BMC to revoke licences of 2 OOH firms: Report

Orion Advertisers & Selvel Publicity have been pulled up by BMC for allegedly hacking trees to prevent them from obscuring their billboards

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 11:05 AM
The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) will be reportedly revoking licences of two OOH firms in a first-of-its-kind move.

Orion Advertisers & Selvel Publicity have been pulled up by BMC for allegedly hacking trees to prevent them from obscuring their billboards.

BMC officials said that the firms will have their licences revoked after show causes notices are issued.

