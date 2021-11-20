Zee Media Q2 operating revenue up 38% to Rs 206.14 crore

The company's advertisement revenue jumped 41% to Rs 195 crore from Rs 139 crore in Q2 FY21

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 20, 2021 8:57 AM
Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has reported 38% increase in operating revenue at Rs 206.14 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 150 crore in Q2 FY21. The company's advertisement revenue jumped 41% to Rs 195 crore from Rs 139 crore. Subscription revenue was up 3% to Rs 9.6 crore from Rs 9.3 crore.

During the quarter under review, operating expenditure increased by 42.1% to Rs 144 crore from Rs 101.26 crore. Employee benefits expenses increased by 15% to Rs 50.43 crore from Rs 43.9 crore. Marketing, Distribution and Business Promotion expenses zoomed by 77% to Rs 25.52 crore from Rs 14.4 crore.

EBITDA increased by 28.7% to Rs 62.24 crore from Rs 48.35 crore in Q2 FY21. The company slipped into a net loss of Rs 102.6 crore as against a net profit of Rs 18.5 crore due to exceptional items expense of Rs 125.6 crore.

Zee Media Corporation Limited is one of the leading news networks of India. It has a unique cluster of news, current affairs and regional news channels, which includes Zee News, Zee Business, WION, Zee Hindustan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Odisha, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak, and Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand.

