Bright Outdoor Media appoints Rajneesh Bahl as CEO

Bright Outdoor Media Group has announced the appointment of Rajneesh Bahl as Chief Executive Officer. He will be responsible for the overall Growth and Operations of the group as well as strengthening the Pan India agency network.

MD & Chairman Yogesh Lakhani said: “Rajneesh has over 2 decades of OOH experience and an entrepreneurial mindset, I am very confident that Bright Outdoor Media will touch new heights across the country under his leadership” he also adds “ this appointment was strategically planned as we have very aggressive plans for growth, now the group offerings is now beyond OOH, we provide Planning & Buying for Television, Radio, Digital, Digital OOH, Malls & Multiplexes and Cinemaadvt not only in India but also International”

Rajneesh has been in the OOH industry for 24 years and has been at various CXO positions for nearly 10 years. He has been associated with Portland, Madison Outdoor Media Services (MOMS), Mudra, Clear Channel, Percept. His last assignment was with Laqshya Media Group

“I am excited to take over this role and looking forward to creating footprints for Bright Outdoor Media Group across the country with the prestigious client and grooming professional talent” expresses Rajneesh Bahl.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)