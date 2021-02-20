BMC to revoke licences of 2 OOH firms: Report
Orion Advertisers & Selvel Publicity have been pulled up by BMC for allegedly hacking trees to prevent them from obscuring their billboards
The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) will be reportedly revoking licences of two OOH firms in a first-of-its-kind move.
Orion Advertisers & Selvel Publicity have been pulled up by BMC for allegedly hacking trees to prevent them from obscuring their billboards.
BMC officials said that the firms will have their licences revoked after show causes notices are issued.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Bmc Out of home Orion Advertisers Selvel Publicity internet advertising internet advertising India ooh news ooh media in India ooh media breaking news current affairs in out of home media ooh media industry updates ooh news India ooh industry