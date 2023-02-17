First for OOH: Bright Outdoor Media to launch IPO by March
The company seeks to enter the DOOH space and position the company in the ‘minds of people, Chief Managing Director Dr. Yogesh Lakhani told e4m
Bright Outdoor Media is all set to launch its IPO by March. This will be the first time an OOH company will be going for an IPO.
In an exclusive chat with e4m, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chief Managing Director, Bright Outdoor Media, said, “We have been in this business since 1980. We want to introduce the company and position it in the minds of people. We want to expand the business since OOH is also going with the digital wave and digital hoarding is costly. We want to enter into DOOH and we want to be a part of that journey.”
“Currently we have been funded by banks. This will be a landmark movement. We want to convert 100 hoardings of Mumbai into DOOH. The investment will be currently in India but we have plans to go abroad as well.”
According to Lakhani, building a DOOH needs an investment of Rs 1.5 to 2 crore. The company is going to dilute 25% stakes with this IPO, he said.
The state of programmatic and OOH - all things you must know
As part of e4m TechTalk series, Rachna Lokhande, an OOH industry leader and founder of Glocal Bridge, writes about some key developments in the DOOH sector
By Rachna Lokhande | Feb 13, 2023 9:02 AM | 5 min read
Archaeologists claim that the earliest billboards were used during Egyptian times. One could say that flyposting was practised in Europe as early as the 15th-century mini billboards. Jared Bell placed the first billboard for a circus. This marked the beginning of OOH in modern times.
Wouldn't such a timeline make OOH the first mass media format? Well, I'll leave the answer to you.
Before you get curious why I am writing about the past in an article meant for something as advanced as programmatic...
It is important to gain a sense of history before discussing the contemporary or getting into the prediction business. If observed, the trajectories of the past could very well be the guidelines for the future.
Programmatic and OOH
It is important to realise that the nature of programmatic to digital advertisement vis a vie OOH is different. I shall try and provide a primer on this below.
While India is pacing fast towards a platform-driven digital marketplace, we are yet to achieve genuine programmatic in OOH. This is owing to the current infra, environment and education and the very nature of OOH in relation to programmatic.
Programmatic RTB has revolutionised digital advertising by leveraging real-time audience data to deliver highly personalised experiences to target audiences. On the other hand, Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising faces challenges in personalisation due to its one-to-many medium nature.
To evaluate a location for OOH advertising, both first-party data of the location and third-party data from aggregators are utilised to estimate unique reach, impression multiplier, audience demographic, and behaviour. This data is then analysed using predictive algorithms that allow buyers to make informed decisions on the display locations and frequency of ads through programmatic platforms.
The growth of programmatic in the OOH sector is boosted by the automation of the buying process and the availability of inventory through programmatic platforms. There are two main types of programmatic OOH buys through Private Marketplace (PMP) and Open Exchange (OX). PMP deal is where the publishers/media owners and buyers agree on the planning and pricing before bidding for the inventory. At the same time, OX operates as an auction where publishers/media owners set the floor price, and buyers bid in real-time for the inventory. PMP is more popular in OOH due to limited inventory and the complexity of audience understanding.
Programmatic RTB has transformed digital advertising. Its integration into the OOH sector brings a new level of efficiency, flexibility and transparency to traditional out-of-home advertising.
However, one must clearly understand that we still have to cover ground and mature as a market. In terms of potential, India is second to none, and it is a matter of time before we see large-scale platform-based operations come through in OOH.
Key developments
India is far too important a market with the potential that global players cannot undermine. Let us look at some key developments as India strides towards programmatic in the world of OOH.
Omnichannel DSP
Entry of the behemoths in DOOH.
The largest players in the world, such as Google (DV360), Yahoo and Trade Desk, have made a foray into the Indian markets providing omnichannel DSPs.
This is a significant step, and to understand its importance, one needs to understand that OOH has been about buying and planning manually. Implementing it involves other complex logistics. With the introduction of programmatic platforms, DOOH can be bought along with Digital media using these Omnichannel DSPs and implemented easily.
Advertisers in India believe in OOH, but due to the heavy fragmentation of the market and lack of standardised use of data, it was always bought separately. Now they have an opportunity to buy using data at parity with other channels.
This was the missing piece which is now being actively built.
OOH, space remains complicated with respect to measurement. But you can start using single source location intelligence data combined with standard methods to understand audience behaviours and derive the metrics/impressions. With this, the medium will find a healthy inclusion in almost every advertiser plan.
The rising pace of Infrastructure
City Infrastructure is being built at a rapid pace. Not just metros but all the smart cities too. The government has been one of the biggest advertisers on OOH, and they understand the potential of digitisation for effective communication. The government bodies make DOOH part of the infrastructure as they understand its potential to bring better revenues.
An improved mode of transportation means more avenues for targeting the audience.
Massive investment is being made to set up Digital screens at all these touchpoints.
Advertisers, therefore, can now smartly target people with micro-campaigns.
We must focus on Standardisation and Education to take advantage of both these aspects.
Neither the tech nor the infra will be a challenge, but one area where I believe a particular emphasis is required is the training and education of those working in the OOH sector.
In conclusion, the programmatic journey will be a grand tale for India in the context of OOH, but just like all stories, this one needs its heroes.
Heroes who will invest in knowledge and education and deliver a generation who knows how to use this modality to drive value.
Colors TV's OOH campaign banks on curiosity to promote new show
The campaign for upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has created a good buzz on social media, thanks to the hoardings that show a clawed heart
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 8:24 AM | 4 min read
Days away from Valentine's Day, Colors TV has created a buzz by ripping the heart. Using the OOH route and banking on the curiosity element, the channel has put up hoardings across Mumbai, Delhi and other cities promoting its latest show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The big hoardings are generating lot of interest among people who are left wondering why the heart has been clawed.
The show is a fantasy drama that will be launched on February 13. It has Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh. The OOH campaign, however, just has a heart being clawed and nothing else written on it.
People across the internet are tweeting and posting about the hoardings, expressing their curiosity about the show.
This billboards are part of an intriguing three-phased marketing campaign that began with building intrigue for the show with massive hoardings of large red hearts. The same hearts were clawed after the night of full moon, shocking the onlookers.
Speaking about the campaign, Sapangeet Rajwant, Head, Marketing and Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “COLORS has always curated ways to leverage the flavour of the season and bring innovation and disruption in the marketing sphere. We wanted to ride on the month of love and associate our campaign with it to echo mystery of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. This campaign stirred interest amongst onlookers, and it led to audience engagement on a deeper level. The curiosity was sustained by ensuring visibility for the clawed hearts and quenched with the unveiling of the show’s poster. We are certain that this disruptive campaign has created right amount of buzz for the show.”
The campaign kicked off with billboards of big hearts emerging in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bhopal, and Indore on the 3rd of February. It seemed that these cities were spreading love and cheering passers-by. The second phase of the campaign unfolded after the full moon night on the 5th of February, the perfect occasion to introduce a shocker. On this night, these hearts on hoardings and the hearts placed at iconic selfie points in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal, Agra, etc. donned claw marks. These hearts piqued the curiosity of onlookers, who came up with many interesting theories about their appearance while posting stories on social media platforms. The lead actors of the show Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra along with celebrities and media influencers Amit Sadh, Ankur Tewari, Nayandeep Rakshit, Shravan Shah, Siddharth Kanan, Karishma Singh, Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani among others posted pictures of the clawed hearts sharing their curiosity on social media platforms.
Heightening the curiosity further, soon CCTV video evidence surfaced, and it showed the footage of the perpetrator, who looked like the werewolf versions of actors Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. The speculation of werewolves on a prowl and of it being a marketing stunt were rife. Taking the internet by storm, these theories were further amplified through various news channels featuring the CCTV video and building the speculation around the perpetrator. This was coupled with radio integrations and digital conversations adding on to the anticipation around the campaign.
In the final phase of the campaign, it was revealed that the clawed hearts were part of the channel’s upcoming show with the unveiling of a captivating poster by the lead actors of the show. This poster summed up the entire campaign and underlined the show’s theme. Right from screen-shattering entrances to the actors spilling th
Looking forward to a data-rich future for OOH
Ajay Mehta, Founder and MD, Interactive Television, and MD of Kinetic India, shares toplines of emergent trends in the outdoor advertising medium
By Ajay Mehta | Jan 27, 2023 7:56 AM | 5 min read
Outdoor bounced back last year and reached pre-Covid levels for us. We saw diverse categories and clients exploring outdoor as mobility also exceeded pre-Covid levels. Outdoor as a medium drove new narratives and stayed on top of macro trends and cultural insights. Our analysis showed over 10,000 active brands on OOH across 2022.
Below are toplines of the emergent trends seen during the year.
DOOH
DOOH in revenue terms multiplied several folds since the beginning of the pandemic. DOOH with its big bright displays continued to be the preferred format for premium brands in terms of its aesthetic, ability to play video and programmatic opportunities.
We noted a number of short campaigns for brands through the entanglement of premium and ultra-premium sites backed by audience data to drive reach across digital-led ambient locations in Metros and Tier 1 cities. This helped catch the difficult-to-reach premium audiences who typically evade traditional media targeting.
Additionally, the proliferation of DOOH has democratized OOH at premium touchpoints e.g., Airports, Malls and Corporate offices. Where one traditional site per month investment would have been equivalent to a smaller brand’s year-long marketing budget, DOOH allows for segmentation and targeted campaigns. This feature of DOOH has allowed new fledgling brands to explore OOH at these premium touchpoints, which otherwise would have been prohibitively expensive.
DOOH continued to be the growth driver for OOH and achieved a double-digit share of OOH in value terms. By as early as 2024 we estimate DOOH to garner above 15% share of OOH.
Airports
Airports have long been a premium touchpoint and the smart choice to target affluent audiences. However, as normalcy returned so has airport traffic. Aided by ‘revenge travel’ airports remained a critical touchpoint.
This sudden surge of continued traffic has led to increased dwell time. Further, there has been an increase in the diversity of types, quality, and quantity of DOOH media at airports.
Brand safety - a critical consideration for OOH especially for luxury brands - can be nearly guaranteed at airports because of its shared perceived value. In the same vein, non-luxury brands that wanted to appeal to a higher socio-economic audience set have also found airports to be invaluable as well aided by the democratization of OOH through DOOH.
We saw innovative advertising formats becoming mainstream at key airport hubs. First-class lounges, private terminals, digital pods, and new media at entry/exit terminals brought in new advertisers, owing to a new visibility-centric approach shown by airport media partners. This has improved the targeting of high-value / difficult-to-reach audiences.
Clustering
The pandemic presented a unique scenario to those in the workforce. Being homebound during the lockdown and later the unlock phases put residential at the centre of OOH planning, and other satellite touchpoints within its 5km radius. Clusters, including grocery and pharma stores, local retail, cinema/plex and local parks, became crucial and we expect this trend to continue into 2023.
Though mobility is at an all-time high – understanding nuanced commute patterns were critical to ensuring that our clients had the most efficient campaigns basis their markets and target groups. Other clusters included corporate hubs as a centre – and satellite touchpoints included key transit points & integrated shopping areas – where we saw higher dwell time and footfalls.
Offices
With teams continuing to return to office – and in certain cases a hybrid work culture – this has become another critical touchpoint driving frequency for OOH campaigns impactfully. Media opportunities within corporate spaces were already in a digital format in the top metros. Investments were also made to programmatically connect these digital OOH sites to enhance targeting and value for advertisers.
Tech-First Innovations
The proliferation of DOOH led to new innovation opportunities for OOH. We were bowled over by the sheer enthusiasm for this in the ecosystem as well. Right from media partners – who were willing to walk the extra mile to test and deploy creatives in line with international standards, to content creators with whom we collaborated to deliver multiple tech-led and 3D anamorphic campaigns. From a single-line client brief to storyboarding to product modelling and animation, syncing the storyline along with post-production using cinematic VFX – we did it all. Each of these tech-first ooh campaigns garnered huge eyeballs on-ground, then went viral in the digital social media space.
Data
Data was the driver of conversations across and helped bring OOH to the fore. We at Kinetic have been diligently incorporating tools to deliver audience understanding and insights. During the progressive unlock period we developed IOM – India-On-the-Move to understand audience mobility patterns and trends. This helped us build comfort for the medium with clients. We integrated the digital mobile tech stack to report clear and transparent numbers for our campaigns. We delivered OOH metrics to key stakeholders typically seen in only the digital medium. This integration of data for OOH with other mediums – continued to drive the next level of growth for the medium.
Further, we are at the cusp of transitioning from surrogate-based planning for OOH to audiences by segment-wise commute patterns and dwell time, thereby directly optimizing OOH campaigns. This uses Artificial Intelligence to deliver greater value and ROI for our clients. We look forward to 2023 and a data-rich future for OOH.
Outdoor media set to provide new-age immersive experiences: OOH report
The report by Srishti Media and Waulite enlists several key trends that the sector is likely to witness in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 1:37 PM | 1 min read
Installations, NFTs and the extensive use of AI are just some of the trends that will dominate the OOH sector this year, says ‘2023 Prompts’, a report Srishti Media and Waulite deals with various trends in the activation and OOH arena.
The key trends highlighted in the report are:
- Using art installations: According to a study in 2020, prefer to attend outdoor events (YouGov, 2020), says the report. A well-designed art installation can give a brand good social media mileage.
- Pop-ups: This is another way of creating a unique and shareable experience. Such props create conversations and drive engagement.
- AR/VR: This leads to creation of an immersive experience. Use of AR and VR has gone beyond the metaverse and has become the new normal after the pandemic.
- Hybrid experiences: Experiential marketing trends will be blending virtual and in-person experiences with this format.
- NFT: The report predicts that 2023 will see smart brands use NFTs to allow customers to get exclusive experiences.
- DOOH: This format will get more appealing for brands, in terms of quality and measurability.
The report also says that outdoor advertising will be able to reach the target audience at any point in time. Mobile integration with OOH is also expected to be a key trend.
MOMS executes metro train branding campaign in Mumbai for Goldmedal Electricals
The brand boarded three metro trains with internal and external branding on Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 2B (DN Nagar to Anand Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East)
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 10:51 AM | 2 min read
MOMS, a unit of Madison World, along with JC Decaux, has executed a successful metro train branding in Mumbai for Goldmedal Electricals.
As part of Goldmedal's transit media debut in Mumbai, the brand boarded 3 metro trains with internal and external branding on Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 2B (DN Nagar to Anand Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East). In addition to connecting the Western Express Highway to the Western and Central Indian Railway Line, the newly constructed metro lines will provide excellent connectivity to the Western Express Highway. With large-scale train branding moving along the elevated corridor, it is a highly effective medium to reach audiences.
Inaugurated and flagged off by their brand ambassador Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes along with Goldmedal's Directors, every metro train has a different media format including wall panels, seat strips, handlebars and poster branding which covers the entire metro train internally to further enhance its impact and prominence.
On the successful collaboration for the campaign, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals said, “The metros have become a second lifeline for Mumbai city. At Goldmedal, we make products for almost every electrical need - having our branding on the metro trains helps us reach out to our audience on a regular basis. We are glad to say that the Goldmedal branding looks amazing on these trains, and I would like to thank everyone for executing this campaign in a timely manner".
“Associating with Goldmedal has been an exciting endeavour for the MOMS team," says Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS. "Goldmedal is a classic example of how aesthetics meet convenience. This is the culmination of our persistence, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition."
MOMS is a part of Madison World, that operates several brands in OOH including Platinum Outdoor, Activation specialist - Madison TURNT, Rural specialist - Anugrah Madison and Retail Specialist – MRP. MOMS handles marquee clients like Asian Paints, Raymond, IDFC MF, Lodha, Bajaj Auto, Blue Star, McDonald’s, Sony Network, Pidilite, Godrej amongst many others.
MOMS is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.
Activation and OOH: Trends to watch out for in 2023
Waulite Media and Shristy Media release report listing 7 major trends
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 7:01 PM | 3 min read
Waulite Media and Shristy Media have compiled a report highlighting the trends for the OOH industry for this year. The endeavour of the report is to highlight various trends in activation and OOH sphere which are picking up pace, and are must to evaluate, for any marketer or advertiser today.
Following are the trends listed by the report.
Art Installation
According to a YouGov study in 2020, 44% of consumers prefer to attend outdoor event. Many people love art installations. They like to take photos and share them on social media. And in the world of IG, where wonders and picturesque elements catch fancy, it surely garners eye balls. Thus, having a welldesigned art installation can give you social media mileage. It gets you conversations and engagement.
Pop-Ups
Pop-stores can be used strategically by brands to drive sales online for the community driven by offline. Works remarkably well, when the agenda is to promote and create awareness around something new.
AR/VR
The popularization of the metaverse concept raised massive interest in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices as the gateway to this future vision of the internet. However, uses of AR/VR devices extend far beyond being gateways to the metaverse.
Physical/Digital Hybrid Experience
As the world gradually returns to normal, experiential marketing trends will blend virtual and in-person experiences.
NFT
The next frontier for NFTs lies in customer loyalty programs. In 2023, smart brands will follow the likes of Louis Vuitton and Starbucks, both of which are using NFTs to enable access to exclusive customer experiences and perks.
DOOH
Technological advancements have made digital out-of-home advertising more appealing to brands, both in terms of quality and measurability.
Programmatic capabilities in DOOH have ushered in audience planning and buying, creativity flexibility, measurement and retargeting in DOOH, making the medium accountable and giving it an edge over others.
According to experts, DOOH has grown significantly in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. DOOH network has begun to develop scale and network spanning transit, corporate parks/malls multiplex, airports, and other venues in Tier I and II as well.
Era of Focused Reach in OOH
In 2023, outdoor advertising ads will be equipped with Bluetooth beacons to broadcast information to the audience interacting with the ad. Using the information, advertisers would make adjustments to tailor the ad according to the needs and wants of the consumers in that particular location. Such changes will significantly increase the chances of the targeted audience noticing an outdoor ad. The data will be collected to improve campaign targeting and deliver a more contextually relevant advert.
Times Prime launches outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub
The campaign showcases new offer launches and exclusive curated events
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
Times Prime, the premium subscription service, has launched its outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon that would showcase the brand's new offer launches and exclusively curated events. The campaign will run for three months and will feature 16 sides of pole kiosks strategically placed throughout the popular shopping and dining destination.
The campaign is designed keeping in mind the audience of Cyberhub and features Hinglish language for building relatability.
"We are thrilled to launch our new outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, one of the most popular destinations in Gurgaon. We believe that this campaign will be a great way for us to reach our target audience and showcase what makes Times Prime unique and valuable.With our tagline positioning the membership as the only membership that you ever need – a single membership that covers everything from dining, travel, shopping, entertainment and many more,"said Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime.
