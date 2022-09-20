Marriott Bonvoy unveils interactive anamorphic 3D outdoor activation

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, and marketplace, unveiled 'Here,' its newest campaign in India, to celebrate the return of travel with an immersive anamorphic installation at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, and Phoenix Mills (Palladium) in Mumbai till 26th September 2022. The campaign builds on Marriott Bonvoy's global tagline "Where Can We Take You," with 'Here' as an expression for revealing the authentic, relatable little moments loved and missed by travellers.



The video was shot across Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, and New Zealand along with localized videos specially shot across India which were converted into immersive anamorphic content. These videos celebrate the power of travel with moments everyone can relate to; from trips to beach destinations or mountains, the local videos capture cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Mussoorie, Gurgaon, Kochi, and Goa. Marriott Bonvoy invites travellers to take their next trip and revel in these spontaneous travel moments. The industry-first interactive anamorphic installation which helps bring these videos alive is created by Inventech, a Laqshya Media Group company.



Khushnooma Kapadia, Senior Area Director of Marketing, South Asia, Marriott International, said, “We are excited to launch this anamorphic 3D outdoor installation in India to showcase our newest ‘Here’ campaign for Marriott Bonvoy. As an organization, we are constantly innovating to find new-age communication vehicles customized for an audience that has the appetite to consume narratives that appeal to their evolved sensibilities. Our members are now eager to travel and get back on the road, and with this immersive activation, we want to help them discover all the places and experiences our hotels have to offer. This is an attempt to engage with our audience in a high impact visible format with the travel content we have developed.”

Sommnath Sengupta, CEO of Inventech, a Laqshya Media Group company, said, “The 3D DOOH format is extremely dynamic and engaging. It changes the relationship with the recipient as it is impossible to go by without noticing it. It is changing the way people interact with advertisements; it’s futuristic. With the right amalgamation of art, science, and technology, our super-skilled, experienced, passionate team has created this best-in-the-class user experience for Marriott Bonvoy TG. Our immersive content ideas and interactive storytelling solutions for our clients with cutting-edge, next-generation technology differentiate us from the others.”



