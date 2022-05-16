Medimix launches multi-city OOH campaign

Medimix recently launched a large-scale OOH campaign in major cities of the country. The campaign implementation is in sync with the brand’s objective to augment its presence not only in general trade, but also modern trade and e-commerce.



Commenting on the campaign, Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing, Cholayil Pvt Ltd said, "This campaign aims to target the new age, modern and progressive women of the country. Outdoor is a medium that delivers impact to the overall campaign and provides a strong, robust and integrated marketing campaign. As a brand, we are constantly evolving and we partnered with Connect OOH for our new campaign and leveraged the new tech and data oriented trends in OOH industry.”

Speaking on the association, Anjum Tanwar, Sr. Vice President and National Head, Connect OOH said, “We are elated to be associated with Cholayil. The launch is designed to target female audiences talking about SKINFIT RAHO, MANMARZIYAN KARO eradicating fear of skin damage. With our data-driven hyperlocal planning approach, an ideal mix of media assets basis the impact and reach were designed for the brand. Besides traditional OOH, we have also included DOOH and some interesting innovation enhancing the campaign impact

Ritesh Bhatt, Senior Business Director, Connect OOH says, “We are very happy to have had the opportunity to work with Cholayil on this campaign for Medimix. Brainstorming together with the team, we wanted to bring about a perfect synthesis of the brand’s presence during the everyday things that people do. We designed an optimised media plan to add the essence of Medimix in directing the call to Outdoors.”

