Times OOH to showcase real-time cricket updates on digital screens at T2, Mumbai Airport

With the beginning of the most favorite sporting event of the year, Times OOH an OOH player at Airport and in DOOH media has come up with an innovative offering showcasing real-time cricket score updates on the digital screens at, Mumbai Airport. Live cricket score updates will offer air travellers their cricket fix whilst moving from one destination to another and also offer high brand recall. Sponsoring cricket updates is growing strongly year on year and this year MCX and Nihilent Technologies have pioneered to sponsor the cricket content at T2, Mumbai Airport. This similar activation offering is available on all Times OOH digital screens across other airports and Metro.

The content showcases real-time score updates, team standings, and upcoming matches. The Digital screen is divided into a 70:30 ratio where 70% will be for content and 30% for the brand’s Ad or logo.

Sumit Chadha, Business Head, Mumbai Airport - Times OOH says, “This is a most wanted sports program for we Indians. It is a 50-55 days event capturing millions of eyeballs. The Indian consumers like to track matches while they are on the move and our properties offer high dwell time to premium audiences. This Innovatively designed content attracts attention along the travel path. The real-time cricket score update and fixtures on the digital screens provide compelling content to travelers. It is indeed a great brand connect and offers a high brand recall. So, brands must take advantage of this opportunity.”

Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.

