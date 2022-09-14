Times of India launches DOOH campaign

The Times of India has launched a new campaign ‘The Times of a Better India’ to turn the spotlight on positive news and events.

The aim is to highlight the progressive journey of our country. The campaign aimed at communicating a wide array of stories about India, using a series of intriguing images that invokes viewers to think and know about unique aspects of India.

The campaign has been exclusively launched on digital OOH in partnership with Times OOH where 981 digital media units were taken across 6 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore for the duration of 15 days. While the campaign was also launched on print and online medium, the objective of the DOOH campaign for “The Times of a Better India” was to not just make people aware but, more importantly, to make people appreciate the beauty of through large, beautiful images.

“The Times of a Better India is exploring the continuum of change and positive development that India has witnessed since Independence, where every decade has built upon the progress of its preceding one. It is delving into the change drivers of the past, their impact on the present and a status-check of what the future may hold. Critically, the campaign is also asking questions about whether the success of certain sectors is indeed taking the country forward and what more could be done,” shares The Times of India spokesperson.

The campaign was launched on a bouquet of media formats including Departure & Arrival at Airports, Malls, Metro and Corporate complexes. The locations were selected to target the captive audience so that they should have some time to comprehend the message and read more about the story if required.

Times OOH executed the campaign by choosing the right combination of outdoor locations coupled with the right timing of execution and creatives that would intrigue the audience. The outdoor sites chosen were specifically digital in nature to ensure the flexibility of sharing multiple stories throughout the campaign. The campaign was launched closer to Independence Day when the patriotic feeling is at its peak.

“The Times of a Better India is a progressive campaign in several ways. The campaign sheds light on positive events & happenings in India and put the right set of questions in front of the audience to persuade them to think about the progress of the country. Secondly, it is one of those path-breaking campaigns that has been solely conducted on the Digital OOH medium which is still rare in the Indian OOH industry. It is high time that brands should understand the power of digital displays and the value added by DOOH in the campaign in terms of playing multiple creative, enhancing the effectiveness of the communication, and engaging the audience with a better storytelling possibility. We think that it is commendable of The Times of India team to realise the power of DOOH and employ it,” Anchal Dhawan, Business Head, Times OOH.

