Activation and OOH: Trends to watch out for in 2023

Waulite Media and Shristy Media have compiled a report highlighting the trends for the OOH industry for this year. The endeavour of the report is to highlight various trends in activation and OOH sphere which are picking up pace, and are must to evaluate, for any marketer or advertiser today.

Following are the trends listed by the report.

Art Installation

According to a YouGov study in 2020, 44% of consumers prefer to attend outdoor event. Many people love art installations. They like to take photos and share them on social media. And in the world of IG, where wonders and picturesque elements catch fancy, it surely garners eye balls. Thus, having a welldesigned art installation can give you social media mileage. It gets you conversations and engagement.

Pop-Ups

Pop-stores can be used strategically by brands to drive sales online for the community driven by offline. Works remarkably well, when the agenda is to promote and create awareness around something new.

AR/VR

The popularization of the metaverse concept raised massive interest in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices as the gateway to this future vision of the internet. However, uses of AR/VR devices extend far beyond being gateways to the metaverse.

Physical/Digital Hybrid Experience

As the world gradually returns to normal, experiential marketing trends will blend virtual and in-person experiences.

NFT

The next frontier for NFTs lies in customer loyalty programs. In 2023, smart brands will follow the likes of Louis Vuitton and Starbucks, both of which are using NFTs to enable access to exclusive customer experiences and perks.

DOOH

Technological advancements have made digital out-of-home advertising more appealing to brands, both in terms of quality and measurability.

Programmatic capabilities in DOOH have ushered in audience planning and buying, creativity flexibility, measurement and retargeting in DOOH, making the medium accountable and giving it an edge over others.

According to experts, DOOH has grown significantly in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. DOOH network has begun to develop scale and network spanning transit, corporate parks/malls multiplex, airports, and other venues in Tier I and II as well.

Era of Focused Reach in OOH

In 2023, outdoor advertising ads will be equipped with Bluetooth beacons to broadcast information to the audience interacting with the ad. Using the information, advertisers would make adjustments to tailor the ad according to the needs and wants of the consumers in that particular location. Such changes will significantly increase the chances of the targeted audience noticing an outdoor ad. The data will be collected to improve campaign targeting and deliver a more contextually relevant advert.

