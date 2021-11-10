Zee Media may issue equity-linked securities to promoters

Move follows a proposal from a promoter group entity to invest more in the company, according to media reports

Zee Media Corporation Limited has reportedly said that its board will consider issuing equity-linked securities to its promoters as there has been a proposal from a promoter group entity to invest more in the company.

According to media reports, Zee Media, in a regulatory filing, has said that in its board meeting scheduled to be held on November 12 “shall also be considering the proposal to issue equity shares or equity-linked securities warrants convertible into equity shares of the company.”

This would be in one or more tranches, to a Promoter Group entity on a preferential basis, as the Board may deem appropriate, it reportedly added.

The move will be subject to approval.





Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)