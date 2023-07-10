Zee Sebi Case: SAT asks for change of WTM due to personal bias

Nishant Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades now.

Chaturvedi began his career in journalism as Anchor-Reporter with India’s first private news channel ‘Zee News' in June 2000. He was associated with the channel for two years. In June 2002, he joined Public Broadcaster ‘DD NEWS’ as a Bilingual Anchor-Correspondent, a stint that lasted over a year.

His first stint at Aaj Tak began in December 2003, when he joined the channel as Principal Correspondent and Anchor. He quit Aaj Tak in January 2005 and joined Sahara News as Special Correspondent and Anchor for over three years before joining Voice Of India as Editor, Newsroom and Anchor in July 2008.

From April 2009 till April 2012, Chaturvedi was associated with India TV as Anchor-Executive Producer. He also served a brief stint at News 24 before taking over as the Channel Head at News Express from August 2012 to March 2014.

He came back to Aaj Tak in March 2014 and joined as Executive Editor-Anchor, a stint that lasted for over five years. In November 2019 he joined TV9 Bharatvarsh as Senior Executive Editor.

In his current role at TV9 Bharatvarsh, he designed and launched the flagship show named ‘Fikr Aapki’ @9pm, He is also the anchor and producer of the 4 pm 'Full & Final' show on the channel.

Chaturvedi was born in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. He did his schooling from Christ Church School, Jabalpur and The Frank Anthony Public School in New Delhi. Later, he attended Delhi University to pursue his graduation in commerce. He has also done a professional Course on Capital Markets from Bombay Stock Exchange and trained with BBC’s TV news training program in news presentation, reporting & script writing apart from undergoing radio training program with All India Radio.

Chaturvedi has a strong social media presence, he has over 309K plus followers on Twitter, over 178K followers on Facebook and 30.8K followers on Instagram. His YouTube following is quite strong too with 83K plus subscribers.

In his newsroom career, he has interviewed globally recognised names from various Eric Trump, President Trump’s Political consultant Kellyanne Conway, American Politician Sarah Palin, Shiv Sena Supremo 'Late' Balsaheb Thakrey, Former Indian Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, Former Indian Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Chandrashekhar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasoori and Former French Foreign Minister Dominique Da Vilipen among others.