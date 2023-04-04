Araldite showcases bonding strength with OOH innovation
The brand has installed a road roller on a billboard along the streets of Mumbai and Delhi. It has been conceptualized and executed by MOMS
Pidilite has unveiled a quirky and innovative OOH campaign for its recently acquired brand Araldite.
The brand took its communication ‘Jode kuch bhi’ in the outdoor space to the next level by literally putting a road roller on a billboard on the busy streets of Mumbai and Delhi.
The billboard revives the memories of an iconic outdoor campaign done by Araldite featuring two cars stuck on the hoarding in London.
Conceptualized and executed by MOMS, a unit of Madison World, the billboard with the road roller on it shows a true testament to the power of Araldite's adhesives and their unmatched strength and reliability.
Punit Mehra, President - Araldite, Pidilite, said, “Pidilite is known for its quirky and innovative campaigns across its brands. This campaign is in alignment with Pidilite’s legacy to create pathbreaking advertising. Now that Araldite business has been fully integrated into the Pidilite way of working, we wanted to showcase its superior bonding strength in a way that will be remembered by consumers in India. Araldite is the most preferred adhesive in the large stone fixing market in India. We just wanted to reiterate its strength using a road roller and create an absolutely differentiated and memorable experience in the minds of consumers. The response to the campaign has been overwhelming, and we are delighted with the buzz it has generated."
Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, said, “MOMS always strives to do things differently in an innovative way, which not only creates an impact, but also creates unique memories. Araldite is known worldwide for its ability to stick and fix anything. We took this as a challenge to showcase the strength on ground, by sticking the heaviest on a billboard. And what is better than a road roller? The brand had executed a similar campaign in the 80s in the UK, and we wanted to recreate a similar buzz in India. The campaign aims to create instant recognition for the brand.”
The billboard features bold and eye-catching visuals that showcase the road roller on the busy streets of Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai you will find this innovation at Mahim Causeway and DND Toll towards Noida junction. Araldite is known all over the world for its high-performance adhesives that are used in the marble and stone fixing industry and many other applications. With the line ‘Jode kuch bhi’, the idea was to highlight the same bonding strength of fixing anything and everything.
Virat Kohli headlines Rage Coffee's OOH campaign
The campaign has been planned for the company's home turn in New Delhi/NCR area for a period of two months
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:02 AM | 2 min read
Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based caffeine innovation FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged coffee products, has rolled out a 2 months-long out-of-home (OOH) campaign at the company’s home turf in New Delhi/NCR. Virat Kohli, the star India cricketer and Rage Coffee’s brand ambassador, will be an integral part of the campaign as the face of the brand. The campaign is divided into two phases. The first cycle would emphasize Virat Kohli captivating the attention of Ragers by holding the brand new coffee jars that were imagined, designed and manufactured in India, with the core message that is sent out being – Rage Coffee is Virat Kohli’s favorite coffee brand.
The second phase of the campaign accentuates the new jars covered with brand colors, which will be advertised with quirky and thoughtful messages. The campaign will run its course for 60 days and is targeted to increase Rage Coffee’s already impressive brand visibility by merging its USP and the benefits it offers to the on-the-go audience demographic. The campaign will be on full display at preeminent locations within Delhi/NCR like MG Road, Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Delhi-Noida circuit, Greater Kailash, and more.
Articulating about the campaign, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “At the heart of our corporate identity lies a brand that has been made by the community of Ragers. Our media marketing mix has been underpinned by creativity and meticulous planning to create a brand that’s easily relatable for the everyday coffee lover. With Virat Kohli leading the charge and positive responses coming in quickly in our OOH campaigns, we are off to a great start. We hope to get the attention of many new Ragers through the campaign and get them on board as we continue the journey with originality and innovation.”
Bright Outdoor Media listed on BSE
The bell ringing ceremony on Friday was attended by senior political leaders, film actors and other renowned personalities from the corporate world
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, engaged in the business of providing Out of Home (OOH) media services, was on Friday listed on BSE (SME Exchange).
It is India's first outdoor media company to be listed on the stock exchange.
On the occasion, the company said, “The IPO witnessed the blockbuster listing on the launch day - Friday, 24th March 2023. Share also traded on the upper circuit.”
The bell ringing ceremony was attended by senior political leaders, film actors and other renowned personalities from the corporate world.
Earlier, the company had shared that the Rs 55.48-crore public issue of the company received an overwhelming response. It was oversubscribed 1.27 times despite the volatile market conditions. While the retail category saw 1.15 times subscription, the NII category received bids 1.39 times of the quote.
On the public issue, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Media Outdoor Ltd, had earlier said, "We want to thank all our investor who have put their trust in our public issue. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality services."
Funds raised through the issue will be used to for prepayment/repayment of certain borrowings, purchase of LED hoardings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, he said.
The initial public offering comprise a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 146 per share (including a premium of Rs. 136 per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 55.48 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.46 lakh per application.
Promoters and Promoters Group holds 99.99% stake in the company. Post-IPO promoter group holding will be 72.72%.
Bright Outdoor Media’s public issue oversubscribed 1.27 times
Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Platform on March 24
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 6:05 PM | 1 min read
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, engaged in the business of providing Out of Home (OOH) media services, has received an overwhelming response for its Rs 55.48-crore public issue.
The public issue was successfully oversubscribed 1.27 times despite volatile market conditions. While the retail category saw 1.15 times subscription, the NII category received bids 1.39 times of the quote, the company shared.
Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Platform on March 24.
Sharing more details, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Media Outdoor Ltd said, "We want to thank all our investor who have put their trust in our public issue. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality services."
Funds raised through the issue will be used to for prepayment/repayment of certain borrowings, purchase of LED hoardings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, he said.
The initial public offering comprise a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 146 per share (including a premium of Rs. 136 per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 55.48 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.46 lakh per application.
Promoters and Promoters Group holds 99.99% stake in the company. Post-IPO promoter group holding will be 72.72%.
Zen Digital Media makes it’s way into the Limca Book of Records
The DOOH ad company has created a record with a 20m x 5m LED screen floating on the waters next to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 11:04 AM | 1 min read
Zen Digital Media, a DOOH advertising media company, has entered the Limca Book of records for owning the Largest LED Display Screen on Indian waters.
Their vessel “Blue Papillon”, floating on the waters next to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, houses a 20m x 5m screen, covering a total area of 100 sqm for DOOH advertising.
This LED screen has been powered with a display of 10,000 NITs (Network interface taps) with auto-sensors to adjust picture brightness as per daylight.
Mortein launches Mortein Smart+ with innovation at cinema hall
Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
Mortein has announced the launch of its new liquid vaporiser Mortein Smart+ through an engaging intervention with consumers at PVR cinema in Ambience Mall Gurugram.
Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia said, “Innovation has always been a part of Mortein’s DNA and we work towards serving changing consumer needs by offering superior solutions to ensure family protection from mosquito-borne diseases. The newly launched, scientifically advanced Mortein Smart+ is raising the bar of protection with an enhanced mosquito repellant solution. It has India’s fastest formula and its effect lasts for 2 hours even after being switched off* so it continues to protect our families from mosquitoes for longer. This advancement is another testament to our commitment of always providing consumers expert protection backed by advanced scientific technology, taking us one step closer to our goal of making India malaria-free by 2030.”
Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing. The screen then revealed that the theatre hall was protected by new Mortein Smart+. This one-of-a-kind consumer engagement activation reiterated the superior formula used in Mortein Smart+** that is effective in protecting families with its heightened efficacy.
DSP Mutual Fund launches OOH campaign to create awareness about index funds
The campaign urges investors to start investing in index funds because they are simple, low-cost funds that aim to mirror different indices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 2:12 PM | 2 min read
DSP Mutual Fund has launched #LetsIndex, its new Out Of Home campaign #LetsIndex aiming to build awareness for Index Funds. The campaign urges investors to start investing in Index Funds because they are simple, low-cost funds that aim to mirror different indices.
Index Funds have seen a massive rise in popularity, seeing a growth in AUM of more than 100% each year since the last few years. Investors and MFDs across India are appreciating the many virtues of Index Funds and recognizing how they can complement active funds in investor portfolios, thereby contributing to their growth.
DSP Mutual Fund’s #LetsIndex OOH campaign is running across 17 cities across India, including the top metros via 1000+ touchpoints. This 3-week campaign includes Billboards, Bus Shelters, Digital Billboards, Transit media and more.
The OOH campaign is also being supplemented with digital media to build further awareness and drive interested investors to learn about index fundson dspim.com/LetsIndex.
This initiative continues DSP’s ongoing efforts to build focus on Index Funds and passive investing in general, adding strength to their content library on their YouTube channel as well as their blog.
Abhik Sanyal, SVP & Head-Consumer Marketing, DSP Investment Managers said, “The simplest answers to difficult questions are often the right ones, as Occam’s Razor postulates. Index Funds seem almost boring in comparison to other categories of mutual funds, ones that generally grab more attention due to their raging but momentary outperformance or underperformance. At DSP, we believe this is exactly why Index Funds should find flavour in every investor’s portfolio, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor. They keep things simple, operate unemotionally & without biases and offer the low-cost advantage to investors. Our creative challenge while planning this OOH campaign was to condense the many advantages of index funds into DSP’s OOH lexicon – short, crisp, hard-hitting. I believe our creatives deliver on this front.”
