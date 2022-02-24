Signpost appoints Ravi Ambrose as SVP, Strategy & New Business Development, Street Talk

Signpost India has appointed Ravi Ambrose as Senior Vice President, Strategy & New Business Development for Street Talk.

Ravi Ambrose has 25+ years of experience in business development, brand management, and OOH planning and strategy. He has headed the planning and execution of some of the most noteworthy OOH campaigns down the years, the company said.

Signpost India stated, “We’re proud to have Ravi Ambrose on board to devise new business strategies for accelerating profits and offer unique growth insights to creatively deliver excellence in every endeavour of Signpost India and Street Talk India.”

Ravi has earlier worked as Senior Vice President with Milestone Brandcom where he headed the North and South India OOH operations; led key business pitches and ensured a 40% growth YOY. He was instrumental in developing an OOH planning tool to bring measurability to gross impressions.

Ravi has also worked with Mudra Max, Ogilvy & Mather, and Bharti Airtel.

