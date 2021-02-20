BMC to revoke licences of 2 OOH firms: Report

Orion Advertisers & Selvel Publicity have been pulled up by BMC for allegedly hacking trees to prevent them from obscuring their billboards

The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) will be reportedly revoking licences of two OOH firms in a first-of-its-kind move.

Orion Advertisers & Selvel Publicity have been pulled up by BMC for allegedly hacking trees to prevent them from obscuring their billboards.

BMC officials said that the firms will have their licences revoked after show causes notices are issued.

