Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India put up ‘floating showroom’ in Kerala

The outdoor campaign in the backwaters of Kerala has been conceptualised by Tribes Communication

Going beyond geographical barriers to reach out to customers ahead of Onam, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched a first-of-its-kind outdoor campaign ‘Floating Showroom in the Backwaters of Kerala’

Conceptualized by Tribes communication, the new campaign pays homage to Kerala’s iconic character while resonating with the city’s flowing transportation channels via the backwaters.

Beginning its seven-day voyage ahead of Onam festival, from Arookutty, Honda’s Floating Boat showroom covered over 15 locations before anchoring at scenic shores of Alleppey to celebrate the culture and spirit of the state.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "We wanted to create an experience for our local audience and narrate a story that would be relatable to them. Through the floating showroom activation, we are delighted that our connection with our consumers has grown stronger. The result achieved so far is a testimony of Honda’s strong customer connect and we are optimistic that this will contribute to building better and prolonged relations with our audience.”

According to Gour Gupta, Managing Director, Tribes Communication, "A brand story telling has to be creative, compelling and engaging. Through the floating showroom activation, we wanted to create an unprecedented experience for the audience. We are glad to have generated a huge impact on the queries from the customers and are optimistic that the momentum will sustain.”

