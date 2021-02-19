Zee Vajwa launches ‘Damdaar Shivgarjana’ contest on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

The best performance of the ‘Shivgarjana’ will be aired on TV & across all social media platforms of Zee Vajwa

Keeping up with the promise of providing a unique viewing experience and amplifying everyday moments into a mahaul, Zee Vajwa launches a unique contest on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The channel gives an opportunity to its viewers to dedicate a powerful performance of the “Shivgarjana” to Shivaji Maharaj. The best videos will be aired on TV & across all social media platforms of Zee Vajwa.

#DamdaarShivgarjana Mahaspardha was based on the well-known consumer insight that Maharashtrians are extremely proud of their culture and have huge respect for Shivaji Maharaj. This day is celebrated with much fanfare and people organise cultural programs and processions in his honour.

This contest was launched on 5th February by Zee Vajwa and in no time, the channel was flooded with amazing videos from viewers, performing the Shivgarjana straight from the heart. The response was so overwhelming that the channel decided to pick not the top 3, but 10 winners whose videos will be showcased on TV! 5 additional runner’s-up were facilitated on social media and all winners will be given a Shiv Mudra as a memento.

Commenting on the success of the contest, Pankaj Balhara, Dy. Business Head, Music Cluster, ZEEL, said, “Consumer centricity is at the core of everything we do at Zee. Keeping up with the channel’s promise of amplifying every moment for the viewer, the contest was designed to elevate the sense of pride that every Maharashtrian feels when they hear of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Giving a platform to our viewers to showcase that pride is what has worked for the success of this campaign. This is just the beginning of many such consumer-focused endeavours.”

The winning entries can be seen all day long on Zee Vajwa from 19th – 21st February 2021

Zee Vajwa, the new Marathi music channel from Zee Network, promises to switch viewer experience from mono to dolby with 3000+ playlists along with unique consumer-led content properties that the category hasn’t experienced before. Zee Vajwa is available on all leading DTH & Cable networks such as Tata Sky (channel no. 1278), Dish (channel no. 1242), D2H (channel no. 765), GTPL (channel no. 467), DEN (channel no. 812), Hathway (channel no. 522), etc.

