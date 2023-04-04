Araldite showcases bonding strength with OOH innovation

The brand has installed a road roller on a billboard along the streets of Mumbai and Delhi. It has been conceptualized and executed by MOMS

Pidilite has unveiled a quirky and innovative OOH campaign for its recently acquired brand Araldite.

The brand took its communication ‘Jode kuch bhi’ in the outdoor space to the next level by literally putting a road roller on a billboard on the busy streets of Mumbai and Delhi.

The billboard revives the memories of an iconic outdoor campaign done by Araldite featuring two cars stuck on the hoarding in London.

Conceptualized and executed by MOMS, a unit of Madison World, the billboard with the road roller on it shows a true testament to the power of Araldite's adhesives and their unmatched strength and reliability.

Punit Mehra, President - Araldite, Pidilite, said, “Pidilite is known for its quirky and innovative campaigns across its brands. This campaign is in alignment with Pidilite’s legacy to create pathbreaking advertising. Now that Araldite business has been fully integrated into the Pidilite way of working, we wanted to showcase its superior bonding strength in a way that will be remembered by consumers in India. Araldite is the most preferred adhesive in the large stone fixing market in India. We just wanted to reiterate its strength using a road roller and create an absolutely differentiated and memorable experience in the minds of consumers. The response to the campaign has been overwhelming, and we are delighted with the buzz it has generated."

Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, said, “MOMS always strives to do things differently in an innovative way, which not only creates an impact, but also creates unique memories. Araldite is known worldwide for its ability to stick and fix anything. We took this as a challenge to showcase the strength on ground, by sticking the heaviest on a billboard. And what is better than a road roller? The brand had executed a similar campaign in the 80s in the UK, and we wanted to recreate a similar buzz in India. The campaign aims to create instant recognition for the brand.”

The billboard features bold and eye-catching visuals that showcase the road roller on the busy streets of Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai you will find this innovation at Mahim Causeway and DND Toll towards Noida junction. Araldite is known all over the world for its high-performance adhesives that are used in the marble and stone fixing industry and many other applications. With the line ‘Jode kuch bhi’, the idea was to highlight the same bonding strength of fixing anything and everything.

