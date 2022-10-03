Noise launches OOH campaign featuring Rishabh Pant

The campaign will run for a month

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 3, 2022 3:31 PM  | 1 min read
noise

Lifestyle tech brand Noise has rolled out an extensive Out of Home (OOH) campaign featuring cricketer and brand’s ambassador Rishabh Pant. The new campaign celebrates the brand's position as a global smartwatch player. 

Reacting to the milestone, Noise Cofounders, Gaurav Khatri, said, “We are a consumer-centric brand and this campaign is an effort towards celebrating our milestone with the millions of consumers whose constant support inspired us to achieve and uphold our leadership position. We always look for innovative touchpoints to connect with the users and build brand reliance”.

Panned out across the country, the month-long campaign reiterates the win at the high-impact OOH sites including Billboards and Unipoles, among others. The OOH campaign is placed at strategic touch points across all key markets including metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ooh campaign Rishabh pant Noise internet advertising internet advertising India ooh news ooh media in India ooh media breaking news current affairs in out of home media ooh media industry updates ooh news India ooh industry
Show comments
You May Also Like
Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy unveils interactive anamorphic 3D outdoor activation
1 week ago

Times OOH

Times of India launches DOOH campaign
14-September-2022

santoor

Laqshya Media Group executes outdoor campaign for Santoor
05-September-2022