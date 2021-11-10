Zee Media may issue equity-linked securities to promoters

Move follows a proposal from a promoter group entity to invest more in the company, according to media reports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 10, 2021 9:33 AM
zee

Zee Media Corporation Limited has reportedly said that its board will consider issuing equity-linked securities to its promoters as there has been a proposal from a promoter group entity to invest more in the company.

According to media reports, Zee Media, in a regulatory filing, has said that in its board meeting scheduled to be held on November 12 “shall also be considering the proposal to issue equity shares or equity-linked securities warrants convertible into equity shares of the company.”

This would be in one or more tranches, to a Promoter Group entity on a preferential basis, as the Board may deem appropriate, it reportedly added.

The move will be subject to approval.

