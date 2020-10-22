Jeera masala drink Jeeru gets a refreshed look

The new packaging and branding are part of the company's efforts to connect with their customers

Jeera masala drink Jeeru®, from the house of Xotik Frujus, has got a brand new, refreshed look. This packaging and branding change of Jeeru® reflects the drink’s fun, fizzy, spicy, and eclectic nature.

“The new packaging and branding exercise is an effective way to differentiate itself in the market, while at the same time present itself as a contemporary, youthful brand with the same tell-tale taste that everyone swears by. Designed by 82.5 Communications, the new-look bottle labels and cans are inspired by a kaleidoscopic design with jeera grains and apple playing a key role. To maintain a sense of familiarity, the old font has been carried forward into the new design,” the company stated.

While the new packaging is being rolled out across India, the brand is also revamping its distribution network and strengthening its national presence. With its new-look, modern Jeeru® packaging is one among many steps the brand is taking to stay in the hearts of young India.

Speaking about the refreshed identity, Rajeev Sehgal, Chairman, Xotik Frujus Pvt. Ltd, said, “Jeeru® is our endeavour to give India a delicious Indian drink. True to its Indian essence Jeeru® is one drink with diverse flavours. The new packaging is to portray this celebration of flavours and taste and make it distinct from competitors.

Kapil Arora, CEO and Co-Chairman, 82.5 Communications, added, “Jeeru® is a celebration of what a great Indian brand should be. As the brand was growing its geographical presence and appeal, there was a need to make its imagery more contemporary, without losing sight of its unique heritage and ingredient story. And that’s the progression we have tried to bring about in the all new, and just as refreshing, Jeeru®.”

Mayur Varma, ECD and Creative Head, 82.5 Communications, signed off, “We wanted to capture Jeeru®’s unique taste and its Indian essence in its packaging. The Jeeru® Myriad, its unique kaleidoscopic pattern, represents the multiplicity of flavours and experiences packed in one drink. Just like India, Jeeru® belongs to everyone.”