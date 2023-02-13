Times OOH wins advertising rights for GMR Goa International Airport, Mopa
This is an exclusive 20-year advertising contract for the Manohar International Airport
Times Innovative Media Limited (Times OOH) has been awarded the exclusive 20-year advertising contract for the Manohar International Airport, a Greenfield Airport at Mopa in North Goa.
The GMR group is developing a new airport in Mopa, North Goa, to ease capacity constraints and flying time restrictions caused by a strong military/naval presence at the existing airport at Dabolim, South Goa. The Mopa airport will be developed across four phases to reach a target passenger capacity of 13 million travellers per annum vs the 8 million currently served by the Dabolim airport. This Airport is a full-service airport catering to domestic and international passengers besides freight services. The first phase of the airport is complete, and Mopa Airport started its commercial operation from the 5th of January 2023.
“North Goa has been the favourite haunt of tourists from India and abroad due to its popular beaches and the active nightlife it has to offer. An airport in its proximity would serve as a convenient transit point for most travellers. After scripting a successful running advertisement partnership with the GMR group at the Delhi airport, we are delighted to partner once again with the GMR Group as the exclusive advertisement concessionaire for Mopa Airport too.
Due to its strategic location, direct international flights, and unrestricted fly-time options, we expect Mopa airport to be the preferred transit point for travellers to and from Goa. We have deployed a wide range of world-class media options that would cater to the contemporary and modern media objectives of local and international advertisers,” says Shekhar Narayanaswami, President - Times OOH.
Looking forward to a data-rich future for OOH
Ajay Mehta, Founder and MD, Interactive Television, and MD of Kinetic India, shares toplines of emergent trends in the outdoor advertising medium
By Ajay Mehta | Jan 27, 2023 7:56 AM | 5 min read
Outdoor bounced back last year and reached pre-Covid levels for us. We saw diverse categories and clients exploring outdoor as mobility also exceeded pre-Covid levels. Outdoor as a medium drove new narratives and stayed on top of macro trends and cultural insights. Our analysis showed over 10,000 active brands on OOH across 2022.
Below are toplines of the emergent trends seen during the year.
DOOH
DOOH in revenue terms multiplied several folds since the beginning of the pandemic. DOOH with its big bright displays continued to be the preferred format for premium brands in terms of its aesthetic, ability to play video and programmatic opportunities.
We noted a number of short campaigns for brands through the entanglement of premium and ultra-premium sites backed by audience data to drive reach across digital-led ambient locations in Metros and Tier 1 cities. This helped catch the difficult-to-reach premium audiences who typically evade traditional media targeting.
Additionally, the proliferation of DOOH has democratized OOH at premium touchpoints e.g., Airports, Malls and Corporate offices. Where one traditional site per month investment would have been equivalent to a smaller brand’s year-long marketing budget, DOOH allows for segmentation and targeted campaigns. This feature of DOOH has allowed new fledgling brands to explore OOH at these premium touchpoints, which otherwise would have been prohibitively expensive.
DOOH continued to be the growth driver for OOH and achieved a double-digit share of OOH in value terms. By as early as 2024 we estimate DOOH to garner above 15% share of OOH.
Airports
Airports have long been a premium touchpoint and the smart choice to target affluent audiences. However, as normalcy returned so has airport traffic. Aided by ‘revenge travel’ airports remained a critical touchpoint.
This sudden surge of continued traffic has led to increased dwell time. Further, there has been an increase in the diversity of types, quality, and quantity of DOOH media at airports.
Brand safety - a critical consideration for OOH especially for luxury brands - can be nearly guaranteed at airports because of its shared perceived value. In the same vein, non-luxury brands that wanted to appeal to a higher socio-economic audience set have also found airports to be invaluable as well aided by the democratization of OOH through DOOH.
We saw innovative advertising formats becoming mainstream at key airport hubs. First-class lounges, private terminals, digital pods, and new media at entry/exit terminals brought in new advertisers, owing to a new visibility-centric approach shown by airport media partners. This has improved the targeting of high-value / difficult-to-reach audiences.
Clustering
The pandemic presented a unique scenario to those in the workforce. Being homebound during the lockdown and later the unlock phases put residential at the centre of OOH planning, and other satellite touchpoints within its 5km radius. Clusters, including grocery and pharma stores, local retail, cinema/plex and local parks, became crucial and we expect this trend to continue into 2023.
Though mobility is at an all-time high – understanding nuanced commute patterns were critical to ensuring that our clients had the most efficient campaigns basis their markets and target groups. Other clusters included corporate hubs as a centre – and satellite touchpoints included key transit points & integrated shopping areas – where we saw higher dwell time and footfalls.
Offices
With teams continuing to return to office – and in certain cases a hybrid work culture – this has become another critical touchpoint driving frequency for OOH campaigns impactfully. Media opportunities within corporate spaces were already in a digital format in the top metros. Investments were also made to programmatically connect these digital OOH sites to enhance targeting and value for advertisers.
Tech-First Innovations
The proliferation of DOOH led to new innovation opportunities for OOH. We were bowled over by the sheer enthusiasm for this in the ecosystem as well. Right from media partners – who were willing to walk the extra mile to test and deploy creatives in line with international standards, to content creators with whom we collaborated to deliver multiple tech-led and 3D anamorphic campaigns. From a single-line client brief to storyboarding to product modelling and animation, syncing the storyline along with post-production using cinematic VFX – we did it all. Each of these tech-first ooh campaigns garnered huge eyeballs on-ground, then went viral in the digital social media space.
Data
Data was the driver of conversations across and helped bring OOH to the fore. We at Kinetic have been diligently incorporating tools to deliver audience understanding and insights. During the progressive unlock period we developed IOM – India-On-the-Move to understand audience mobility patterns and trends. This helped us build comfort for the medium with clients. We integrated the digital mobile tech stack to report clear and transparent numbers for our campaigns. We delivered OOH metrics to key stakeholders typically seen in only the digital medium. This integration of data for OOH with other mediums – continued to drive the next level of growth for the medium.
Further, we are at the cusp of transitioning from surrogate-based planning for OOH to audiences by segment-wise commute patterns and dwell time, thereby directly optimizing OOH campaigns. This uses Artificial Intelligence to deliver greater value and ROI for our clients. We look forward to 2023 and a data-rich future for OOH.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Outdoor media set to provide new-age immersive experiences: OOH report
The report by Srishti Media and Waulite enlists several key trends that the sector is likely to witness in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 1:37 PM | 1 min read
Installations, NFTs and the extensive use of AI are just some of the trends that will dominate the OOH sector this year, says ‘2023 Prompts’, a report Srishti Media and Waulite deals with various trends in the activation and OOH arena.
The key trends highlighted in the report are:
- Using art installations: According to a study in 2020, prefer to attend outdoor events (YouGov, 2020), says the report. A well-designed art installation can give a brand good social media mileage.
- Pop-ups: This is another way of creating a unique and shareable experience. Such props create conversations and drive engagement.
- AR/VR: This leads to creation of an immersive experience. Use of AR and VR has gone beyond the metaverse and has become the new normal after the pandemic.
- Hybrid experiences: Experiential marketing trends will be blending virtual and in-person experiences with this format.
- NFT: The report predicts that 2023 will see smart brands use NFTs to allow customers to get exclusive experiences.
- DOOH: This format will get more appealing for brands, in terms of quality and measurability.
The report also says that outdoor advertising will be able to reach the target audience at any point in time. Mobile integration with OOH is also expected to be a key trend.
MOMS executes metro train branding campaign in Mumbai for Goldmedal Electricals
The brand boarded three metro trains with internal and external branding on Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 2B (DN Nagar to Anand Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East)
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 10:51 AM | 2 min read
MOMS, a unit of Madison World, along with JC Decaux, has executed a successful metro train branding in Mumbai for Goldmedal Electricals.
As part of Goldmedal's transit media debut in Mumbai, the brand boarded 3 metro trains with internal and external branding on Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 2B (DN Nagar to Anand Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East). In addition to connecting the Western Express Highway to the Western and Central Indian Railway Line, the newly constructed metro lines will provide excellent connectivity to the Western Express Highway. With large-scale train branding moving along the elevated corridor, it is a highly effective medium to reach audiences.
Inaugurated and flagged off by their brand ambassador Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes along with Goldmedal's Directors, every metro train has a different media format including wall panels, seat strips, handlebars and poster branding which covers the entire metro train internally to further enhance its impact and prominence.
On the successful collaboration for the campaign, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals said, “The metros have become a second lifeline for Mumbai city. At Goldmedal, we make products for almost every electrical need - having our branding on the metro trains helps us reach out to our audience on a regular basis. We are glad to say that the Goldmedal branding looks amazing on these trains, and I would like to thank everyone for executing this campaign in a timely manner".
“Associating with Goldmedal has been an exciting endeavour for the MOMS team," says Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS. "Goldmedal is a classic example of how aesthetics meet convenience. This is the culmination of our persistence, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition."
MOMS is a part of Madison World, that operates several brands in OOH including Platinum Outdoor, Activation specialist - Madison TURNT, Rural specialist - Anugrah Madison and Retail Specialist – MRP. MOMS handles marquee clients like Asian Paints, Raymond, IDFC MF, Lodha, Bajaj Auto, Blue Star, McDonald’s, Sony Network, Pidilite, Godrej amongst many others.
MOMS is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.
Activation and OOH: Trends to watch out for in 2023
Waulite Media and Shristy Media release report listing 7 major trends
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 7:01 PM | 3 min read
Waulite Media and Shristy Media have compiled a report highlighting the trends for the OOH industry for this year. The endeavour of the report is to highlight various trends in activation and OOH sphere which are picking up pace, and are must to evaluate, for any marketer or advertiser today.
Following are the trends listed by the report.
Art Installation
According to a YouGov study in 2020, 44% of consumers prefer to attend outdoor event. Many people love art installations. They like to take photos and share them on social media. And in the world of IG, where wonders and picturesque elements catch fancy, it surely garners eye balls. Thus, having a welldesigned art installation can give you social media mileage. It gets you conversations and engagement.
Pop-Ups
Pop-stores can be used strategically by brands to drive sales online for the community driven by offline. Works remarkably well, when the agenda is to promote and create awareness around something new.
AR/VR
The popularization of the metaverse concept raised massive interest in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices as the gateway to this future vision of the internet. However, uses of AR/VR devices extend far beyond being gateways to the metaverse.
Physical/Digital Hybrid Experience
As the world gradually returns to normal, experiential marketing trends will blend virtual and in-person experiences.
NFT
The next frontier for NFTs lies in customer loyalty programs. In 2023, smart brands will follow the likes of Louis Vuitton and Starbucks, both of which are using NFTs to enable access to exclusive customer experiences and perks.
DOOH
Technological advancements have made digital out-of-home advertising more appealing to brands, both in terms of quality and measurability.
Programmatic capabilities in DOOH have ushered in audience planning and buying, creativity flexibility, measurement and retargeting in DOOH, making the medium accountable and giving it an edge over others.
According to experts, DOOH has grown significantly in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. DOOH network has begun to develop scale and network spanning transit, corporate parks/malls multiplex, airports, and other venues in Tier I and II as well.
Era of Focused Reach in OOH
In 2023, outdoor advertising ads will be equipped with Bluetooth beacons to broadcast information to the audience interacting with the ad. Using the information, advertisers would make adjustments to tailor the ad according to the needs and wants of the consumers in that particular location. Such changes will significantly increase the chances of the targeted audience noticing an outdoor ad. The data will be collected to improve campaign targeting and deliver a more contextually relevant advert.
Times Prime launches outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub
The campaign showcases new offer launches and exclusive curated events
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
Times Prime, the premium subscription service, has launched its outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon that would showcase the brand's new offer launches and exclusively curated events. The campaign will run for three months and will feature 16 sides of pole kiosks strategically placed throughout the popular shopping and dining destination.
The campaign is designed keeping in mind the audience of Cyberhub and features Hinglish language for building relatability.
"We are thrilled to launch our new outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, one of the most popular destinations in Gurgaon. We believe that this campaign will be a great way for us to reach our target audience and showcase what makes Times Prime unique and valuable.With our tagline positioning the membership as the only membership that you ever need – a single membership that covers everything from dining, travel, shopping, entertainment and many more,"said Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime.
In OOH campaign, KFC India celebrates ‘the little joys of life’
As part of the campaign, billboards have been put up across prime locations of Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 3:58 PM | 1 min read
KFC India has rolled out a new OOH campaign in Mumbai, encouraging fans to celebrate the little joys in life with a bucket of crispy chicken by their side.
With billboards spread across various prime locations in the city, featuring everyday celebratory occasions like "Jam in Juhu but fav actor also stuck next to you”, “jab kaali peeli fatak se mili” or “traffic ne kia late but dikha sunset great” that any Mumbaikar will relate to.
This OOH and digital campaign stems from the thought that since everyone in the city of dreams is overcoming challenges every day, why not stop and celebrate those little victories with KFC, because 'Treat Toh Banta Hai. Let’s KFC!'
pDOOH to lead the way for outdoor advertising this year
Industry leaders say 2023 will be the year for the outdoor medium - along with the expansion of OOH media as a whole digital OOH is set to play a significant role in fuelling the sector’s growth
By Sonam Saini | Jan 3, 2023 8:58 AM | 7 min read
2022 saw OOH clawing back after the pandemic’s onslaught and 2023 will see the medium regain all its glory, say industry watchers.
Although many businesses are yet to reach pre-Covid revenue levels, the Pitch Madison report says OOH rebounded in 2021 with a 69 per cent increase over 2020, albeit falling short of the pre-Covid 2019 figures. The report further says that Rs 2,178 crore was spent on OOH in 2021, significantly less than the Rs 3,495 crore spent in 2019 but visibly more than the Rs 1,292 crore spent in 2020.
Business in 2023
Jayesh Yagnik, CEO of MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, is sure of good times ahead in 2023. “The expansion of DOOH will alter the media landscape for the better. The measurement matrix, which the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) is developing, will have a positive effect on the industry once syndicated data is implemented, which is anticipated to happen in 2023. Overall, there should be no turning back now since confidence in this oldest form of advertising has returned. OOH has experienced its worst because of Covid, but we have shown that we are capable of bouncing back better and stronger.”
As for Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Solutions, 2023 has come with a lot of hope for the OOH industry in India with better growth than in 2022. Hudda predicts double-digit growth for the sector this year.
Speaking of positive signs, Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH, says the atmosphere in the industry is upbeat as offices have reopened and people have begun to travel for both leisure and work. As a result, these factors will continue to skew brands to advertise in the out-of-home sector. "We are confident that OOH will remain a highly relevant medium for brands to target consumers."
Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma said, “2023 for the OOH industry is going to be one with exponential growth opportunities. 2022 saw that DOOH with programmatic capabilities has made inroads within digital agencies, as a mainstream digital medium bringing in more brands and campaigns, and invariably contributing to the growth of the industry. This year will be bigger and better in terms of higher acceptance from marketers for programmatic DOOH.”
Arijit Chakrabarti, Vice President – Strategy and Creative, Kinetic India, opined 2022 has been the first full year for OOH post the pandemic. A quick glance at the trend line shows that there are a greater number of clients and brands present on OOH than it was even before Covid, he said.
Growth Factors
According to Hudda, the big reason for OOH’s growth has been spending by top categories, namely Real Estate, Auto, Mobile Handsets and Organised Retail. “The top three categories are doing very well. Hence, we expect they will spend more on OOH this year.”
Yagnik shared that along with new launches, positive attitudes, and the expansion of OOH media as a whole, DOOH will play a significant role in fuelling growth in the upcoming year. “New infrastructure and smart cities are creating more opportunities for transit media, which is raising the inventories and fostering the expansion of OOH as an industry.”
The propensity to purchase has increased a lot, Hudda shared. “Despite a slowdown in the European markets, India has positive news. The country’s GDP forecast is approximately 7%. So, we can expect this year to be better than 2022 for the industry.”
Nanda shared that aviation reports show that leading airports are already breaking passenger growth records on a regular basis, indicating that people are out and about after the lockdown, taking a break from digital fatigue, work, and restrictions. “The marketing fraternity is aware of these trends and is already diverting their ad budgets towards avenues such as airports and other transit formats,” said Nanda.
As for Patil, “Audience buying, data and measurement are the key factors that have fostered the growth of DOOH over the last few years and will continue to do so in the years to come. It is expected that these capabilities in 2023 will be much more refined and accurate, and most importantly, they will enable marketers to execute omnichannel marketing campaigns more effectively.”
Emergence of pDOOH
As per Nanda, in the cookie-less world, location targeting will take an upper hand due to reduced personalised identifiable data. Brands will have to look for newer options to target masses wherein context and location will come into play, he noted. “As OOH is all about targeting the right audience at the right locations, the increase of programmatic DOOH will improve the ability to target contextually giving a substantial base to the communication.”
Nanda predicts that the next big trend of 2023 will be Programmatic Digital OOH. He shared, “There is an increase in the digital OOH inventory across the country, and to enter the next level of growth there is a need for standardisation with a systematic selling and buying approach for digital outdoor media with the help of pDOOH. It further simplifies the process of deploying the campaigns across different sizes and locations of screens effortlessly. Furthermore, with tech giants of the world like Google and Yahoo, entering into the DOOH space, we expect pDOOH to gain higher traction in 2023.”
According to Chakrabarti, digitization of OOH screens will continue to drive growth in 2023 and going by advertiser demands Programmatic DOOH capabilities would be a key differentiator. “We believe that Programmatic DOOH screens would merge into the entire digital ecosystem. It would be another (albeit) powerful screen in the mediascape to selectively target audience segments at scale.”
Multiple DOOH innovations have occurred in 2022, particularly in the 3D space. He also believes that as 3D anamorphic creations become more common in 2023, the number of such innovations will increase.
The second half of 2022 saw the rise of anamorphic and hyper-realistic 3D ads, which are yet another factor attracting more demand for the medium other than the current features of contextual, hyperlocal and real-time ads possible with programmatic capabilities, Patil noted.
The Road Ahead
Another segment expected to drive growth in 2023 will be around tech-led innovations such as AR, VR, MR and anamorphic. “Such things are catching the attention of various new-age and tech-oriented brands. We also expect an increase in investment in tools that facilitate measurement of OOH ad effectiveness.”
Nanda believes that 2023 will bring in stability for brands to plan campaigns in advance and have enough time for creative and technology innovations. “Moreover, with a massive increase in airport passenger traffic especially during the ongoing holiday season when people are in the mood to travel abroad and explore new places, it is a golden time for brands to tap the maximum number of audiences with a highly captive mindset and spending mood. Now with airports and metro rail being equipped with world-class media, brands will leverage the potential of pDOOH to unlock greater possibilities. We see 2023 as the year of the OOH industry.”
Data was the king in 2022 and we don’t expect that to change much in 2023, said Chakrabarti. “However, with new AI-based solutions becoming more commonplace we expect a greater number of these solutions to drive the site selection and planning process into 2023. This data-centric approach has allowed categories such as FMCG, which were traditionally OOH averse, to embrace OOH in 2022. In 2023, we expect these interventions to percolate to multiple other categories as well. OOH practitioners have taken cues from other mediums to drive a transparent data-centric approach across all aspects of deployment. Today one can safely say that data is no longer showcased just for data’s sake but for insights, optimization and scaling deployment,” he asserted.
