Adani Airports offer programmatic-enabled Digital OOH Media with Lemma

The programmatic roll-out has been implemented across all airports within the Adani airports portfolio with Lemma as technology partner

Adani Airports has enabled digital OOH media across its portfolio of airports in India.

The programmatic connect for all listed Adani airports has been powered by Lemma.

Enabling programmatic ad serving at Adani airports via Lemma would enhance the screens to render dynamic ads, practice audience buying, contextual and real-time ad execution mapped to variables and real-time triggers, the opportunity to adapt campaign budgets and optimize screens individually, and lastly, the ability to measure the campaign and ad impact, remotely.

Shashi Sinha, Chief Business Officer - Media and Advertising at Adani Airports, says: “We believe digital is the future and enabling our airport media for programmatic advertising is a step towards becoming an omnichannel media destination.”

Mayuresh Phadke, Co-Founder of Lemma, says: “Lemma is thrilled to onboard Adani Airports, to the growing number of Programmatically enabled DOOH screens managed by us. This media provides Programmatic advertisers additional reach to premium audiences across India.”

