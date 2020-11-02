91% happy to be investing in OOH at present: Posterscope OOH Mobility Report

Audience data is key for OOH media planning and buying. Brands are likely to invest in a medium that provides them with fundamental audience data and traffic mobility rate to ensure that their campaigns garner the reach and visibility they deserve. The Posterscope ‘OOH Mobility Report’ intends to ensure brands, especially those in the automobile sector, that OOH is an essential communication channel to promote their vehicles and drive footfall into their stores.

The mobility report can help clients change their approach when it comes to OOH and consumer behaviour in a COVID-19 market environment. The research has been conducted using The Dipsticks Research Group’s online panel, 300 polygons across cities and amongst 3,205 nationally representative adults from the age group of 18-55. The fieldwork for this report took place from the 1st of October 2020 to the 10th of October 2020.

Sharing the motive behind curating an exclusive mobility report, Posterscope OOH says, “With the advent of this pandemic globally, brands have become extremely frugal with their budgets and mandate every penny spent with the utmost diligence, which is anchored on reliable data points. In such a scenario it becomes prudent for an OOH agency to provide the necessary guidance and support for brands to help make those critical decision based on a scientific and data-led model rather than depending merely on judgement and hearsay. The Google mobility report is an unbiased technique of understanding the movement of audiences at various touchpoints in the Out-Of-Home ecosystem and helps in providing insights with a greater degree of accuracy. This report helps in synergizing and validating our recommendations which are based on our in-house planning tool (OOHZONE) to instil a higher degree of confidence with the brands we partner with.”

Posterscope remarked that traffic mobility has come to its full capacity. The number of vehicles on the roads have increased by 18%. This is supported by each metro state of India. Giving us a break up they have recorded Mumbai stands at 22%, Delhi NCR at 20% and Bengaluru at 15% in regards to the increase of vehicles on the road.

Two-wheeler and four-wheeler sales as of September’20 to September’19 there has recorded a huge increase with two wheeler’s recording a 12% increase in sales and cars recording a 26% increase.

Sharing data from the report, Posterscope OOH states that there has been a 30-minute increase in travel time. Giving us the breakup of 40 minutes increase in travel time in Mumbai, 30 minutes in Delhi NCR and 25 minutes in Bengaluru.

Highlighting data specific to OOH, the report cites that 91% of people are happy investing in the OOH medium currently. Over ⅔ are feeling more positive towards OOH advertising. Overall, 61% of the metros in the nation find OOH more noticeable in the current climate. Giving us the breakup, Mumbai stands at 68%, Delhi NCR at 62% and Bengaluru at 52% in terms of OOH visibility.

The report also depicts a picture from 16 February 2020 to 15th October 2020, showcasing the rise and fall of the mobility rate. The reports graph shows that during 24th March 2020 there was a dip in mobility rate when the news of the lockdown began. Slowly as the unlock began to take action the rise in the graph showcases that mobility rate is going back to pre-COVID levels.

Talking about how the OOH Mobility Report by Posterscope OOH will help brands (clients) affirm their trust in the OOH medium Posterscope OOH remarked, “With few brands still opting for WFH, there is a reservation in allocating budgets for OOH. This report validates our findings and helps understand the positivity/looking forwardness to Festive season. Now that the consumer has started venturing out, he/she feels positive while moving around.”