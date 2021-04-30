Times OOH & Amstrad set up live weather updates at Mumbai Airport

The agency has also developed the live feed capability at the Mumbai Metro and at Indore and Coimbatore Airports

For the first time at Mumbai Airport, live weather updates, sponsored by Amstrad, built brand synergies with the solution the brand offers. Amstrad All Season Air Conditioners now provide up to the minute updates of weather conditions for all departing passengers via a network of 56 screens spread throughout the passenger journey.

“This sponsored update displays the weather at Mumbai to all returning passengers flying out from Mumbai Airport. The campaign also allows for outgoing travellers to think about the temperature in their own hometown. This, coupled with the high dwell time at the airport, the swiftly approaching summer, and people spending more time indoors, would, I imagine, make people ponder over which air conditioner to invest in. This campaign from Amstrad is marketing at its finest!”, says Sumit Chadha, Business Head, Mumbai Airport - Times OOH.

Times OOH has also developed this live feed capability at the Mumbai Metro and Indore and Coimbatore Airports.

