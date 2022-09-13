Anjana Ghosh of Bisleri takes over as CEO of Xotik Frujus

Ghosh has the right kind of experience and a strong FMCG connect, which can be instrumental in taking our business to new heights, said Chairman & Founder Rajeev Sehgal

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 13, 2022 7:01 PM  | 1 min read
Anjana Ghosh

Mumbai-based beverage brand Xotik Frujus Private Limited (XFPL) has hired former FMCG veteran, Anjana Ghosh as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Xotik Frujus and Xotik Aqua Pvt Ltd to bring fresh perspective and cutting-edge approach to the business.

The Sehgals wish to hand over the mantle of operations to a professional team led by Anjana Ghosh to drive strategic growth and market share, the company said.

“We recognize the need for change and are willing to invest in the future of the business and its stakeholders. Anjana Ghosh has the right kind of experience with her strong FMCG connect, which can be instrumental in taking our business to new heights. We are confident that she will contribute to our positive growth curve and help us determine new bench marks of success in the brand expansion and operational domain,” said Rajeev Sehgal, Chairman and Founder of XFPL.

 

 

