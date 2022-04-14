Signpost India bags experiential & advertising rights for metro stations in Mumbai

Signpost India Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded the exclusive mandate of experiential and advertising rights for the Mumbai Metro Rail Network stations for a tenure of 15 years by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, Mumbai (A part of MMRDA).



The project comprises five interchanges in the Metro Lines 7 & 2A and caters to the traffic to major corporate headquarters of Businesses & IT parks with entertainment and shopping hubs, Malls, Bollywood Film City and production houses encircled by green zones like Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Aarey. Metro Lines 7 & 2A connects the Western suburbs of the linear city through the upcoming 30 modern metro stations and cater to Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, etc.

Seven major national and international advertising enterprises pitched for the project. Signpost will ensure the growth of non-fare revenue, a key element for sustainability of public transport, based on a fixed revenue along with revenue share model, the company said.



Dipankar Chatterjee, Co-founder & Director, Signpost India Pvt Ltd. said, "It’s a delight to partner with MMMOCL (MMRDA) in the transit space with such a huge opportunity to showcase our analytic based solutions for the brands to reach the commuters and ensure high mass ROI. Signpost India will bring in global media formats and design ideal for such large-scale projects. The experiential engagement will be a key factor in connecting with commuters for making every day inspirational and transform ordinary journeys to extraordinary experiences.





