Will 5G services in India disrupt satellite TV viewing?

Amid all the chatter around spectrum auctions, broadcasters are worried about 5G services potentially disrupting satellite television viewing.

In India, spectrum in the range of 3.00 GHz to 3.6 GHz has been identified for 5G use. Nearly all C-Band satellites use the band of frequencies between 3.7 GHz and 4.2 GHz for their downlinks. Since most television channels operate between 3.7 GHz and 4.9 GHz broadcasters fear interruption in signals.

However some simple measures could prevent interference of any sort said experts. “A Guard Band or simply put a gap of 100 MHz, also called the between the end of 5G band at 3.7GHz and the start of the satellite television band at 3.7GHz, is critical for continued functioning and viability of the Indian satellite television industry,” said a television expert.

He explained, “If Indian authorities do not follow the Guard Band, the chances of ‘out of band interference’ from telecommunication signals to television signals increases. There are 900 channels in the country and amid them the users of the lower frequencies between 3.6 GHz and 3.7 GHz could be negatively impacted and may have to move to higher frequencies.”

Broadcasters are happy to welcome 5G in India but not at the cost of disruptions in the television industry. MK Anand, MD & CEO at Times Network said, “While 5G services roll out is a welcome move that all of us are eagerly waiting for, it’s important for the Government to ensure that new spectrum demands of Telecom services operators does not impact broadcast services both - satellite television and radio. It is pertinent that telecom and satellite television bands should be considered with adequate separation as any kind of interference from telecom operations can negatively impact satellite television operations in India.”

“5G is expected to usher in unprecedented improvements which will positively change the daily lives of citizens and give a huge boost to the economy. Satellite TV similarly has a huge multiplier impact on our society and economy. It is important that both sectors are nurtured with equal care,” he added.

Talking of solutions an expert from the television satellite said ,”If the Guard Band is squeezed, appropriate measures should be taken to prevent 5G signals from interfering with satellite signals. To stop such interferences, Band-Pass Filters are required at all cable head ends and the quality of the filter is of utmost importance here. The other option is to move to higher or alternate frequencies”

But are broadcasters comfortable with the idea of moving to a new frequency?

“We will look for government subsidy in case there is interference in our frequency and we are required to move to a higher frequency to continue uninterrupted services. But if there is suddenly a rush for safer bandwidth, it is possible many broadcasters and operators may be priced out of the market, which could have a larger impact in the ecosystem,” said a small scale GEC broadcaster.

