Noise launches OOH campaign featuring Rishabh Pant

Lifestyle tech brand Noise has rolled out an extensive Out of Home (OOH) campaign featuring cricketer and brand’s ambassador Rishabh Pant. The new campaign celebrates the brand's position as a global smartwatch player.

Reacting to the milestone, Noise Cofounders, Gaurav Khatri, said, “We are a consumer-centric brand and this campaign is an effort towards celebrating our milestone with the millions of consumers whose constant support inspired us to achieve and uphold our leadership position. We always look for innovative touchpoints to connect with the users and build brand reliance”.

Panned out across the country, the month-long campaign reiterates the win at the high-impact OOH sites including Billboards and Unipoles, among others. The OOH campaign is placed at strategic touch points across all key markets including metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)