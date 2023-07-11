Will TV see growth in distribution revenue this year?
Industry experts say TV distribution revenue is likely to go up this year on the back of price hike by broadcasters following the implementation of NTO 3.0
Television distribution revenue has seen a downward trend in India in the last few years, but 2023 could be different. Industry experts are anticipating a growth in subscription income this year due to the hike in the prices of TV channels. Veterans in the sector say television distribution revenue is likely to go up this year owing to the implementation of the new tariff order (NTO 3.0) which allowed broadcasters to hike channel prices.
According to Anuj Gandhi, Founder, Plug & Play Entertainment Pvt Ltd, “Overall, Pay TV is not in the growth phase anymore. Subscriber numbers are not growing as there is DD FreeDish in many places and that has done phenomenally well. Apart from that, there has also been growth in connected TV (CTV) and OTT.”
“However, this year the TV distribution revenues are likely to be up due to the increase in the price of TV channels since the implementation of the new tariff order,” shared Gandhi, the former Group CEO of Indiacast Media Distribution Pvt Ltd.
Expressing similar sentiments, during the Q4 FY 23 conference call, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said it was hard to predict the actual growth in subscription revenue of linear TV but he was optimistic that the trajectory will be towards growth. According to him, it is a question of balancing pricing versus churn.
ZEEL’s subscription revenue for FY’23 was up by 2.7%, led by growth in ZEE5 and ZEE Music, partially offset by decline in linear TV subscription. According to the company’s Q4 financial report, subscription revenue for Q4-23 were lower by 5.3% QoQ and down 1% YoY. On the other hand, Network18’s consolidated subscription revenue grew by 19 % to Rs 538 crore in Q4 FY’23 as compared to Rs 451 crore in Q4 FY’22.
Experts, however, opined that while connected TV and free to air (FTA) channels are experiencing considerable growth in terms of number of subscribers and consequent revenue, there are not much expectations where pay TV is concerned.
According to Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital, the number of subscribers on linear pay TV is not growing and the industry is witnessing a declining trend of 2-4%. But the good news is that CTV and FTA subscribers are growing, he added. “The growth happening on FTA is about 8-10%. But Pay TV is stagnated in terms of overall household base numbers. If you look at total TV household base number, including CTV, you will see a growth, but if you see the Pay TV universe, it might not see a growth,” Taurani said.
Sharing a similar opinion as Gandhi, he said, in terms of Pay TV subscription revenue, the growth will only happen because of price hike, it will not happen because of an increase in households’ base.
“But price hike growth is very limited, it can’t be more than 4-5% on a sustainable basis. If there is a decline of 2-3%, effectively you will see a very small growth of 2-3% on the TV subscription side,” Taurani explained.
Another senior distribution head too shared the same opinion, saying this year will witness an increase in subscription revenue on the back of a price hike by the broadcaster. However, the number of subscribers might not see a positive growth or there will be marginal increase as the distribution platforms are offering different packs at a discounted price, he opined.
According to another distribution head of a leading TV network, the television distribution revenue trend is negative and the price of the channels may have gone up but that will not help increase the revenue. He said that on an average, the subscriber base for TV is dropping by 1-1.5% every month.
Industry experts say only big sporting events on TV, such as the upcoming ICC Men Cricket World Cup, could take up subscriber number leading to an increase in revenue.
The amended new tariff order (NTO 3.0) was issued by TRAI in November last year after which the broadcasters announced the price hike. It came into effect on February 1 this year. The NTO 3.0 reinstated the Rs 19 MRP cap for TV channel inclusion in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% when pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of the MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet. In the revised pricing, broadcasters had increased the price of some bouquets by 10-15%.
Zee Sebi Case: SAT asks for change of WTM due to personal bias
Whole Time Member (WTM) is required to focus on the material evidence which is on the record and should not import information which is in his personal knowledge, the tribunal stated
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 4:24 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Mumbai hearing an appeal against Sebi's order barring Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding key managerial positions in listed entities, has asked for a change of Whole Time Member (WTM) in the case “to remove any kind of bias”.
“We also find that the settlement application filed by the appellants was considered by a Committee under the Settlement Regulations in which the WTM was a Member and therefore there is a possibility of the WTM being influenced by the discussions that took place in the settlement proceedings. In our opinion WTM is required to focus on the material evidence which is on the record and should not import information which is in his personal knowledge. Thus, in order to remove any kind of bias, we direct SEBI to appoint another WTM to consider the objections of the appellants,” SAT stated in its order.
Meanwhile, in the case, SAT has refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Chandra and Goenka. The duo will be replying to Sebi in two weeks.
DD Free Dish: Auction for MPEG-4 slots likely today
The allotments will be on a pro-rata basis for the period July 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 2:03 PM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the allotment of MPEG-4 slots on DD Free Dish on a pro- Rata basis for the period from July 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The auction will be tentatively held on July 11.
The pubcaster has said the e-auction will be conducted in accordance with the e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels.
Bidding in the e-auction of MPEG-4 slots will be open to all genre channels at a starting reserve price of Rs 1.24 crore.
All News, No Noise – Nishant Chaturvedi
Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Nishant Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades now.
Chaturvedi began his career in journalism as Anchor-Reporter with India’s first private news channel ‘Zee News' in June 2000. He was associated with the channel for two years. In June 2002, he joined Public Broadcaster ‘DD NEWS’ as a Bilingual Anchor-Correspondent, a stint that lasted over a year.
His first stint at Aaj Tak began in December 2003, when he joined the channel as Principal Correspondent and Anchor. He quit Aaj Tak in January 2005 and joined Sahara News as Special Correspondent and Anchor for over three years before joining Voice Of India as Editor, Newsroom and Anchor in July 2008.
From April 2009 till April 2012, Chaturvedi was associated with India TV as Anchor-Executive Producer. He also served a brief stint at News 24 before taking over as the Channel Head at News Express from August 2012 to March 2014.
He came back to Aaj Tak in March 2014 and joined as Executive Editor-Anchor, a stint that lasted for over five years. In November 2019 he joined TV9 Bharatvarsh as Senior Executive Editor.
In his current role at TV9 Bharatvarsh, he designed and launched the flagship show named ‘Fikr Aapki’ @9pm, He is also the anchor and producer of the 4 pm 'Full & Final' show on the channel.
Chaturvedi was born in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. He did his schooling from Christ Church School, Jabalpur and The Frank Anthony Public School in New Delhi. Later, he attended Delhi University to pursue his graduation in commerce. He has also done a professional Course on Capital Markets from Bombay Stock Exchange and trained with BBC’s TV news training program in news presentation, reporting & script writing apart from undergoing radio training program with All India Radio.
Chaturvedi has a strong social media presence, he has over 309K plus followers on Twitter, over 178K followers on Facebook and 30.8K followers on Instagram. His YouTube following is quite strong too with 83K plus subscribers.
In his newsroom career, he has interviewed globally recognised names from various Eric Trump, President Trump’s Political consultant Kellyanne Conway, American Politician Sarah Palin, Shiv Sena Supremo 'Late' Balsaheb Thakrey, Former Indian Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, Former Indian Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Chandrashekhar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasoori and Former French Foreign Minister Dominique Da Vilipen among others.
Richa Sharma quits Times Now
She has served stints at Republic TV and NDTV in the past
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:00 PM | 1 min read
Times Now’s anchor Richa Sharma has quit. She was associated with the network for over a year. This was her second stint with Times Now.
Sharma has around ten years of experience in the media industry. Prior to Times Now, she was working as anchor at Republic TV for over two years. She has also served stints at NDTV and Channel News Asia in the past.
India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma becomes most followed TV news personality on Twitter
He has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 1:33 PM | 2 min read
Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India TV, has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform, Twitter, making him the most followed TV news personality.
This has been revealed in Muck Rack’s ‘The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter’ report.
Twitter, a platform that thrives on real-time engagement and succinct expression, has become an essential tool for journalists and media professionals to connect with their audience on a personal level. His popularity on Twitter also speaks volumes about his popular courtroom interview show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ aired continuously since last 30 years and ‘Aaj Ki Baat,’ which is aired weekdays, 9pm on India TV.
With his Twitter account, Rajat Sharma has successfully bridged the gap between traditional media and the digital age, providing his followers with a direct channel to stay informed, voice their opinions, and engage in meaningful discussions.
Upon achieving this significant milestone, Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude to his followers, stating, "I am overwhelmed and humbled by the support and love I have received on Twitter. It is truly heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds come together on this platform to engage in constructive conversations. I will continue to use this platform responsibly and strive to provide accurate and unbiased information."
As the Chairman of India TV, Rajat Sharma has been at the forefront of the media industry, shaping public discourse and highlighting critical issues that affect society. Now, with his remarkable Twitter following, he has further solidified his position as a trusted voice in the digital space.
Viacom18 gets broadcast rights for Major League Cricket
The multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 12:21 PM | 2 min read
Major League Cricket (MLC) has announced a media rights partnership with Viacom18’s sports network.
The multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18, starting on Thursday, July 13, when the Texas Super Kings take on the Los Angeles Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas, TX.
MLC will feature top-class international talent playing alongside America’s best players for the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. The inaugural season will be played in a round-robin format with the four best performing teams competing in a multi-game playoff and final round to decide a champion, to be crowned on July 30.
“JioCinema continues to change the landscape of sports consumption, and with Major League Cricket, fans will watch their favourite T20 cricketers and cheer for teams affiliated to their favourite franchisees,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “Indian viewers love T20 cricket, and we expect them to enjoy the action from the inaugural edition of the league across JioCinema and Sports18.”
“We are delighted to partner with Viacom18 and ensure that the world class T20 action Major League Cricket will feature is widely available in India, streamed on JioCinema and broadcast on Sports18,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-Founder, Major League Cricket. “Our six teams feature T20 superstars fans in India love to watch, and there’s no better partner to showcase world class sports broadcasts in the world’s largest cricket market than Viacom18’s channels.”
Zee-Sony merger: NCLT adjourns hearing to July 10
ZEEL has informed the court that the scheme of arrangement between ZEEL and Sony has been approved by 99.9% shareholders
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:42 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has adjourned the hearing in the Zee-Sony merger case to July 10, media networks have reported.
Zeel's advocate has informed the court that the scheme of arrangement between ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) has been approved by 99.97% shareholders, and the regulatory bodies.
End of May, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside the NCLT order directing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to review their initial approvals for the merger.
