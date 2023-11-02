Eveready and Ogilvy create Maa Durga display made of light & sound
‘Aalor Pujo’ highlights the traditional Indian art forms, spotlighting the artistic capabilities of lights in a captivating, creative and innovative manner
Battery and flashlight company, Eveready Industries India Ltd. in collaboration with Ogilvy, paid tribute to the Goddess of Light through a light and sound display - a Maa Durga image made entirely of lights.
“Eveready’s Aalor Pujo, the innovative visual spectacle, aimed to transcend traditional boundaries by transforming the Maa Durga Idol into a radiant work of art, paying homage to tradition while embracing the possibilities of modern lighting technology,” stated a press release.
The light and sound show was held at 95 Pally Entrance, Jodhpur Park, from 6 PM to 12 AM, between October 21st, Saptami and October 24th, Dashami, 2023. As the idol formed, visitors to the pandal could hear the sounds of the mesmerising dhaak, echoing chants of mantra, with the fog machine adding the feel of dhunuchi which added depths to the glow of Maa Durga, capturing the very essence of the Pujo. There were 6 shows every hour, with each show lasting 5 minutes.
Speaking on the initiative unique approach to celebrating Durga Pujo this year, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd., said, “The festival of Durga Pujo marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. The victory of good over evil. It’s a time when good conquers evil, light fills our homes, and happiness abounds. With Eveready Flashlights Aalor Pujo, we aimed to create a mesmerizing visual spectacle that showcases the rich cultural heritage and vibrant energy of this festival through a grandiose display of light and sound, providing a unique and memorable experience for everyone who joins in the celebrations."
''The eternal struggle between good and evil finds form in every myth around the world. In Bengal, it assumes the shape of Durga defeating the demon king of darkness. For five days, Bengal worships the goddess of radiance, whose light shines with the dazzle of autumnal glory. Our light idol is a celebration of the true essence of the goddess. It is an homage to the deity of light, powered by Eveready Flashlights - the champion of illumination.'', said Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy
#EvereadyAalorPujo used lights in a strategic way that when viewed from a particular angle, all one can see is the Goddess Maa Durga in all her true embodiment of majesty and elegance. Aalor Pujo mirrors the very sentiment of the goddess who was born out of divine radiance as Devi Shakti to bring the victory of light over darkness. With their illuminative approach, Eveready Flashlights showcased the cultural significance of the Durga Pujo festival, providing a platform for pandal hoppers to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Kolkata.
In this unique initiative, Eveready effortlessly merged tradition with technology. It is a beautiful coming together of reverence for tradition and responsibility for the future while highlighting the artistic capabilities of lighting in a captivating and innovative manner.
Durga Puja: An OOH-spicious time for brands in Kolkata
Increased footfalls, visibility, cultural connotation and emotional connection to the festival make the Pujo season an opportune time to go all out with OOH and banner advertising, say experts
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 8:52 AM | 5 min read
Durga Puja is a massive marketing opportunity for brands to get into the Eastern India market. Declared an “intangible cultural heritage” by UNESCO, the festival has seen a huge rise in consumer spending this year.
The nature of the puja and its positioning in the city of Kolkata is a big win-win for banner and OOH marketing. We spoke to industry experts to understand what makes this a unique opportunity for brands to make the best of this medium of advertising.
Post pandemic lulls and macroeconomic concerns, the festival has come back in all its glory at a time of high consumer demands. Given the fervour with which it is celebrated, experts strongly believe that OOH advertising in the city will give tremendous visibility to brands across, giving brands a chance to connect with consumers and increase awareness of campaigns and festive offers.
They also suggest that Kolkata OOH advertising is a cost-effective medium than other metros, hence the ROI is also huge. Brands like Tinder, Finolex Pipes, Polycab and more regional brands like Emami, and JK Spices have already started leveraging Kolkata’s festive fervour during the Pujo season.
Sayak Mukherjee, Founder/Director at Brandwizz Communications lists four reasons why banners and hoardings are highly effective during the Puja festivities: “Firstly, there is an unprecedented surge in public gatherings and footfalls as people walk on Kolkata streets for pandal hopping through the day and night. Temporary bamboo structures are created to add new banner space on both sides of the street. Secondly, all streets are illuminated well to give banners great visibility.
“Third, Durga Puja has deep cultural and emotional connections for the region, and associating brands with the festival can create strong emotional bonds with the audience. Fourthly and finally, being a 10-day festival - Durga Puja offers an extended period for brand exposure compared to other festivals.”
Speaking about the way the brand goes about banner marketing in the city, Ashok Jaiswar, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications at Finolex Industries Limited says, “West Bengal is a very critical market and obviously, Calcutta is the gateway for the East. When it comes to Durga Puja, we do it (OOH marketing) with a lot of flair because this festival begins the entire thing in the East. So, last year also we did extensive branding and this year again, we are back. We create brand visibility in and around the clusters, which is actually an accurate intersection of our retail network and also places where people flock to and celebrate Durga puja.
“With extensive on-ground visibility and branding, we not only wish the people but also improve recall for the brand. In Calcutta, Pujo season sees kilometres of branding across the cities with buildings being hidden behind banners. We take it at a critical location where our customers or stakeholders are available.”
Saibal Gupta Co-Founder & CEO, Xperia Group also shares his thoughts: “Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal and Kolkata and during these times, every brand connects with the audience through OOH and banner advertising. Earlier KMC used to give us permission to put up banners. Now every Puja pandal has been authorized by the KMC to collect revenue against the banner and brandings near pandals.
“For brands, this is definitely an important period to connect with the consumers and maximise conversions. OOH, banners, cluster brandings with 15’x6’ boards, 30’x12’ boards, etc., not only create the festive feel across the city but also help brands to promote different puja offers and schemes.”
Speaking on the ROI of OOH advertising during Durga Puja in Kolkata, Mukherjee explains, “Consider that a typical famous Puja can attract up to a million audience during the festival. Now consider that there are hundreds of such pujas in Kolkata alone. The ROI is substantial due to the massive crowd-pulling nature of the festival. Brands can expect a significant rise in brand awareness and engagement that can translate to higher sales and long-term customer loyalty. Most brands spend 30% - 40% of their annual budget for the region in this ten-day festival. It has to be noted that banners and OOH are appropriate for certain segments of brands with deep pockets and patience to have a long-term brand-building attitude.”
The ratio of national brands to local brands spending on banner marketing across the city during the festivities is also huge.
Gupta opines, “Categories like local bakeries, snacks, sweets, and jewellery always spend during this puja period on OOH. Small brands get the opportunity to do advertising on their limited budget. However, the national brands also have some local budgets to spend along with local brands. The ratio of local spend with national spend if we take it is around 15: 85. (15% is local spend vs 85% is national spend)”
Naming some big brands who have spent on OOH this year in the city, Mukherjee says, “The ratio varies. While National brands often have larger budgets and may dominate prime locations, many regional brands invest majorly in brand visibility. It is almost tough to find any major brand (regional or national) that does not spend in Durga Puja banners. Some prominent national brands advertising are Finolex Pipes, ACC Cement, Pantaloons, Emami, Bata, Kwality Walls, Cadburys, Smart Bazaar, Lux, Rupa, etc. Major regional brands advertising are Bazaar Kolkata, Utkarsh Pipes, Skipper Pipes, JK Spices, Smart Bazaar, Bandhan Bank, Mio Amore and many jewellery and real estate ventures.”
Will OOH dazzle this festive season?
As the celebrations begin, experts tell us the trends and challenges for the OOH sector this season
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:49 AM | 3 min read
Be it the flower-clad taxis in Mumbai for Made in Heaven Season 2 promotion or Zomato’s ‘kheer mangoge kheer denge’ billboards, India's OOH advertising sector has undergone substantial transformation and expansion in the recent years. Even though the medium was severely hit during the pandemic years, it has now managed to rebuild its status. Now, with the onset of the festive season, elections and the cricket world cup, OOH is expected to see more and more advertisers come on board.
Amarjeet Hudda, Chief Operating Officer, Laqshya Media Group, believes most of the clients spend a lot of money during the festive season, especially for Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, targeting their customers in a festive mood. The categories that spend heavily during these months are Auto, Consumer Durables, Real Estate, Organised retail, and E-commerce.
According to Dipankar Sanyal of Platinum Outdoor, there was a huge surge in the festive season last year, and he expects the same this year too. “Last four to five years have turbulent for outdoor. It was picking up in 2019, but then Covid came and everything went flat for two years,” he mentioned.
According to EY-FICCI’s M&E Report 2023, OOH media grew 86 percent in 2022 to Rs 37 billion. The value includes traditional, transit and digital media, but excludes untracked unorganised OOH media such as wall paintings, billboards, ambient media, storefronts, proxy advertising.
Sharing the brand’s perspective, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola-APAC, said, “We are going into this festive season with a strong mix of media, including OOH. Within OOH, we are focusing on digital OOH, due to its capability of programmatic serving, measurability, and near real-time insights that allow us to be agile with the communication and optimisation of our campaigns.”
With urbanisation, improved infrastructure, rising consumerism and an increased spending power, clients' expectations from OOH advertising too have evolved. “The clients expect better ROI on every investment, best in class innovations, tech-led planning and execution. Today, technology plays an important role starting from planning the campaign, to measuring metrics to ROI,” Singh explained.
Another trend that Sanyal has observed is that traditionally advertisers looked at spending on OOH nearly two weeks prior to the festivities, but now, most advertisers have now started advertising a week earlier so that they can get maximum eyeballs. Additionally, the digital OOH advertising (DOOH) has also emerged big. The digital OOH screens increased to around 100,000 and contributed eight percent of total segment revenues.
“Now with digital, there is more space for advertisers to come in one frame. Because of this, you can see it is getting more attractive. The innovations too are coming in at a much lower cost and creating a greater impact,” shared Sanyal.
The only challenge with the medium, according to Ranjan, is OOH being a fragmented industry with lack of measurability and agility. This becomes a serious issue for ROI-centric brands. However, the growth of DOOH, which is dynamic, agile and measurable, is giving marketers the confidence to invest in the medium backed by relevant data and outcomes.
Adding to this, Hudda highlighted that availability of good media spots is the biggest challenge in this season as media assets are limited and demand is very high. Due to the gap in the festive season, many clients are not able to fully optimise their campaigns. Rather sometimes, clients are even compelled to divert their budget which adversely impacts the industry, he shared.
Titan Eye+’s OOH campaign brings Ayushmann Khurrana 'live' to Mumbai mall
The campaign has been executed by Ogilvy
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 6:17 PM | 2 min read
Titan Eye+, an eyewear retailer, has used innovative technology to launch their promotional campaign featuring actor Ayushman Khurrana. The campaign connects with customers in an interactive and engaging way by bringing Ayushman Khurrana 'live' to a kiosk at Phoenix mall in Mumbai.
“Titan Eye+ has used a Live OOH mall kiosk to feature a life-like image of Ayushman Khurrana that magically comes alive, allowing shoppers to have real-time conversations with the actor about the new line of products the brand has recently launched. The actor is seen actively engaging with passers-by, discussing the unique features and benefits of Titan Eye+ products like SmartGlasses, Luxury Eyeglasses and technologically advanced lenses. Shoppers have been thrilled to interact with the actor in this innovative and immersive way, taking the opportunity to ask questions, seek style advice, and take memorable photos with the kiosk. The new digital film is a culmination of this on-ground campaign done by the brand,” the company said in a release.
Commenting on the new campaign, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head, EyeCare Division, Titan Company Ltd. said, “Since 2020, we have launched our biggest innovations of the year in Q2. As consumers evolve, so do their expectations from brands. For our 2023 launch, we wanted to do something different, something that’s not been attempted before and is as innovative as our products. Ayushmann Khurrana is a much loved actor for his acting and styling skills and we felt that the live OOH interaction with Ayushmann will be a great way to push the limits of OOH advertising and engage consumers with our new line of products“
“We had a lot of fun thinking and executing this campaign. We had to launch 5 different innovative products in one go. The challenge was to create intrigue and impact for such a launch. Therefore, we married technology with creativity and executed an innovative idea for such innovative products.” shared Kishore Mohandas, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Bangalore.
Times OOH gets advertising rights for Goa International Airport, Dabolim
The airport will feature a strategic mix of static, digital, and sponsorship opportunities
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 5:05 PM | 2 min read
Times Innovative Media Ltd (Times OOH), India’s leading outdoor advertising company, has further strengthened its presence in Goa with a significant acquisition of advertising rights at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, for the next seven years.
Under the contract awarded by the Airport Authority of India, Times OOH has been granted the rights to market advertising opportunities both inside and outside the airport premises. Known for its strategically placed, premium-quality media assets, the company plans to renovate the media sites at the airport to offer top-tier advertising solutions to its clients. Dabolim Airport will feature a strategic mix of static, digital, and unique sponsorship opportunities, providing a diverse range of advertising options.
Goa International Airport, Dabolim, remains a leading destination for tourists traveling from within India and abroad, serving various international and national flights originating from major Indian cities. Furthermore, its proximity to the South Goa makes it an attractive choice for tourists. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the airport handled approximately 7.89 million passengers.
This marks the second significant acquisition by the leading OOH company in the state. Prior to this, Times OOH successfully secured media rights at Manohar International Airport, Goa. With a focus on both national and international travelers to Goa, Manohar International Airport has received praise from passengers and advertisers alike for its design and media offerings. Times OOH has established a strong foothold in the western region by adding Dabolim Airport to its strong media inventory portfolio through its already existing media rights at Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Metro One, Ahmedabad Digital Billboards and Manohar International Airport, Mopa.
Shekhar Narayanaswami, President of Times OOH, emphasizes “With the acquisition of advertising rights at Goa International Airport, Dabolim we are establishing our exclusive presence in Goa. These media rights will enable us to make investments that meet international standards and provide delightful solutions to our clients. Goa is a preferred travel destination throughout the year. Now with media rights for both the airports we would be able to create memorable experiences for the traveller as well as provide a platform where advertisers can innovatively experiment and engage with their target audience”
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.
Havells and Platinum Outdoor marked Ganeshotsav with outdoor campaign
The campaign utilized more than 100 fan models designed by the brand
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:43 AM | 3 min read
On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, Platinum Outdoor, a Madison World unit, designed and launched an outdoor campaign for Havells India. By utilizing a mix of more than 100 fan models designed by the brand, this campaign succeeded in capturing audiences' attention and creating a buzz across the internet.
Platinum Outdoor positioned Havells India’s outdoor installation at Thane's Majiwada Flyover. The agency used over 100 designer fan models by the brand, arranged in a pattern which resembled Ganesha. Due to the high traffic in the area, the campaign was able to gain visibility and create a massive impact, thus garnering more than 1.5 million impressions so far, the agency said.
In this billboard, which measures 100 x 50 ft, the fans were powered by motors attached to ensure their spinning, but when the motors were kept on hold, wind pressure moved the fans naturally. Over a week was spent creating this innovation, amid Mumbai's heavy rains. The campaign was launched on September 19th on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and will remain active until 29th September, after the last day of the festival.
Speaking on the campaign, Mukesh Kumar Jain, Joint Vice President, Havells India Ltd. said, “Creativity and innovation knows no bounds and Havells India has proved it again with our unique Ganesh Chaturthi Campaign. Thanks to our trusted agency partner Platinum Outdoor, we were able to do this brilliant campaign that combines tradition and innovation."
Raveesh Sharma, Vice President – North & East, Platinum Outdoor also commented, “Our latest outdoor campaign for Havells India is an innovative and distinctive idea that has captured audiences' attention not just in Thane, but everywhere. This campaign has truly pushed creativity boundaries, integrating art and technology to create an unforgettable experience. I am delighted to see how the audience reacts to the efforts of our team, who put in a lot of effort to get this idea to the masses. As a result of our passion and ingenuity, we have created a campaign that has left everyone in awe, and we hope that it has led to a higher level of brand recall and consumer awareness of Havells.”
Commenting on the ideation and innovation of the campaign, Ramesh Bhaskaran, National Creative Director, Madison OOH, also said, “Over the years, Mumbaikars have seen big idols of Ganesha at pandals, but for the first time they witnessed 50 feet idol on the billboard, that too made with actual functional fans! I am proud to lead a team that has challenged the boundaries of creativity and executed this unique campaign with utmost dedication. I hold a strong belief that such innovations bring immense joy to the advertising industry, symbolizing a unique blend of artistry, commitment, and technology. Undoubtedly, we have emerged as the biggest fans of Bappa!”
Google unveils OOH campaign along with Talented & The New Thing
The OOH campaign 'Yeh kisne dhoonda?', seen across Delhi and Mumbai, features amusing questions asked by users on the search engine
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 2:21 PM | 1 min read
Google has unveiled a quirky OOH campaign in collaboration with Talented and the newly launched The New Thing.
The campaign, seen across Delhi and Mumbai, features amusing questions asked by users on the search engine.
The campaign 'Yeh kisne dhoonda?' took some of the trending topics and turned them into searches by people like ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ or ‘what is the meaning of PHAT or LMAO’.
While we are still waiting for an official statement by the team on this campaign, here's how the agency is celebrating the work on LinkedIn -
