Sony Marathi partners with Posterscope India for new show
The campaign, conceptualized and executed by Posterscope, leverages Kaali-Peeli autos to promote ‘Rani Mi Honar’
Sony Marathi has partnered with Posterscope to launch a campaign for its latest show titled ‘Rani Mi Honar’. The campaign aims to create awareness around the show using unconventional methods.
The campaign conceptualized and executed by Posterscope, the OOH specialist agency from dentsu India, employed a captivating yet impactful strategy that leverages the iconic Kaali Peeli autos. These autos, painted in a vibrant Rani pink hue, took to the streets of Thane in Mumbai, marking the commencement of the show's launch. However, the true showstopper was not just the colour itself; the auto was adorned with a larger-than-life tiara. The campaign also saw the participation of female auto drivers from Thane, adding a unique twist to this transit-based promotion.
The pink autos offered complimentary rides to women across the city, tirelessly operating for 21 hours and traversing approximately 425km. High-traffic areas in Thane and target-centric locations such as Viviana Mall, Lodha Paradise, Ram Maruti Road, Upvan Ganesh Mandir, Talao Paali, Majhiwada, Panch Pakhadi, and more, were skillfully covered, effectively generating buzz and piquing the curiosity of onlookers.
The campaign captivated the audience, encouraging them to actively engage and share images on their social media platforms. Participants who engaged were treated to complimentary nail art services, effectively promoting the show's theme and the role of the lead actor. Additionally, they were presented with branded bindi packs, an accessory that enhances a woman's beauty. The show's cast members also joined the procession, taking rides in the pink autos, which further fueled online discussions. Moreover, numerous influencers and digital content creators in Thane enthusiastically contributed to the amplification of the campaign's impact.
Commenting on the campaign, Sainath Pai, Marketing Head, Sony Marathi said, “Our fictional narratives are characterized by their uniqueness and progressiveness. Similarly, we are committed to conveying our messages to viewers through unforgettable and delightful methods in our launch marketing campaigns. The goal was to rekindle the aspirations of countless women commuters, making them feel exceptional and empowering them to reclaim their own lives. This sentiment deeply aligns with the essence of our show 'Rani Mi Honar'.”
Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope added, "In an era where grabbing attention is a challenge, embracing innovation becomes the key to breaking free from the ordinary and capturing the spotlight. At Posterscope, our objective is to infuse campaigns with remarkable innovative elements, ensuring they remain etched in the memory of both the brand and its audience. I firmly affirm that Sony Marathi's 'Rikshaw Rani' campaign painted the city with an aura of excitement."
Who's the new Cadbury girl?
Cadbury India has roped in Shreya Pujari, creator-cum-actor, for its OOH ads
Aug 10, 2023
Cadbury India has teamed up with Shreya Pujari, creator-cum-actor, for its new OOH advertising.
As Shreya's face shows up on billboards around the city, it's like Cadbury saying they want to make people happy and cheerful.
This partnership blends their personalities to make people smile and think in a cheerful way.
What’s making OOH out of the world?
‘Barbenhiemer’ innovations, the power of AI and creative conversations are inspiring brands to explore the potential of the medium, say industry watchers
Aug 9, 2023
Billboards on fire, hoardings painted pink and creatives popping out – these are not scenes from an animation movie but the latest in the OOH world. The advent of AI and opportunities like in the case of ‘Barbenhiemer’ just gave the advertising world a new push to experiment and innovate with the out of home medium.
On capitalizing this medium, Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s Pizza India, says, “The objective of this activation was to captivate our audience and highlight the exhilarating sensation of enjoying a spicy Domino's pizza, This innovative event allowed us to visually embody the excitement and passion infused into every bite of our new spicy range. The buzz and overwhelming response it has generated have exceeded our expectations."
The sudden rise in popularity of the OOH advertising channel among brands can be attributed to several factors, says Prakash Bhadarkar, VP Media & Publisher Partnerships, Schbang. “OOH advertising offers a tangible and real-world presence, which creates a sense of authenticity and trust. It is also less intrusive compared to digital advertising, as it doesn't interrupt online activities. Furthermore, OOH provides creative opportunities with eye-catching displays and innovative placements, making it more engaging and memorable for the audience. The integration of digital technologies in OOH has also contributed to its appeal in the digital age. In my view, these factors have led to a significant increase in brands favouring OOH as an effective advertising channel.”
As for Aabhaas Shreshtha, Creative and Founding Member at Talented, “Outdoor is perhaps the most traditional medium, but it owes its resurgence to the way in which its role has been reimagined to drive internet conversations. Our own work at Talented, from ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad’ - an outdoor campaign that became the most searched question on Google, and bagged a Lion under the Social and PR category.”
Shreshtha also spoke about the agency’s work for Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, which borrowed the Aadarsh Balak Meme format and sparked a social conversation potential for outdoor. “Recently, our work for Britannia allowed us to authentically celebrate Milk Bikis’ long-standing love affair with Tamil Nadu, with a 70+ billboard campaign that represents different dialects that vary every few km, built to be shared on the internet. Internationally, Uncommon’s Grand Prix winning campaign for British Airways demonstrates how every media - no matter how traditional - reaches its truest potential when it ends up on the internet.”
Internet and OOH
Zonamto and Blinkit showed new ways to capture consumer attention both on the roads and online. The recent Flipkart gimmick has also become a part of the pop culture. The witty text on billboards said: ‘There are 7 ads around us, Har ad mei jo dikhta hai, vo Flipkart pe milta hai!!’
A strategically placed outdoor has a much higher chance of reaching the desired audience or even getting the desired reaction and that’s primarily because we don’t consume an outdoor only when we are outdoors, says Shreshtha. “When done well, it ends up on our Twitter timeline, our Instagram feed and on our family groups on WhatsApp. Quantum and carpet bombing is not always the key. Great work on social isn’t necessarily created on social, but what ends up being talked about on social.”
On how curiosity on the internet acts as a catalyst into driving communication, Mangesh Shinde, Co-Founder of OSMO Advertising, said OOH acts as one of the impactful pulling mediums. “It has the capability to hook the audience generating curiosity, which makes people on the move to take action that pushes them down the funnel on the digital platform. This is resonated by the fact that upwards of 20% spends in OOH are contributed by brands that thrive on the digital economy (OTT, eCommerce).”
Asked about the benefits of OOH advertising over digital ads, Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media Group, said: “Out of Home advertising has an upper hand over digital advertising. Digital ads can lose efficacy due to ad fatigue, as they are constantly on websites and social media platforms. This saturation can lead to reduced effectiveness of digital ads. In contrast, OOH advertising offers a physically present and unskippable platform that catches consumers' attention when they are outside their homes. This contextually relevant advertising can leave a lasting impression on the audience, making it a highly effective marketing strategy. Moreover, OOH is highly versatile and allows for creative and eye-catching campaigns that capitalize on the physical environment.”
The future
OOH measurement is still a discussion in progress. With brands asking for data and analytics to make their communication better, the industry has started working towards a framework. “While data and numbers are not as abundant as in digital advertising, several methods can be used like - estimating impressions based on location and foot traffic data; conducting audience surveys before and after the campaign to measure changes in brand awareness, perception, and purchase intent; using tracking URLs or QR codes on OOH ads to monitor digital engagement, and monitoring social media for mentions and user-generated content related to the OOH campaign,” Bhadarka said.
On a similar note, Shinde of OSMO Advertising says measuring OOH advertising is possible now. “With the increase in mobility data and people movement surveys, LOC8, our OOH planning platform, provides stunning insights that impact brand KPIs at scale. Incremental reach, density maps and volumetrics at square kilometre grid helps in optimizing OOH plan and provide tangible measurement grid.”
Asked about the future of OOH advertising, Shrivastava of Laqshya Media Group, said, “Personalization and context-based advertising will become more prevalent, allowing brands to deliver tailored messages to specific audiences at the right time and place. With the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can expect to see OOH ads that dynamically adjust their content based on real-time data, weather conditions, or even the emotional state of passersby soon.”
Gods Reign ropes in Times OOH as ‘Title Partners’ for Battlegrounds Master Series 2023
Times OOH will hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2
Aug 8, 2023
Gods Reign has onboarded Times OOH as ‘Title Partners’ for Battlegrounds Master Series 2023. The first-ever collaboration with Times OOH, a part of The Times Group, the eminent title partner for the event, marks a noteworthy milestone in Gods Reign's journey.
With this association, Times OOH will hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2.
Gods Reign is one of the 14 teams that is directly invited to Battlegrounds Master Series 2023 Lan. The offline sports tournament will be broadcasted on Star Sports, facilitating nationwide access to the team's ardent supporters. After the record-breaking success of season 1, the upcoming season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series, which kicks off on August 4 and will be live until August 27, 2023, the high-octane live broadcast of BGMS Season 2 will kick off at 9:30 p.m. on the Star Sports Network.
Considering the exceptional viewership, Times OOH intends to leverage this partnership to augment its brand prominence within the rapidly evolving esports sector as this category is expected to become a cornerstone in the advertising industry.
Sharing his expert views on this association, Mr. Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH says, “Times OOH has always believed in investing in premium properties which offers leading position to us and our group in the fraternity. We have seen that Gods Reign has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade hence we found a perfect synergy in the association. As an advertising organisation, we consider esports as the next big disruptive category, especially in the OOH space which caters to a wide variety of audience and especially at airports that has a large extent of high tech & sports enthusiasts’ audience”.
K.R.ROHITH, CEO of Gods Reign, shares, “Forming an alliance with Times OOH enables us to amplify our fundamental operations by enhancing the competitive prowess of our teams in the biggest esports events in South Asia. This Partnership highlights our shared vision and dedication to fostering the best competitive experience for our fans by delivering exceptional performance.”
The television broadcast of the inaugural season of the BGMI Masters Series (2022) showed a record-breaking performance and surpassed the 100 million viewership milestone, setting a new record in the history of Indian esports.
Airport advertising set to take off amid World Cup buzz?
The upcoming cricket tournament may be played in eight to nine cities, increasing chances of footfalls in airports and presenting a golden opportunity for brands
Aug 2, 2023
The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. It is presumed that airport advertising is also growing faster and brands are heavily investing in airports.
From Indira Gandhi International Airport to Kempegowda Airport and from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, airport advertising is getting bigger across the length and breadth of India. With the festive season, elections, and mega sports events line up, the brands are figuratively adding more digits to their marketing and advertising budgets.
The coming months can be a game changer for the airport advertising industry. The upcoming World Cup event is anticipated to be played in more than eight to nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, leading to an increase in footfalls in the airports.
Given the growing popularity of airport advertising, we spoke to industry experts to know what brands and agencies have in store for leveraging this medium.
A PAN India touchpoint
Highlighting changes the airport advertising industry has witnessed in recent years, Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder & CEO of Ideacafe said, “The industry is more exclusive and eye-catching as average dwell times of an hour plus, the airport offers unique opportunities to connect consumers with brands. The rise in DOOH media in airports (4200+ screens as per EY Ficci Report 2023, allows brands to deliver contextualised communication for maximum relevance and increased attention. I believe it’s important for marketers to have a balance between placement and creative play in the airport environment.
For brands airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value and prestige compared to other advertising channels as they have an opportunity to engage with unique audiences.
From an engagement measurability point of view, the passengers wait in queues at several spots in their journey & chances for them to notice an ad are relatively higher. The footfall is high at airports covering almost all hours. No hours of advertising go unaccounted for. Hence today combining the capabilities of programmatic advertising with the premium and high dwell time at airports enables brands to create highly targeted, flexible, and measurable ads on high-impact screens.
With the advent of Programmatic DOOH, it allows brands to explore smaller tactical budgets to be activated in the airport environment and aligns nicely with other online channels attempting to reach the business and leisure audiences across the omnichannel ecosystem.” Bhattacharyya added.
Talking about the same, Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, of Platinum Outdoor shared “As more airports proliferate to tier 2 and 3 towns it is being looked upon as a pan India touch point rather than being present in top metros and being done with as it used to be previously.”
“Moreover, the digital assets have increased manifold. This helps reach and frequency through networks in the airport. Importantly digital has also made way for other brands to enter as static advertising in airports used to be restrictive. Some airports have been early adopters of DOOH which enables brands to engage with customers based on location, flight timings and content.” Sanyal added.
Categories and Brands investing across airports
Sharing categories showing interest in airports, Ravi Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Madhawks said, “Categories including Automotive, luxury products, automobiles spend heavily at Airports and have explicitly grown in the recent years.”
Commenting on the brands investing across airports in the upcoming months, Gupta said, "Brands including Apple, Samsung, JY Tyre and Apollo are investing in all mega airports, whereas the government targets all Types B & C airports.”
“It all depends on the category and the brand we are working with. Xperia Group works with only one strategy which is experiential value creation. Sometimes the strategy we follow with the content to attract more eyes or at times the tech engagement to engage TG with the brands” Said Gupta.
Ramneek Ghotra, Executive Director -Growth, Finvasia, said, “Our good portion of marketing efforts are directed towards reaching niche audiences, and plans to explore airport OOH advertising. It benefits to connect with a targeted audience that resonates with us as a brand, and its USPs - benefits of zero-commission trading with multiple investment options. I would be happy to see the travellers perceive Finvasia as a cost-effective and user-friendly trading platform.”
Festive and World Cup Craze
Sharing insights on how brands prepare to advertise across airports, Hardik Kapdi, Co-Founder, OSMO, said, “At OSMO, we challenge the traditional method of planning using tech and data-driven planning mechanisms. We use AI and ML-based planning for our client brands and one of the key touchpoints that emerge is Airports. Our airport campaigns for DAIKIN and RENAULT narrate the same.”
Adding On, Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, XPERIA Group, said, “Festive season is approaching in a couple of months and the mega event is ICC almost at the same time, which will create a buzz in advertising spends. But whether airport spending increase due to ICC WORLD CUP will be substantial or not at transit point destinations is still a question. The sponsors may do some spending at the airport but not substantial, which experience of a few years shows. However, due to festivals, spending will spike as it happens every year. Few engagement activities may happen as innovation during ICC WORLD CUP but whether substantial spending will happen or not is still a question.”
Adding some more inputs, Kumar said, “The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 holds tremendous potential for the airport advertising industry. With matches scheduled across ten cities, a substantial influx of spectators is expected to travel to these locations to witness India play. Consequently, airports in these cities will witness a significant surge in cricket presenting advertisers with a golden opportunity to engage this captive audience.”
How DOOH growth is redefining the future of digital creators
Industry players are unanimous in their view that advancements in OOH advertising and adaptation of innovative tech have opened new doors for the digital creators
Jul 13, 2023
The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years, as per industry reports. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. With the number of screens rising, the demand for more digital creators is also going up.
The digital content creator market share is expected to witness CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032 with the market share estimated to reach nearly US$ 12.9 billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 3.37 billion in 2021.
Defining the future of digital creators, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, of White Rivers Media said, “Advancements in the OOH advertising have opened many new doors for the digital creators to leverage the available technology and build jaw-dropping content at a large scale. Brands can now beautifully bridge the gap between the digital and physical world with the mindful integration of tools like AI and VR along with a data-driven approach. Combining the new-age tools with the infinite potential of a human mind, the results can truly be phenomenal.”
As per Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at XPERIA Group, “Future of digital creators is very bright unless they stop learning the demand of the TG they are targeting. More stories telling with the content will happen, more demand will be created for advertising agencies to deliver better content.”
On how creative agencies and digital creators strategize their marketing and advertising content to generate more engagement and traffic to the brands, Ravi Kumar, Founder and CEO at MadHawks said, “We developed a campaign for a fashion brand that included social media amplification via influencer collaborations on YouTube and Instagram to do a soft launch of the collection. With the genuine reach of influencers, we were able to test out the potential of the collection with a very minimalistic budget. And simultaneously we took the audience to the website to check; we achieved higher brand recognition and increased website traffic.”
Gupta further said, “We are in the process of creating our AI-driven DMP which will be connected with multiple LED screens at multiple touch points. Roadside screens as well as different other touch points in one hand. On the other hand, our creative team has been working for the last year on various content including Anamorphic content, Projection mapping content, etc.”
“Xperia Group is a very young agency and has been designed to work with contemporary OOH tech and creativity, so it will try to deliver more creativity. We already have a studio in Delhi with limited resources and have another studio in Bangalore. Delhi Studio primarily works with creative content. Bangalore Studio is for musical content. We are increasing our capacity in both studios to deliver more creative works.” He added.
Elaborating on the overall increase in the number of advertising agencies and digital creators Gupta further said, “Digital creators are increasing but it is important to have good relevant creators to support the industry to compete with the international content creators with good standards.
Nowadays we want to experience the product, which is only possible with OOH advertising. A new format of OOH advertising is called EXPERIENTIAL ADVERTISING. This is the future, innovations bound to come on EXPOOH with different tech integrations and creativity.”
Emphasizing the brand’s interest in OOH campaigns, Kothari said, “An outdoor ad is seen by its audience for almost nanoseconds within which an impact has to be created to ensure an effective landing. Due to the nature of outdoor content consumption, OOH campaigns also have their advantages over media ads like extended shelf life, unduplicated recalls, and greater ROIs at lesser investments. With thoughtfully selected channels and well-strategised content delivered at a relevant time, any form of advertising can shine through.
Outdoor continues to be a classic advertising medium for brands to communicate their message effectively. From OOH to DOOH to digital, advertising comes with boundless options. What ultimately makes the difference is how wisely the option has been chosen for every single brand, every single day!”
As for Gupta, “Brands are spending and will continue to spend on OOH. Formats will be different but OOH will exist. A new form of OOH is DOOH or EXPOOH. Two strategies works in OOH, either you paint the city with the brand and brand color or put up a Spectacular format that becomes the talk of the town. I think both are taking the industry ahead.”
Laqshya Media Group unveils Santoor’s multilingual outdoor campaign
The campaign features Varun Dhawan and Mahesh Babu
Jul 12, 2023
Laqshya Media Group has unveiled an OOH multilingual campaign for Santoor with Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Marathi, Oriya, and Gujarati-speaking markets, and Mahesh Babu for the Kannada market.
The campaign aims to maximize sales by leveraging irresistible product offers and strategic pricing strategies, ensuring a powerful impact in each targeted region.
Strategically designed and meticulously executed, this ongoing 10-week campaign, encompassing all high-impact OOH sites, showcases the innovative prowess of Laqshya Media Group through their impactful 3D creative. The campaign has been intricately tailored to effectively engage Santoor’s target audience across multiple markets and languages. Spanning 100+ towns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Gujarat, and Karnataka, the campaign strategically positions billboards, unipoles, and various other mediums at key touchpoints to ensure maximum visibility and impact.
“Outdoor is a key component in our media mix as it enables us to precisely target clusters of interest and deliver the intended message. In Laqshya, we found an ideal partner who executes campaigns fast and at scale and makes our executions more impactful. Their creative inputs are invaluable as they understand how to use the medium best. Our partnership with Laqshya is now a long-term one,” said Prasanna Rai, CMO and Head of E-commerce Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.
Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions, firmly stated, “At Laqshya Media Group, we are committed to establishing strong partnerships with brands that embody innovation and excellence. The collaboration with Wipro is a true honour for us, and we take great pride in delivering our dynamic and contextually relevant regional content to empower the brand Santoor. Leveraging our exceptional creative capabilities, we are executing a highly impactful multilingual campaign across eight states, amplifying Santoor’s unique selling proposition. With an extensive reach spanning 100+ towns and massive urban and semi-urban areas coverage, we strive to deliver exceptional results exceeding every campaign’s expectation.”
Domino's Pizza India sets pizza slice billboard on fire
Bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes were seen in the campaign
Jul 10, 2023
Domino's Pizza has set a new standard in event marketing with a fiery on-ground activation event in Gurgaon.
The event provided a sensory feast of fiery displays, smoky ambiances, and the unparalleled excitement of spice.
Creating an eye-catching environment, a blazing pizza slice billboard captured the attention of locals, sparking conversations and drawing the interest of those passing by, which was captivated by smoky fumes of the billboard.
The electrifying spectacle reached its climax as a fire tender arrived at the scene, dousing the smoke in a dazzling show of water jets, symbolizing Domino's mastery over spice and heat. As an extension to the on-ground activation, bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes navigated the city streets, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to delivering the Spicy Range right to customers' doorsteps.
“The objective of this activation was to captivate our audience and highlight the exhilarating sensation of enjoying a spicy Domino's pizza," said Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s Pizza India. “This innovative event allowed us to visually embody the excitement and passion infused into every bite of our new spicy range. The buzz and overwhelming response it has generated have exceeded our expectations."
