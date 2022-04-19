Khushi Advertising crafts marketing campaign for KGF: Chapter 2

Khushi Advertising has rolled out an innovative OOH and ambient media campaign to promote KGF: Chapter 2. The campaign includes cut-outs at cinemas & outdoor sites, radio jingle and KGF: Chapter 2 star-cast visits at popular malls.

“At Hombale, we strive to set benchmarks in the way films are created, marketed, and consumed. We always tend to go the extra mile to deliver a real-time magnificent and enthralling movie experience for our audiences. KGF: Chapter 2 demanded a promotion campaign that matched the movie's grandeur. It was imperative to execute strategic, high visibility, and high reach media plan to achieve the campaign objective. We are thrilled to see the rise of KGF nationally and the ever-growing fan following of Rocking Star Yash across India. Along with Khushi Advertising, we planned a campaign desired to achieve and create even more excitement amongst his fans and induce them to watch their favourite star once again on the big screen," said Vijay Kiragandur, Producer – Hombale Films.

Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising, commented, "KGF Chapter 2 is one of the biggest releases this year, and it is a challenge and a big opportunity that the movie marketing team took up with absolute josh! Along with understanding the movie's impact, we planned the campaign with high-reach outdoor sites, blended with branding at popular malls along with high-octane radio promotion. We are super excited to strategize, plan and execute the marketing campaign to promote KGF: Chapter 2."

The KGF Outdoor execution was planned across 19 cities, and mall branding in 20 cities. Cut-outs of Yash as Rocky and Sanjay Dutt as Adheera got installed at cinemas at 7 locations in Mumbai. To add more visibility, a BTL activation involving Canter activity with branding and cut-out innovation of the movie was placed strategically at various multiplexes across Ahmedabad, which turned out to be an excellent eyeball-grabbers.

Further, an engaging radio campaign was planned and executed across nine cities. Khushi also helped coordinate Grand media events in select cinemas, where the lead actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty interacted with the media and fans.

KGF: Chapter 2 has worldwide on April 14.

