to be a part of Jeeru’s brand journey. With our understanding of consumer insights and digital expertise, I am sure we will take the brand to the next level.”











