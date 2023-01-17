Activation and OOH: Trends to watch out for in 2023
Waulite Media and Shristy Media release report listing 7 major trends
Waulite Media and Shristy Media have compiled a report highlighting the trends for the OOH industry for this year. The endeavour of the report is to highlight various trends in activation and OOH sphere which are picking up pace, and are must to evaluate, for any marketer or advertiser today.
Following are the trends listed by the report.
Art Installation
According to a YouGov study in 2020, 44% of consumers prefer to attend outdoor event. Many people love art installations. They like to take photos and share them on social media. And in the world of IG, where wonders and picturesque elements catch fancy, it surely garners eye balls. Thus, having a welldesigned art installation can give you social media mileage. It gets you conversations and engagement.
Pop-Ups
Pop-stores can be used strategically by brands to drive sales online for the community driven by offline. Works remarkably well, when the agenda is to promote and create awareness around something new.
AR/VR
The popularization of the metaverse concept raised massive interest in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices as the gateway to this future vision of the internet. However, uses of AR/VR devices extend far beyond being gateways to the metaverse.
Physical/Digital Hybrid Experience
As the world gradually returns to normal, experiential marketing trends will blend virtual and in-person experiences.
NFT
The next frontier for NFTs lies in customer loyalty programs. In 2023, smart brands will follow the likes of Louis Vuitton and Starbucks, both of which are using NFTs to enable access to exclusive customer experiences and perks.
DOOH
Technological advancements have made digital out-of-home advertising more appealing to brands, both in terms of quality and measurability.
Programmatic capabilities in DOOH have ushered in audience planning and buying, creativity flexibility, measurement and retargeting in DOOH, making the medium accountable and giving it an edge over others.
According to experts, DOOH has grown significantly in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. DOOH network has begun to develop scale and network spanning transit, corporate parks/malls multiplex, airports, and other venues in Tier I and II as well.
Era of Focused Reach in OOH
In 2023, outdoor advertising ads will be equipped with Bluetooth beacons to broadcast information to the audience interacting with the ad. Using the information, advertisers would make adjustments to tailor the ad according to the needs and wants of the consumers in that particular location. Such changes will significantly increase the chances of the targeted audience noticing an outdoor ad. The data will be collected to improve campaign targeting and deliver a more contextually relevant advert.
Future Generali’s outdoor campaign advocates equal rights for LGBTQIA+ community
The campaign is based on the insurer expanding the definition of ‘family’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 2:49 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Insurance Company has launched a campaign that puts a spotlight on providing LGBTQIA+ members in a live-in relationship an equal opportunity to secure their health insurance needs.
Staying true to its ‘Inclusion’ agenda and intent of being an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, the insurer has expanded its definition of ‘family’ across all its retail health insurance offerings, to include LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.
The first-of-its-kind brand campaign, represented by two real-life, same-sex couples, demonstrates the organization's commitment to Diversity Equity & Inclusion, both as an employer and as an insurer. The campaign runs across the central theme of redefining the term ‘family’ to include live-in partners, including same-sex partners.
The campaign is launched on digital and on Out Of Home (OOH) platforms in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa and Bangalore and will be live for 3 weeks starting January 01, 2023.
Commenting on this campaign, Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. said, “We are conscious of the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe the LGBTQIA+ community is of prominence and the individuals from the community deserve the right to avail of similar protection solutions alike any other individual. As insurers, we believe that we have a moral and societal responsibility to provide a level playing field to all sections of the society devoid of their personal preferences.”
Further, Varma said, “As a brand that stands for Innovation and Human Touch, we are committed towards providing need-based and innovative solutions that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs. This offering is a step in the direction of making the first move by the insurance industry towards focusing on inclusive protection plans for LGBTQIA+ individuals. At FGII, driving inclusion across various sections of the society and the communities we operate in is central to our ‘Life-time partner’ behavior.”
Bata India launches 3D OOH campaign
The first-of-its-kind set-up has been installed in Bengaluru
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 3:10 PM | 2 min read
Bata India has launched a 3D OOH billboard that utilizes an anamorphic image content creation format thereby making content appear in 3 dimensions, which are visually compelling. Bata has used this innovative technology to highlight the variety of sneakers it offers with the Sneaker Studios launched across 300+ stores across the country.
The first-of-its-kind set-up has been installed in Bengaluru. This hyper-realistic billboard is a visual treat for potential consumers and immediately commands attention. The advertising features sneakers from various brand like Power, that’s used for fitness and NorthStar, the lifestyle sneaker brand from Bata. Made to engage with youth audience, the 3D outdoor seamlessly marries various animations like a moving skateboard, sneakers popping out of a shoe box and a train of multiple sneakers streaming from the billboard thereby creating a compelling story.
Anand Narang, VP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India Limited, said “At Bata India, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to engage with our audience. We are elated to be one of the first few brands and especially, the first footwear brand in India to bring the disruptive format of 3D OOH advertising. As we offer over 300 sneakers styles from 9 international brands in our new Sneaker Studios, a shop-in-shop destination inside Bata stores, we thought of leveraging the new 3D emerging outdoor media to announce this launch. Consumers can experience Sneaker Studio in their neighbourhood Bata stores and get to shop their favourite styles instantly or even order them via home delivery service.”
Times OOH leverages power of digital billboards for Nila Spaces' DOOH campaign
The Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH in the city
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 3:10 PM | 3 min read
Nila Spaces, a real estate brand has launched a one-of-its-kind ‘Roadblock DOOH Campaign’ in Ahmedabad with Times OOH.
The real estate brand came with a vision to establish its upcoming premium project- Vida- The Future of Urban Living in a highly anticipated manner and exclusive format that suits the imagery of the brand and its new project and caters to the masses. Thus, the brand zeroed upon high-quality and strategically placed digital billboards to make a big announcement of its project.
To make it large and expansive, the Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH, available in the city. The complete network of Times OOH’s digital billboards showcased the Vida Campaign across the city throughout the day in a series. Currently, there are 118 digital billboards available with a loop of 8 slots on each screen.
Since digital billboards offers hassle-free, quick, and inexpensive campaign execution; this campaign was made live in the span of a single night with the help of a robust CMS system that managed to display the campaign across the city with just one click and from one place.
"We are a progressive company that believes in undertaking initiatives that are fresh, lively and exciting. The same formula is applied in our marketing plans as well. We have always been fascinated by the Times OOH digital billboards as it is the future of out-of-home advertising available in the city. However, we wanted to do a unique activity. Together with an able team of Times OOH we came up with a roadblock idea that has never been done before that suited our brand ideology and our aim to launch project VIDA - The Future Of Urban Living at GIFT City, one of our marquee projects, in a highly famed manner”, says Deep Vadodaria – Director, Nila Spaces.
The blanket execution of the OOH campaign has been a dream strategy for advertisers as it helps in making a significant impact on consumers. However, with traditional formats, the execution is a big challenge due to the conventional method of deployment of creativity. Nonetheless, the Digital Billboard has completely evaded the execution-related challenges and enhanced the effect of the campaign with seamless all at once for execution.
“The entire city with help of 118 digital billboards was painted with VIDA by Nila Spaces Limited for a day which helped the brand in gaining huge recognition in the market as well as extensive visibility with the help of digital billboards”, adds Deep.
“The possibilities of any advertising channel come out with proper utilization of the format of the medium which enhances the efficacy of the marketing initiative. digital billboards carry a huge set of potential to make an undeniable presence for the brand with its various features and calculative execution is one such feature that helps brands in achieving a big objective- Larger than Life Impact. It is quite overwhelming to see that Nila Spaces has utilized our digital billboards to the fullest”, expresses Anchal Dhawan, City Media - Business Head, Times OOH.
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.
Kirloskar curates DOOH campaign for new ‘Limitless’ positioning at Mumbai Airport
The campaign has been launched in partnership with Times OOH
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:13 PM | 2 min read
A 130-year-old industrial conglomerate, Kirloskar refreshes its positioning with a new age Digital OOH campaign at the Mumbai Airport in partnership with Times OOH. Since 1888, Kirloskar, a pioneer in engineering solutions has made a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people across the world.
The spirit of innovation and purpose was captured through a new positioning – “Limitless” last year which has now been taken to the masses with the help of airport branding. The refreshing and re-energizing new campaign looks to expound on the Limitless philosophy in a simple, relatable & engaging manner that celebrates the brand’s shared philosophy with that of the innate human desire to challenge the limits and live, think and dream limitlessly. The brand in association with their ad agency Lowe Lintas has worked on designing the right creatives that easily explains the brand philosophy and offerings. Hence, the creatives were coined using the greatest manifestation of people who truly believe there are no limits – children.
The OOH campaign’s creative aims to draw a likeness between the child-like belief and imagination that anything can be made possible, and Kirloskar’s spirit of innovation that helps create engineering solutions that make the impossible… possible. Kirloskar has numerous offerings associated with manufacturing interests ranging from Gensets, motors, pump sets, industrial chillers, iron castings, and much more. Therefore, to showcase multiple creatives talking about different offerings, Kirloskar opted for the Digital OOH medium available at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport.
The brand is strategically running multiple creatives on a variety of Digital screens across the departure and arrival of the airport. Digital OOH media is giving an extended reach to the brand with multiple creatives as the format ensures the continued interest and attention of the passengers at the Mumbai Airport. The campaign has been deployed for a duration of three months.
“Kirloskar Limitless is an overwhelming campaign. Kirloskar is one of the most renowned and successful brands in the country and working with them has been an enriching experience for us. The brand has chosen Mumbai Airport Media exclusively in the OOH marketing to seek the right exposure for their biggest marketing stunt in recent times. While the airport audience is the best suited for the brand, the premium quality Digital OOH media is also enhancing the exquisiteness of the creatives. We are looking for promising and longstanding outcomes for the brand”, says Sumit Chadha, Business Head, Times OOH. Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius
Priyanka and Suresh Raina’s ‘maate’ rolls out its first OOH campaign
The campaign is spread across high footfall catchment areas of North India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read
Laqshya Media Group, the AOR agency of ‘maate’, executed its debut out-of-home brand campaign. Co-owned by Priyanka Raina and cricketer Suresh Raina, maate is a natural, vegan, and sustainable premium baby wellness brand.
The campaign is spread across high footfall catchment areas of North India at key areal routes and main traffic junctions via static billboards and strategically placed high-frequency digital screens in the premium shopping malls at key touch points as per the brand’s target audience.
“The first OOH campaign of maate aims to strengthen the brand’s positioning as the front-runner in the premium baby care segment with a simple yet powerful message, ‘baby wellness by the luxury of nature’ featuring the promoter power couple Priyanka and Suresh Raina themselves. The creative emphasis on mother nature’s luxurious offerings for babies,” read a press release.
“Launching our first-ever OOH brand campaign was an absolute delight. It is designed to reach new modern parents looking for natural and effective solutions to their baby’s wellness needs. We want to be where parents are, i.e., on the go. So OOH felt like a really good place to start. It is a positive start to many more and bigger things to come.” said Priyanka Raina, Co-founder of maate.
Priyanka added, “Maate celebrates the bond between a mother and her children and how she nurtures them naturally with love and care. The objective is to drive product visibility and communicate brand messaging to the customers. It will help the brand reach a new audience and strengthen its market presence. We strive to make ‘maate’ the premium and safe choice for mothers and babies worldwide.”
Atul Shrivastava, Group CEO, and ED of Laqshya Media Group, said, “We’re delighted to work with maate on their inaugural OOH campaign, which utilizes a very simple message to cut through the sea of noise that is baby advertising. This move marks a shift for the brand, which has relied heavily on word of mouth and digital marketing earlier. This campaign is a great fit for a brand that continues to be at the forefront of baby wellness. A top-of-the-funnel brand awareness campaign can yield bottom-of-the-funnel results with OOH. Besides creating those OOH advertisements that move, we also provide conversion analytics with our inhouse tool 'SHARP' (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-powered Reach Planner).”
Chennai Metro Rail floats tender for ads inside stations
The tender is for 9 stations in Corridor 1
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Chennai Metro Rail Limited has floated a tender for advertisement rights inside metro stations.
The metro stations in question are 9 CMRL Metro Stations of Corridor 1.
This work is part of the Phase I Extension.
redRail gets naming & brand promotional rights of New Delhi Railway Station platforms 8, 9
The key offerings include brand name on the platform signage, colour scheme of the platform, wrapping/painting on seating benches, branding on the fence of the potted plants, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 16, 2022 5:09 PM | 3 min read
redRail, the authorized IRCTC partner and rail ticketing app from redBus, is one of the few brands that have obtained platform naming rights, including other brand promotional rights, at platforms no. 8 and 9 of New Delhi Railway Station. The pilot program launched by the railways is the first of its kind, allowing brands to utilize the vast stretch within platforms of the New Delhi railway station to promote themselves in innovative ways, such as naming a platform after the brand and putting up extensive displays with promotional content, among others.
The unique engagement approach that offers a high-end experiential connection between brands and customers is poised to garner over 20 million eyeballs monthly, captive for a minimum of 30-45 minutes. This is achieved, through the sheer volume of footfalls at New Delhi Railway Station, one of the busiest in the country, elevating brand connection, a few notches.
redRail has obtained the rights to various elements on platforms 8 and 9 at New Delhi Railway Station.
The key offerings include brand name on the signage of the platform, the color scheme of the platform, wrapping/painting on seating benches, branding on the fence of the potted plants, branding on 3D gantry - exit/entry of foot over bridge/escalators on the platform and branding on pink cubicles for women seating on each platform and product display.
This initiative also comes against the backdrop of redRail successfully completing its first year of operations. To celebrate the anniversary with all rail travelers, the enterprise is rolling out special offers and a contest to make it memorable. The three main offers are free tickets, a coupon for 50% off up to Rs. 100, and a flat Rs. 50 off for all customers. These offers can be availed of by participating in an exciting "Spin the Wheel" contest, where users spin a wheel on the redRail app between November 3 and November 17.
People using the redBus app can avail of a 10% discount on train tickets, up to Rs. 75, by using the code RRFIRST.
Speaking on the new initiative from the Railways and redRail’s participation, Pallavi Chopra, Sr. VP & Head, Brand Marketing, at redBus, said, “New Delhi railway station caters to more than 400+ trains every day, with about 5 lakh passengers using the facility on a daily basis, allowing us to engage with an audience that matters. With extensive visibility for the brand at the station, we are sure of garnering 30 minutes of confirmed attention from travellers. We greatly appreciate this novel approach from the Ministry of Railways, which would allow brands to engage with their audiences in powerful ways and is a win-win for both. We are also celebrating the first anniversary of redRail and are delighted to announce exciting offers on tickets for our travellers.”
