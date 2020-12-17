IOAA likely to file money laundering complaint against The Social Street

According to members of IOAA, 50% of the board’s money has been allegedly 'siphoned off' but dues to media owners remain unpaid.

OOH agency The Social Street is allegedly embroiled in a money laundering case with Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA), and the role of ex Co-founder and Chairman Pratap Bose is under the scanner. e4m has learnt that IOAA is on the verge of filing a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing in this regard. According to members of IOAA, 50% of the IOAA board’s money has been allegedly “siphoned off” but dues to media owners remain unpaid.

Two members from the IOAA Board of Directors have confirmed the matter. One of them shared, “We will be taking action so that we are not victimized and the accused does not abscond.”

e4m reached out to current Founder and CEO of The Social Street Mandeep Malhotra and Pratap Bose for their response on the allegations, but is yet to get their replies. However, when e4m reached out to some senior players in the OOH industry, we learnt that the Sr. VP Parag Pandya and The Managing Partner of the Sports Marketing section of The Social Street have also put down their papers earlier this year.

Pratap Bose resigned in May this year. Sources shared that there were issues with investors at the time of his resignation.